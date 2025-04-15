The two complimentary essays posted below, the first from Patrice Dutil, a professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Ryerson University, the second from Brian Giesbrecht, a retired Manitoba judge and a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, show how the truth about life in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools (IRSs) began to be negatively reconfigured around 1996, the same year both the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples published its findings — determinations quickly critiqued by Robert Carney, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s father — and the last Indian Residential Schools closed its doors.

Prior to that date, most accounts of life in these boarding schools from staff, students, and knowledgeable external observers were balanced or positive.

​The following Policy Options article by Patrice Dutil nicely describes the growing rewriting and weaponization of IRS history using the example of Jean Chrétien’s comments about residential schools. It highlights how Chrétien’s genuine lack of awareness about the schools during his tenure as Minister of Indian Affairs was unfairly scrutinized, a reflection of the broader societal indifference to or ignorance about the issue. The article argues that this deliberate weaponization of history, seeking to assign blame rather than understanding context, hinders constructive dialogue and problem-solving.​

Jean Chrétien in Ottawa in June 1969, announcing a white paper that proposed to dismantle Indian Affairs. He was the minister of Indian affairs and northern development at the time. The formal name of the white paper was the Statement of the Government of Canada on Indian Policy, 1969. Source: Library and Archives Canada.

Policy Options

December 6, 2021

On October 24, [2021] former prime minister Jean Chrétien was invited to promote his new book on one of Quebec’s most-watched television program, Radio-Canada’s Sunday night Tout le monde en parle. After light chat about a number of issues, the conversation turned on the merits of political experience and using history as a guide to policy-making. Guy A. Lepage, the host, asked Chrétien for his insights on a few current issues and then broached the subject of Indian residential schools. “We can’t rewrite history,” Chrétien said, “terrible things happened.”

“I imagine you were not aware,” Lepage offered. “How did you react?” Chrétien answered that the topic was never raised while he was minister of Indian affairs from 1968 to 1974, a portfolio to which he was genuinely committed both professionally and personally (he and his wife, Aline, adopted an Indigenous boy from the Northwest Territories). Chrétien then volunteered that he had lived in a boarding school for most of his youth and had known hardships. The interview continued on other topics.

Chrétien was immediately criticized for being insensitive about comparing his boarding school to the residential schools and for not knowing the reality of Indigenous lives while he was the minister responsible. Reporters and commentators asked pointedly what Chrétien knew about residential schools and when he knew. His work as minister in that era was also put into question when a handful of letters sent to him in the early 1970s were brought to light. It was quickly revealed that those letters reported only isolated incidents that were, in turn, quickly investigated by the Department of Indian Affairs. However, CBC Television made it a lead item on one of its broadcasts, making it sound like a sensational coverup. Other media took a similar approach. That was unfair to him personally and to the central argument he was trying to make – that public policy must be informed by historical experience and knowledge.

For example, later, when he was prime minister, he relied on his mentor Mitchell Sharp to give him insights on what the Canadian government’s policy history had been on a variety of issues. Sharp was given an office next to the PM, and worked for $1 a year (Sharp never cashed the cheque, Chrétien joked, “though he was Scottish.”)

What’s important about this affair is that it shed light on how history has become weaponized today.

Chrétien – out of concern for measuring consistency and change in policy-making (and as a lifelong reader of history) – wanted to know what had been done before. His consultation of history stood in stark contrast with the new weaponization of history: Where were you when such a thing happened decades ago? Are you not guilty of complicity if you did not react the way we would in the 21st century? This is the logic that has unjustly stained the reputation of Sir John A. Macdonald, Egerton Ryerson and Henry Dundas recently. They were civil officials who were eminently successful because they were in harmony with the standards and expectations of their societies.

In his recent book Seen but not Seen: Influential Canadians and the First Nations from the 1840s to Today, historian Donald B. Smith demonstrates vividly how leading citizens in a wide variety of fields were simply unaware of Indigenous hardships. The reality is that most Canadians were not aware of the tragedies of Indian residential schools until the late 1980s. The last school was closed in 1997 under Chrétien.

