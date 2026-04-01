Cory Morgan hits hard against the renaming of Fort Calgary to the airy-fairy moniker “The Confluence,” a move he says should be reversed. He believes the renaming was an attempt to erase history and that the new name is uninspiring. He also suggests that Calgarians should contact their city councillors and the new mayor to demand the name be changed back to its original designation.

If you agree, then make sure your voice is heard because, as Morgan has clearly declared, “What has been done can still be undone.”

Cory Morgan

Western Standard

November 19, 2025

Former Mayor Jyoti Gondek, City of Calgary

Voters rejected Gondek’s woke agenda — Now it’s time to reverse her rewrite of Calgary’s past.

Woke activists and civic governments have been destroying Canadian history for decades through renaming historical sites and landmarks. They are self-loathing souls who despise Western civilization and feel it should be apologized for rather than celebrated. They attack every national icon from Sir John A. Macdonald to the Famous Five women who advanced women’s rights. Their actions are cloaked under the guise of tolerance and reconciliation, but they only foster division, and reconciliation is as far away as it has ever been. Whatever that is.

What has been done can still be undone.