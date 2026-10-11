According to Tom Fletcher, the David Eby B.C. government is rapidly advancing treaty negotiations, including transferring valuable federal lands like Hatley Park to the Te’mexw indigneous group. This approach disregards existing Douglas Treaties, exempts lands from provincial laws, and disrupts traditional treaty processes where the federal government provides funding and the province contributes land. The proposed treaties also lack finality, allowing for future gains based on other treaties.

B.C. readers should share this piece with others as the province’s important October 24 election approaches.

Reopening BC treaties adds to property rights crisis

Tom Fletcher

Western Standard

August 22, 2026

David Eby’s government appears set to advance ‘land back’ as far as possible before he loses power.

he land beneath the BC Legislature was originally set aside as a reserve in the Douglas Treaties, finalized in 1854. A lawsuit by the Songhees Nation resulted in a $30 million settlement in 2006 for it being expropriated after the treaty was signed. Tom Fletcher photo

VICTORIA – When I first told Western Standard readers in April that the federal government had put historic Hatley Castle and the surrounding oceanside park on the table in treaty negotiations, there wasn’t much reaction.

Modern treaty talks have gone on here for more than 30 years with only occasional progress. In the David Eby era, things have accelerated rapidly on a number of fronts, awakening BC residents to an unfolding crisis with court decisions and closed-door land deals adding to the vast implications of dozens of new treaties.

This summer, Hatley Park has become a flashpoint. Its 560 acres of oceanfront, forest, and buildings are Department of National Defence property, home of Royal Roads University as well as the estate of former Lieutenant Governor James Dunsmuir.

Hatley Park isn’t the only valuable land on the table in talks with the Te’mexw group, five southern Vancouver Island First Nations that already have historic treaties. A waterfront parking lot on Victoria’s Inner Harbour is also on the table, as well as another large lot just west of the BC legislature that provides one of the last parking areas for BC’s ever-growing public service.

There are several jarring things about this deal. First, the Songhees Nation and other South Island groups are already covered by the historic Douglas treaties, which ceded the lands to the Crown except for agreed-to reserves between 1850 and 1854.

The NDP approach to the Douglas Treaties is essentially to ignore them. The Royal BC Museum, where the original documents are housed, greets visitors with a sign that falsely states that the museum is on unceded land. The local newspaper recently ran a letter from someone asserting that the Douglas Treaties were forgeries.