The media – so ready to point fingers – were no better than the politicians decades ago at uncovering the truth about the schools. A search of the ProQuest database of Canadian newspapers and periodicals starting in 1968 revealed the first stories about abuses in residential schools appeared in 1988. There was no mention of the Assembly of First Nations arguing for change and redress in those 20 years. When then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau reassigned Chrétien to another ministry, it was Indigenous leaders who asked the prime minister to keep Chrétien on the file. These realities are not reported today.

The 2015 Sinclair report on Truth and Reconciliation made only two mentions of Chrétien. The first described Chrétien’s positive response to the Indigenous community when he agreed to withdraw the government’s controversial 1969 white paper that would have abolished The Indian Act. The second was a particular concern around the transfer of a residential school to the Blue Quills Native Education Council, again at the behest of the Indigenous community.

In a recent interview, Brian Mulroney also said that the abuses at residential schools did not really come to his attention while he was the Progressive Conservative prime minister from 1984 to 1993. The only reference in the TRC report to his time in office relates to the 1990 Oka Crisis, which was triggered by a dispute over a proposed expansion of a golf course on land west of Montreal that was a First Nations burial ground. That plan was cancelled.

Residential schools were simply not on the priority list of decision-makers in the 1970s and 1980s, nor were they on the radar screen of Indigenous leaders. When Pope John Paul II made a special visit to Fort Simpson in 1987 to meet with Indigenous leaders, not one word was said about residential schools. The official communiqué to the pope by the Dene Nation and four national aboriginal organizations instead emphasized the hardships caused by disease and resource development.

History is an extremely useful instrument in developing awareness. It is essential in understanding policy and in measuring its successes and failures. Properly used, it can be the essence of intelligence. But for history to flourish as more than a mere detailing of past events, it requires the irrigation of civil discourse and a certain measure of generosity between interlocutors. Chrétien sought that with Sharp, and I think he showed remarkable skill in doing so.

Politicians, militants eager to score points and journalists, however, actively work against intelligence in their never-ending and misplaced efforts to find easy scapegoats. Their weaponization of the past does not help anyone understand the contexts in which decisions were made and does nothing to fix the problems of the present. It does accomplish one thing, however: it sours the goodwill to maintain a fruitful dialogue.

In the piece below, Brian Giesbrecht describes the challenges of truthfully discussing residential schools and unmarked graves in Canada, highlighting the negative political consequences faced by politicians who question the narrative.

He focuses on Prime Minister Mark Carney and his father, Robert Carney, who was closely involved in the indigenous education system, questioning whether the son will acknowledge his father’s contributions or conform to the prevailing narrative.

Giesbrecht rightly emphasizes the need for open dialogue and factual accuracy in addressing these sensitive issues.

Robert Carney, was a prominent figure in Indigenous education, serving as the Superintendent of School Programmes in the Northwest Territories. Robert Carney’s writings and submissions to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples highlight the complexities of Indigenous education, including the role of residential schools and the impact of alcohol abuse.

Giesbrecht also questions whether Mark Carney will ignore his father’s positive contributions to indigenous education or perpetuate the narrative that all residential schools were sites of unimaginable atrocities committed against their students.

We already know the answer to that question. On April 5, nearly three weeks after Giesbrecht’s opinion piece was published, Mark Carney distanced himself from comments his late father made 60 years ago when he was an educator, remarks that could now be interpreted as dismissive of some indigenous people. Robert Carney also defended the existence of the Indian Residential Schools in the later years of his life.

"I love my father, but I don't share those views, to be absolutely clear," Mark Carney said at a federal election campaign event in Oakville, Ont.

During a 1965 CBC Radio interview, the elder Carney spoke of a programme at an Indian day school in Fort Smith, N.W.T., where he was principal, for "culturally retarded children."

He defined such a child as one "from a Native background who, for various reasons, has not been in regular attendance in school," or a student with a non-English-speaking background who is behind in their studies.

Carney's father went on to hold various positions before becoming a university professor. In a 1991 church-commissioned study, he interviewed 240 former residential school students, eventually reporting allegations of extreme physical abuse and 15 alleged instances of sexual abuse at eight western Arctic residential schools.

He acknowledged the abuse in his report, saying these students had been "scarred." However, in later comments, he stressed that a number of the interviewees had had positive experiences and that the work of educators "cannot be viewed as being wholly destructive or ill-intended."

He later criticized Indigenous-led studies, such as the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal People, which was preoccupied with highlighting the negative effects of these schools, calling it one-sided and imbalanced.

