Dr. Frances Widdowson, unfairly fired from her tenured professor position at Mount Royal University for daring to question false assertions about indigenous issues, will be speaking in Winnipeg on September 25-26, 2025.

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School

The first event that is planned is a Spectrum Street Epistemology session on September 25 at 1:00 p.m. in front of the turtle statue at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on the campus of the University of Manitoba. The topic she will discuss is that "The 'Grave Error' at Kamloops was a Hoax".

She may also lead another Spectrum Street Epistemology session at 1:00 p.m. on September 26 on the topic of "The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation should not receive any public funding."

Finally, she may also be doing a session at the University of Winnipeg on "The 'Grave Error' at Kamloops was a Hoax," at an exact time and location to be announced.

Please revisit this post for updates on or before September 24.

