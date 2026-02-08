Outstanding researcher and writer Michelle Stirling clearly shows us in the complimentary piece below how deeply flawed the Cowichan Ruling of 2025 was, a decision legitimizing aboriginal title over private properties in Richmond, B.C., based solely on factually questionable and legally inadmissible hearsay evidence from 150 years ago.

This ruling, influenced by NDP provincial government “practice directives” prioritizing indigenous reconciliation claims, discards the established rule of law and creates unequal treatment based on race.

Stirling convincingly argues that these directives undermine the legal process and erode trust in the legal system.

Property Rights versus Practice Directives in Court in Canada : What is Rule of Law?

Michelle Stirling

January 24, 2026

By Michelle Stirling ©2026 with additional research by Nina Green.

Prime Minister Carney keeps telling people on the world stage that Canada has what everyone wants and that we are a country of the rule of law.

The “Rule of law” should mean that the rules apply equally to everyone.

But as residents, property owners, and businesses in Richmond, BC recently found out, there are rules for me and rules for thee.

The Cowichan Ruling of Aug. 7, 2025, was shocking to people who have been paying mortgages and taxes for decades, only to be told that some hearsay “evidence” from 150 years ago means they do not hold title to their property … but the municipality still wants them to pay taxes.

As independent researcher Nina Green reported in “Was the Cowichan Case Wrongly Decided?”:

The BC Supreme Court Cowichan Tribes decision released 7 August 2025 shocked Canadians with its declaration that Aboriginal title exists over private properties on Lulu Island on the South Arm of the Fraser River in Richmond, BC, where the Cowichan claim to have had a summer fishing village called Tl’uqtinus. Even more shocking was that Madam Justice Young went out of her way to declare that her decision set a sweeping precedent: A precedent that will follow from this case is that provincial Crown grants of fee simple interest do not extinguish nor permanently displace Aboriginal title, and ss. 23 and 25 of the LTA do not apply to Aboriginal title.

The thing is, if you, as a non-aboriginal person, went to court over ownership of a property in British Columbia, let’s say your family went camping there decades ago before it was developed as a modern suburb, could you get away with telling the court you rightfully owned it? Let’s say your argument is, “My family camped here all summer for every year as long as I can remember. My father told me he had staked claim to this spot. I even have pictures of our tent and camp. See? And here’s a map my cousin drew of all the land we camped on. Dad told me he had title because he traded our truck with a guy who said he owned it.”

But you could not produce a bill of sale or certified legal title to that land.

Furthermore, imagine that you claimed authoritative ownership to that piece of land because your father had a shotgun, and whenever strangers approached, he told them he’d kill them if they stepped on “his campground.”

Of course, you’d be laughed out of the courtroom – perhaps even threatened with contempt of court for such a pretentious plot and failure to produce documents. Your hearsay evidence concerning your father’s statement (who has since passed away and can’t be cross-examined), the uncertified photographic “evidence” of camping has no bearing on land title, and the claim that your father traded a truck, or that your cousin drew a map of the territory claimed, would be dismissed by the court as hearsay.

Furthermore, non-aboriginals would not succeed on an ancient or even decades-old claim because we would be told that we were far too late to make a claim. Special rules (“honour of the Crown”) were invented by the Supreme Court of Canada to let indigenous people make ancient claims. The other substantive issue is that it is a misreading of history to say Indians had “title” to property. Their hunting culture had not developed that concept. Stronger groups occupied the best hunting and fishing areas until they were displaced by an even stronger group who then occupied. That is not “title”. The judges in Calder were wrong to call it that, and that error was repeated (deliberately) by the judges in Delgamuukw and its line of cases for the simple reason that it fit their view of reconciliation.

Cowichan Warrior - their claim of proof of exclusive possession of the land in question is that their tribe would behead interlopers.

But, if you are an aboriginal tribe making a similar claim related to land rights from 150 years ago, from times far past where much less documentation exists, your hearsay evidence today in court is treated as inherent wisdom and truth, passed down from the elders whose words cannot be questioned. The hand-drawn map your cousin made would be certified as valid, even though your cousin has also passed away and cannot be cross-examined. The physical threat of death to any intruder would be accepted as evidence of exclusive ownership, and whether or not any items of value were exchanged would be accepted as truth.

So – no “rule of law” – just preferential rules, depending on who you are.

That’s because there is a whole raft of “practice directives” in place that now guide lawyers and judges away from the black and white strict evaluation of evidence in court, toward a much more mushy and messy “relative” evaluation, based on your race and the alleged need for current title-holders to “reconcile.”

Two pertinent directives in the Cowichan case are:

1) Attorney-General Jody-Wilson Raybould’s practice directive in January 2019 governing the federal government’s litigation of Aboriginal cases, and then…

2) Attorney-General David Eby’s BC ‘Directives on Civil Litigation involving Indigenous Peoples’ put in place in April 2022 in compliance with DRIPA.

In view of the recent call to repeal DRIPA, it’s interesting to note that BC’s practice directive was specifically put in place in order to comply with DRIPA.

Reconciliation is defined as the restoration of friendly relations, but these practice directives are skewing the legal process in unjust ways, which make no sense, creating deep rifts of trust in our society and mistrust in the alleged due process of law.

No matter what your ancestors say about your family history, when reviewing historical documents, often the documented facts show a completely different story. The most telling example is that of the Kamloops Band claiming to have found the human remains of 215 children in mass graves in the old apple orchard near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This was probably a great story for the folks gathered around for “Cowboy coffee,” but it has no documented historical support; just hearsay claims from anonymous “Knowledge Keepers.”

Likewise, lawyers and psychologists know that “eye witness” testimony, while very compelling, is far from being the most reliable, and is more likely the most malleable, and thus must be challenged.

As Stephen Kakfwi discusses in his book “Stoneface,” in many aboriginal circles, the telling of a good story, or a tall tale, is highly valued; thus, how can non-aboriginal people be certain that the many claims made based on >100-year-old hearsay stories are true, or has the story been exaggerated to entertain a campfire audience?

The historical documents and evidence do not support the decisions made by Madame Justice Young in the Cowichan Ruling.

Canada is no longer a nation of rule of law, but one of rule of practice directives and flawed thinking on what constitutes “reconciliation.” Far from establishing friendly relations, we will “wreck-a-silly-nation” as long as we allow the rule of law to depart from its fundamental evidentiary principles; no special race-based treatment for anyone.

To regain our sanity and common sense, we must be “Sorry No More.”

Image licensed from Adobe Stock.