No such subtlety marks Mark Carney’s take on the IRS system. In his Oakville address, the younger Carney said residential schools and Indian day schools are a "long, painful part of our history," underscoring the fact that the Liberal Party has invested so much political capital in portraying these boarding schools as genocidal houses of horror that their leaders are absolutely forbidden from considering, let alone embracing, a truthful and nuanced picture of their history, operation, and legacy.

Carney's father taught in the indigenous school system

'How will the fact that his father was a senior administrator in the indigenous education industry affect Mark Carney's view of the graves controversy?'

Western Standard

March 17, 2025

BC MLA Dallas Brodie

Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba judge. He is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Canadian politicians should know by now that the subject of residential schools and unmarked graves is toxic, and cannot be discussed openly and honestly. And BC MLA Dallas Brodie, and BC Conservative leader John Rustad, just learned that the hard way.

Brodie tweeted out the simple fact that no graves have been found at Kamloops.

Rustad, tried to limit the damage he feared that this true statement would cause in a reply that only made things worse. Outraged indigenous leaders declared that their feelings had been hurt by this brazen display of honesty, and demanded that Brodie be ousted from the party. Premier Eby piled on, as did almost everyone else.

Rustad then manufactured the excuse that Brodie had “mocked” indigenous people to give her “the old heave ho.” As a result of this exercise of “leadership,” Rustad was left with a badly damaged party.

What these politicians didn’t seem to understand is that since May 27, 2021, when the “215 at Kamloops” claim was made, nothing can be said publicly about the fact that the claim was false from the start. Or that honest discussion about residential schools is no longer possible in this country. If these subjects come up, a politician is best advised to mumble something about “reconciliation” and then quickly move on to another topic.

Other politicians have learned this lesson the hard way as well. In 2021 a brand new Conservative cabinet minister in Manitoba tried to say some rather innocuous things about residential schools. He said that while some students had bad experiences at the schools, the intention was to provide an education, and many former students reported positive experiences.

This was the truth — even the TRS Report has a chapter entitled “Warm Memories” that consists entirely of former students reporting their good experiences at residential schools. But Wab Kinew, the-then future Premier of Manitoba, was not interested in facts. He literally leaped to the stage and very publicly rebuked the startled minister.

Even the fact that this new cabinet minister is Métis didn’t save him. Kinew lit into him with the bogus claim that the stated purpose of residential schools was “to kill the Indian in the child.” The fact that it was an American who had never even visited Canada who made that statement in an entirely different context mattered not a whit. That cabinet minister was toast, while Kinew’s career soared.

And remember in 2008 when Pierre Pollievre was publicly scolded by PM Stephen Harper? Pollievre dared to opine that people who had been harmed at residential schools should be compensated, but those who had simply attended — many with good results — should not. His leader, Stephen Harper humiliated Pollievre for voicing this completely common sense opinion.

Pollievre was in the political doghouse for years, and never forgot this painful lesson. The fact that he was right and Harper was wrong didn’t matter. He should not have risked offending indigenous sensibilities by speaking honestly. He learned his lesson. Pollievre has never publicly voiced common sense opinions on controversial indigenous matters to this day.

Justin Trudeau never made such a mistake. He accomplished this, since 2015, by giving the chiefs virtually everything they wanted, and never disagreeing with them on anything contentious.

It should be remembered that he not only accepted the Truth and Reconciliation Report in 2015 before he even read it, but agreed to implement all 94 Calls to Action without even having the costs of doing so assessed. Had he taken the time to do so he would have quickly concluded that what was basically a socialist’s wish list, that included items that had nothing to do with truth or reconciliation — such as additional funding for the CBC — would have bankrupted the country for a generation if all of them were implemented.

But Trudeau never publicly questioned any part of the TRC report, although he found ways to avoid implementing the most outrageously expensive and unworkable of the 'Calls.'

And when the Kamloops claim was made on May 27, 2021, falsely claiming that an Indian band had found the remains of 215 Indigenous children, Trudeau not only immediately accepted the claim but ordered that flags at federal buildings be flown at half-mast, not only across Canada but across the world. He then — virtually inviting fraudulent claims — made $320,000,000 available to any indigenous community that wanted to make a similar specious attack on the public purse.

