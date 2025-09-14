Dr. Frances Widdowson, unfairly fired from her tenured professor position at Mount Royal University for daring to question false assertions about indigenous issues, will be speaking in Winnipeg on September 25-26, 2025.
The first event that is planned is a Spectrum Street Epistemology session on September 25 at 1:00 p.m. in front of the turtle statue at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on the campus of the University of Manitoba. The topic she will discuss is that "The 'Grave Error' at Kamloops was a Hoax".
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
She may also lead another Spectrum Street Epistemology session at 1:00 p.m. on September 26 on the topic of "The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation should not receive any public funding."
Finally, she may also be doing a session at the University of Winnipeg on "The 'Grave Error' at Kamloops was a Hoax," at an exact time and location to be announced.
Please revisit this post for updates on or before September 24.
Click on the link below for more information. If the PDF doesn’t immediately load, please look for it in your downloads folder.
If Professor Widdowson is hoping for respectful dialogue on this topic in Manitoba she might be disappointed. The province is led by a man who falsely claims that a Canadian politician stated that the purpose of residential schools was to”to kill the Indian in the child” (it was an American in an entirely different context). The province recently gave $20,000,000 tax dollars to the U of M owned and operated NCTR that actively promotes the fiction that more than 4,000 children died at residential school, while prohibiting researchers from accessing what should be public information. Good luck professor!
Since large sums of taxpayers’ money has changed hands, it’s closer to fraud than a hoax.