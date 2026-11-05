REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
1h

Almost 60 years ago when I was at university there were small pro Palestine demonstrations of leftists. Successive generations of professorial fermentation later they are much larger and more repulsive. One thought that I have is that the left, being identity politics oriented, is demonstrating the soft bigotry of lowered expectations towards the neo-feudal Jihadist population in Gaza and the West bank up against a modern prosperous liberal state of mostly Jews (who should be as suicidally empathic as the western demonstrators) oblivious to the existential survival of Israel involved. That would be the charitable position. A more likely opinion is that the the cultural Marxist left is now in alliance with the Jihadists in destroying western civilization wherever it exists and the current Palestinian population was originally a product of the Grand Mufti doing his bit for his Holocaust ally in Berlin and now they thrive on engineered victimhood targeting western captured institutional culture.

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
2h

How pathetic to be ……again…….part of the oldest mindless hate lemming crowd!!!! How pathetic to be used deliberately by others to yell hate and violence against Jews. Get a life! Grow up!!!!!!!

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