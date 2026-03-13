REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

Group rights are an infringement on individual rights. Race-based rights are a sociologically corrosive political construct based on the chemical determinism of racism. Rights and entitlements are conflated with group and positive rights. Positive "rights" are best described by O'Rourke:

“It’s not an endlessly expanding list of rights - the ‘right’ to health care, the ‘right’ to food and housing. That’s not freedom, that’s dependency. Those aren’t rights, those are the rations of slavery - hay and a barn for human cattle.” - P.J. O’Rourke

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

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