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Pat Johnson rightly argues that the “pro-Palestinian” movement is not genuinely concerned with Palestinian welfare but rather serves as a vehicle for expressing hatred towards Israel. He contends that this movement, despite its claims of rebellion, is highly conformist, lacks independent thought, and perpetuates the world’s oldest prejudice. Johnson also urges readers to question the movement’s motives and consider the broader implications of its singular focus on Israel.

Pat Johnson

October 22, 2026

Cut the self-congratulatory pretending it is an act of breathtaking individualism to be “pro-Palestinian.” There is nothing more conformist in the world today than wearing a watermelon lapel pin.

Look at all these independent thinkers.

For 80 years, Western society accepted that antisemitism is beyond the pale. After Auschwitz, hatred of Jews became perhaps the greatest moral taboo in modern public life.

But taboos have an unintended side effect.

For people whose identity depends upon seeing themselves as fearless iconoclasts, breaking taboos is exhilarating.

Every generation wants to believe it is exposing the hypocrisy of the previous one. Every generation longs to discover the one truth its parents were too timid to say aloud.

And so some young activists have arrived at a remarkable conclusion. The truly courageous thing, they believe, is to stand against the Jews.

Not, of course, against Jews, they hasten to add. Against “Zionists.” Against “Israel,” “colonialism,” “apartheid,” “genocide” and blah blah blah.

What is striking, among other things, is how little interest many of these activists display about almost every other humanitarian catastrophe.

More than 300 million people worldwide require humanitarian assistance today. Sudan is collapsing. Myanmar is devastated by civil war. Millions have fled violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Afghanistan’s women have been stripped of basic freedoms and turned into a new legal class of subhuman. Uyghurs endure mass repression in China. Yemen remains one of the world’s gravest humanitarian disasters.

Yet for enormous numbers of young activists, none of these matter. One conflict alone eclipses all others.

Why?

The ostensible answer is compassion for Palestinians.

But what about compassion for the other 300 million disadvantaged, oppressed and war-ravaged people?

And also, as I keep harping on about, if the movement were really about Palestinians, we would expect sustained attention to Palestinian governance, corruption, repression, political rights, education, economic development and the fate of Palestinians in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere.

Instead, pretty much all of the movement’s emotional energy is directed toward one subject: Israel.

It’s not a “pro-Palestinian” movement in any substantive way. It’s a hate-Israel movement.

Palestine functions less as the object of concern than as the vehicle for another identity altogether.

Opposing Israel has become a way of signalling who you are. Compassion becomes performance. Politics becomes self-expression.

The protest says as much about the protester as it does about the cause.

There is another irony.

Many participants imagine themselves as lonely dissidents standing against overwhelming power.

This is the greatest joke of all, sad and unfunny as it is.

For nearly three years, city streets across Europe, North America, Australia and elsewhere have filled with demonstrations ranging from dozens to hundreds of thousands of people. University encampments spread from campus to campus.

Major international organizations, influential NGOs, celebrities, academics, labour unions and countless cultural institutions have embraced the same narrative.

The governments of scores of countries — including all 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation — advance variations of this hate-Israel diplomatic position.

This is not exactly whispering truth to power. It’s speaking clichés to applause.

Antisemites have algorithms. I have you.

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It is joining one of the largest and most socially rewarded political movements in human history.

There is nothing inherently wrong with joining a mass movement if it is morally correct (which this one emphatically is not). But let’s stop pretending it is an act of breathtaking individualism.

What fascinates me is that many of these young activists clearly want to distinguish themselves from the crowd.

That is a perfectly healthy instinct. Young adults should question inherited ideas. They should challenge authority. They should refuse to accept conventional wisdom merely because it is conventional.

Independent thinkers ask uncomfortable questions of everyone — including their own side.

This, of course, is precisely the opposite of what “pro-Palestinian” activists do.

They are fashionable thinkers who subscribe to the most orthodox political ideology in the world today, advanced (and funded) by oil-rich authoritarian regimes, the world’s most fanatical religious extremists, and vicious civilian-targeting paramilitary death squads.

And these activists congratulate themselves on resisting conformity and courageously standing up to the mob.

They are the epitome of conformity. Worldwide, the slogans are identical. The flags and watermelon emojis are signs of participation in the largest, most herd-following, Kool Aid-drinking uniformity.

The keffiyehs, the chants, the viral social media posts — they are all identical. They are as free-thinking as a synchronized flock of starlings or lemmings leaping off a cliff.

The punishments for dissent range from social excommunication to digital struggle sessions. #Inquisition #Blacklist #Reignofterror

The movement celebrates diversity of every kind except diversity of thought — or Jews.

That is not rebellion. It’s choreography.

Real independence is much harder.

The antisemites have billionaires, bots and boundless free time. I’ve got a laptop. Help even the odds.

It means asking why one conflict consumes such extraordinary moral attention while hundreds of millions of suffering human beings fail to register on the scales of human concern.

It means asking why Jewish self-determination alone is considered uniquely illegitimate.

It means asking why Jews are savagely targeted as a group by the very progressive coalitions that self-righteously define as anti-racist.

Most of all, it means resisting the intoxicating comfort of the mob.

Because history offers a sobering lesson.

The crowd rarely believes it is a crowd.

Every fashionable prejudice envisions itself as moral progress.

Standing with Jewish people is not unfashionable because Jews are powerful, which is the underlying assumption of today’s antizionism and antisemitism.

It is unfashionable because history has always found ways to make hostility toward Jews feel virtuous.

They’ve turned the oldest prejudice into the latest fashion statement.

Today’s “pro-Palestinian” activists are not, as I constantly hammer away at, pro-Palestinian in any substantive way. They are also not the courageous, countercultural, truth-tellers they imagine themselves to be.

They are people who misconstrue slavish obedience to the crowd for courageous rebellion. They’re surfing a tsunami and think they’re swimming against the tide. Their rebellion comes with a dress code, mandatory vocabulary and automatonic groupthink.

They’re rebels without a clue, conformists without a cause, and independent thinkers without an independent thought between them.

Their tolerance for dissent makes the Salem witch trials look like a book club disagreement.

They’re more Red Guard than avant-garde.

They depict themselves as brave little voices in the wilderness by adopting the only opinions their social circles will tolerate.

So let’s stop the self-congratulatory pretending it is an act of breathtaking individualism to be “pro-Palestinian.” There is nothing more conformist in the world today than hanging a Palestinian flag out your apartment window.

They’ve discovered the intoxicating thrill of being revolutionary without the inconvenience of being original.

It takes a special kind of imagination to mistake the world’s oldest prejudice for a revolutionary new idea. Today’s “pro-Palestinian” activists think they’re on the right side of history.

They came to overthrow the establishment and ended up its most obedient little foot soldiers.

History has seen their kind before.

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