The poem below was written by Lee Sexsmith, one of my subscribers.

Kamloops Indian Residenital School, 1937

Readers will no doubt recognize it as a cynical, perhaps even somewhat disrespectful, variation of In Flanders Fields, a First World War poem written by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. He was inspired to write it on May 3, 1915, after presiding over the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier who died in the Second Battle of Ypres. According to legend, fellow soldiers retrieved the poem after McCrae, initially dissatisfied with his hastily composed work, discarded it.

In Flanders Fields

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

In Flanders Fields is one of the most quoted poems from the war. As a result of its immediate popularity, parts of the poem were used in efforts and appeals to recruit soldiers and raise money selling war bonds.

I post Sexsmith’s poem for similar reasons: to recruit new readers and encourage old ones to become paid subscribers in my effort to “Take up my quarrel with the foes” of truth telling about indigenous issues.

In Kamloops Fields

Lee Sexsmith

January 11, 2025

In Kamloops fields, where trees did grow

Between the lines, just below

Is marked above by reckless claims

To feed old grudges and bitterness flames

Sewer pipes lay, row on row

We are the pipes, short days before

We carried human float and did our chore

Buried and forgotten, evenly tilled

In boulder fields, in lines crud-filled

Day by day, until loved no more

In silence, we toiled, mere days past

We grew apple trees and provided repast

For all to enjoy, not the fake salty tears

Shed by those greedy, to stoke our fears,

The pipes in Kamloops fields, the real past.

To better understand the significance of the “sewer pipes” in the abandoned apple orchard beside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the bodies of 215 aboriginal students are still spuriously claimed to be buried in unmarked graves, please read or re-read the two revealing opinion pieces below written by an anonymous author and professional architect who uses the pen name Kam Res: