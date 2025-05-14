REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
15h

Premiers Lougheed and Lyon insisted on the inclusion of the word “existing” to prevent an activist Supreme Court from making the new Section 35 into their own experimental workshop. Unfortunately that didn’t stop a SC that was even more activist than those wise premiers feared from completely disregarding the clear intent of the premiers - namely to prevent brand new aboriginal rights from being invented by do-gooders - and making the mess we have today. The only way out of this is constitutional reform, which might indeed be in the cards with western Canada on a slow and agonizing path to what will probably be either a messy and destructive breakup of Canada, or a country of equal individual rights - and no tribal rights.

John Chittick
14h

Western civilization is premised on a society where the basic unit is the individual with individual and natural rights. Group rights (and positive rights) exist at the expense of individual (property) rights. The inversion of (Indian Act) apartheid and resultant toxic sociology of the tribal warfare unleased by the Constitution's group rights is bringing the most advanced "progressive" provinces to its knees in terms of economic development. BC, as the most feudal of Canadian provinces with 95% Crown land has gone down this rabbit hole to where in forestry for example, the government gives 75% of stumpage to the indigenous band whose traditional territory is harvested. The remainder might pay the cost of the confused forest service attempting to administer the Crown tenures, returning nothing to the province / people who theoretically own it. In addition, no non-indigenous "partnered" company now has any rights to harvest Crown timber. BC, with three times the productive capacity of Alberta now harvests the same volume as Alberta as its major lumber companies are now major companies located in the US where forests are mostly privately owned as in Europe.

Given the likelihood of amending this constitution in the deranged dominion, the best chance at reform of this and a few hundred other grievances, is western separation and it offers the opportunity to finally end apartheid.