To cap it all off, since 2015 Trudeau has spent more than three times as much public money on indigenous items as any previous Canadian prime minister, without achieving any notable results in the quality of life for the many members of the indigenous underclass, but making them even more dependent on the taxpayer than they already were. The massive debt with which Trudeau leaves Canada, is based in large part on this enormous and wasteful spending on all things indigenous.

And that brings us to Mark Carney, our new instant prime minister. How will he do on the indigenous file?

Mark Carney knows a lot about this subject. He was born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, which is heavily indigenous. His father, Robert Carney, taught at schools there, and rose to become NWT’s Superintendent of School Programmes. He was intimately acquainted with education in the North.

In other words, Robert Carney was one of that very cadre of teachers and educators who are today accused by indigenous activists of committing cultural genocide — or even actual genocide — on indigenous children for attempting to provide them with an education at day and residential schools. The reality is that Robert Carney — like the overwhelming majority of yesterday’s educators — was a conscientious teacher devoted to the education of indigenous children.

The education of northern Indians (Dene) and Eskimos (now called Inuit) became a vexing problem for educators, like Carney, in the post-war years. They had to find answers for questions like “What should education consist of? Should indigenous people continue with their ancient lifestyle of hunting, or should attempts be made to educate them for life in the modern world?”

The Catholic Church had been chiefly involved in providing the little education they received, but the federal government became increasingly involved. Robert Carney was one of the people making those important decisions.

One of those decisions was that the children from the remote, scattered communities would be transported to larger communities where they would stay at hostels, and go to the local schools. The results were mixed at best, as they are today on all matters pertaining to indigenous education. Indigenous children, to this day, achieve less and drop out earlier than their non-indigenous counterparts.

The Carney family moved to Edmonton when Mark was six, where Robert Carney became a professor of education at University of Alberta, where he became known as an authority on northern education. He wrote about the education of Indians and Eskimoes, and made an important submission to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP) in 1996 on the subject of residential school education.

The gist of one of his papers that discussed residential schools was the important contributions Catholic orders of priests and nuns had made to the education of Indians and Eskimos in the high North. He spoke about the importance of residential schools, and how the schools were often the medical and social centres of the communities they served. He wrote other papers relating to indigenous education as well.

Robert Carney is also critical of the royal commission for virtually ignoring the very serious alcohol problem that was even then plaguing the northern indigenous population. The commission's report devoted only a couple of its 56,000 pages to a discussion of the huge indigenous alcohol scourge, and concluded that it was not a problem.

Carney pointed out that this was simply denial on the part of the RCAP commissioners. Fetal alcohol problems, particularly in the North, were even then a serious problem.

There is nothing remarkable in what Robert Carney writes. Just common sense observations about the difficulties of educating people from a hunting culture, and the tensions that existed between the church and government about how best to proceed. Carney did not hesitate to criticize the flaws of residential schooling, but he also did not hesitate to point out their good points.

On balance, his view of residential schools was positive. If “atrocities” or secret burials had taken place at residential schools Robert Carney would have been the first person to raise the alarm. He didn’t do so because those things didn’t happen.

Given his father’s indigenous education expertise, Mark Carney knows a lot about residential schools, and indigenous issues generally. Will he say something sensible about them, or repeat his predecessor’s odd opinion that they were genocidal places where thousands of indigenous children met horrible deaths, and were buried in secrecy by…. people like his father?

Will Mark Carney say any of things his father said about residential schools — namely common sense observations about the many practical problems that have always stood in the way of indigenous education, and the fact that residential schools were considered to be a practical way of addressing those problems?

And that the schools were generally well run by conscientious staff, like his father, who did their best for the children?

Or will he choose to go along with today’s accepted narrative — namely that all residential schools were horrible places where teachers inflicted atrocities on the students, and where thousands of students died and were buried under sinister circumstances? Will he note that there is no evidence to support the claim that 215 indigenous children were secretly buried at Kamloops, and thousands of others elsewhere?

Will he point out the fact that his father was one of the very northern educators that the narrative smears, and that this narrative is entirely untrue?

Or will he go along with a false narrative that throws good people, like his father — and Dallas Brodie — under the bus?

Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba judge. He is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He was recently named the ‘Western Standard Columnist of the Year.’