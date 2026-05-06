John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, skillfully and logically critiques the Musqueam Rights Recognition Agreement, which grants the Musqueam Band aboriginal title over parts of Greater Vancouver, for creating a race- and ethnic-based legal system. He sees the agreement, signed in secret, as a violation of property rights for millions of non-indigenous residents and a potential source of inter-ethnic conflict. Carpay also argues that reconciliation should be based on equal rights for all, not on granting special privileges based on racial ancestry.

Reconciliation or Apartheid 2.0? How Canada’s race-based land pact threatens equality before the law

The Musqueam Rights Recognition Agreement exposes a troubling truth — Canada is building separate legal systems based on ancestry, not citizenship.

Indigenous Image courtesy of Indigenous Corporate Training

Western Standard

March 10, 2026

A Rights Recognition Agreement signed in secret between the Musqueam Indian Band and Canada’s federal government recognizes Musqueam Aboriginal Title over Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Port Moody, and much of the Lower Mainland. Much of this same area is also claimed by the Tsawwassen, Squamish, and Cowichan Aboriginals.

The Musqueam Band, with about 1,500 members, claims this Agreement will not impact the homes or private property of the more than two million people who live in Greater Vancouver. Yet the actual agreement says otherwise because Aboriginal Title means land ownership, not merely an interest in property. Musqueam’s promise to refrain from collecting rent is not legally binding.

Further, this agreement creates a race-based third level of Aboriginal government for Musqueam members to exercise authority over Greater Vancouver, alongside the federal and provincial governments.