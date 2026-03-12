Star editorial writer, Cory Morgan, argues that race-based policies in Canada, particularly those related to indigenous peoples, are detrimental to the country’s unity and economy. He particularly suggests that these policies, rooted in Pierre Trudeau’s and Jean Chrétien’s 1969 Statement of the Government of Canada on Indian Policy, commonly called the 1969 White Paper, perpetuate dependency and dysfunction among indigenous people and their Indian Reserve communities, in the process unfairly burdening non-aboriginal taxpayers.

That is why Morgan advocates for the abolition of all race and ethnic-based policies, emphasizing the need for equal treatment of all Canadians, a view I strongly support.

Race-based policies are sinking Canada

Separate laws by ancestry aren’t reconciliation. They’re national self-sabotage.

Indigenous-only parking. Image courtesy of Grok

Western Standard

December 21, 2025

Imagine if we abolished the Indian Act and removed special legal status for indigenous peoples.

Then, treaties were terminated, and federal responsibility for indigenous affairs was transferred to the provinces.

What if we eliminated “Indian Status” and assimilated indigenous peoples into mainstream Canadian society as equal citizens?

How about converting reserve land by turning it into private property that could be sold?

Then we could dissolve the Indian Affairs Department and close all federal departments responsible for indigenous issues.

Do these proposals sound extreme? Unreasonable? Unworkable?

They all come from a policy document called the White Paper, created in 1969 by none other than Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chrétien.

Unfortunately, while Trudeau stood strong with most of the terrible policies he imposed upon Canada, he folded like a cheap suit with the White Paper, and now we are all paying the price.

If the policies proposed in the White Paper had been implemented 56 years ago, Canada would be a stronger, more united country. Instead, indigenous people live in misery on reserves in a form of racial apartheid while constant pandering to the indigenous industry is cratering the Canadian economy.