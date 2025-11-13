The following piece was written by yours truly.

I argue that the quality of public polling is determined by the quality of its design, including the wording of questions, the representativeness of the sample, and the knowledge level of respondents. Two Angus Reid Institute polls on Indigenous issues in Canada, conducted online with self-selected participants, highlight these concerns. The polls reveal a lack of knowledge among participants about key Indigenous issues, such as the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools and the constitutional recognition of Indigenous rights, underscoring the need for caution when interpreting their results.