REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Alexander MacKenzie's avatar
Alexander MacKenzie
1h

Mr. Carpay does us all a great service in reminding us of these principles. The development of thought and advancement of society through dialectical engagement (dialogue) is fundamental to anything remotely resembling a "free society". Furthermore, the idea of criminalizing fear (phobia), which by its very nature is involuntary, is an absurdity, and is CALCULATED by those who promote it to create fear of the state itself. It is the road to tyranny and totalitarianism.

Thank you John Carpay

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Wayne Robinson's avatar
Wayne Robinson
4h

There are good people and there are bad people.

THE BAD ONES HAVE TO GO!!!!!!!!!!!

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