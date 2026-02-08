REAL Indigenous Report

Graham
4h

I think the issue of”title” or not is a distraction to determining what is a just and fair resolution to land claims outside treaty areas in Canada (largely but not exclusively BC). JR Miller’s history to treaty making notes that many indigenous groups considered the lands they occupied at the time of colonial expansion to be “theirs”. Without calling this viewpoint “title” the British acknowledged indigenous possession and sought in many cases to become the owners by agreement in exchange for various payments and benefits. Presumably the reason this taking possession from indigenous groups worked was mutual benefit. The Brits had a purpose for the land, the indigenous had land to spare and need for the benefits. In BC, the Brits did not become owners by treaty (with a few exceptions on the Island) but did a government official selling the Richmond land after the Cowichan no longer were using it really disadvantage the band? What was the disadvantage then?

John Chittick
4h

The BC government represents the cultural Marxist land-back extinguishment of not only the rule of law but its own sovereignty and legitimacy. It hasn't represented the taxpayers nor property owners since Mike Harcourt intentionally sabotaged (intentionally lost the appeal of) Alan McEachern's ruling of extinguishment of aboriginal title prior to Delgamuukw. A nation without individual property rights is a nation without any rights. The current BC government is the embodiment of suicidal empathy. A new government must repeal DRIPA (along with nation-wide tossing of UNDRIP) or face an eventual economic collapse and or civil war. Unlike in Shakespeare's meaning, the expression: "first we kill all the lawyers" in typical Orwellian inversion is today, a sentiment derived against those destroying the rule of law rather than from those intending to destroy it.

