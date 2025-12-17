Our overpaid and underworked federal government bureaucrats need to be informed that colonialism in Canada came to an end in a de facto manner on July 1, 1867, when the British North America Act (later renamed the Constitution Act) took effect, establishing the Dominion of Canada. This new nation, initially encompassing Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, was a groundbreaking experiment in nation-building – a federation with almost complete autonomy, yet still under the British crown. The last formal fetters of British colonial rule were removed in 1982 with the patriation of the Constitution.

As for science, it cannot be decolonized because it was never colonized in the first place. Science is an unbiased, culture-free system of collecting and interpreting knowledge about the universe whose findings equally apply to all people and places in this world and beyond. It involves forming testable and/or falsifiable hypotheses and making predictions based on observation and testing. The goal of science is to understand the natural and social worlds through impartial evidence-based methods. In this way, science is fundamentally irreconcilable with other systems of knowing, including indigenous ones that are usually secretly promulgated by so-called knowledge keepers whose identities are generally unknown.

Nancy Hamzawi

Hamzawi should have had convincing answers to those questions because she holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and biochemistry from the University of Ottawa.

Unfortunately, she did not.

junonews.com

Clayton DeMaine

True North

October 4, 2025

A senior health official struggled to explain the meaning of “decolonizing science” when pressed by Conservative MP Matt Strauss during a parliamentary committee meeting, despite it being a core objective of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

PHAC released its strategy for 2024-25 to 2029-30 in December of last year. In it, the agency stated it was “strongly committed” to “address health inequities” and to decolonize science.”

During a parliamentary health committee, Strauss, who is a doctor and former health official, confronted Nancy Hamzawi [appointed President of the Public Health Agency of Canada in June 2025] to see if she could define the term and whether she believed that PHAC was currently “colonized.”

“That essentially reflects the core, the importance of health equity in the work that we do,” Hamzawi said in response. “So making sure that we reflect the importance of reaching all Canadians and take an anti racist lens to the work that we do, that’s how I would interpret that.”

Asked for an example of colonization in science, Hamzawi reiterated that “health equity” was a key priority for the agency.