The poem below was written by Lee Sexsmith, one of my subscribers.
Readers will no doubt recognize it as a cynical, perhaps even somewhat disrespectful, variation of In Flanders Fields, a First World War poem written by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. He was inspired to write it on May 3, 1915, after presiding over the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier who died in the Second Battle of Ypres. According to legend, fellow soldiers retrieved the poem after McCrae, initially dissatisfied with his hastily composed work, discarded it.
In Flanders Fields
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
In Flanders Fields is one of the most quoted poems from the war. As a result of its immediate popularity, parts of the poem were used in efforts and appeals to recruit soldiers and raise money selling war bonds.
I post Sexsmith’s poem for similar reasons: to recruit new readers and encourage old ones to become paid subscribers in my effort to “Take up my quarrel with the foes” of truth telling about indigenous issues.
In Kamloops Fields
Lee Sexsmith
January 11, 2025
In Kamloops fields, where trees did grow
Between the lines, just below
Is marked above by reckless claims
To feed old grudges and bitterness flames
Sewer pipes lay, row on row
We are the pipes, short days before
We carried human float and did our chore
Buried and forgotten, evenly tilled
In boulder fields, in lines crud-filled
Day by day, until loved no more
In silence, we toiled, mere days past
We grew apple trees and provided repast
For all to enjoy, not the fake salty tears
Shed by those greedy, to stoke our fears,
The pipes in Kamloops fields, the real past.
To better understand the significance of the “sewer pipes” in the abandoned apple orchard beside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the bodies of 215 aboriginal students are still spuriously claimed to be buried in unmarked graves, please read or re-read the two revealing opinion pieces below written by an anonymous author and professional architect who uses the pen name Kam Res:
“Sewer pipes lay, row on row
We are the pipes, short days before…”
Brilliant.
In Canada the flag came down for half a year in 2021…for sewage pipes. Bless their dear departed souls.