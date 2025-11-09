According to Scott McInnis, the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation in British Columbia, the Conservative Party of BC opposes the NDP government’s approach to indigenous relations, particularly the “Land Back” notion and exclusive “government-to-government” land negotiations.

Instead, the party advocates for transparency, legal clarity, and a return to the framework of Section 35 of the Constitution, emphasizing the importance of indigenous collaboration in resource development.

Don’t miss reading this hard-hitting opinion piece whose message applies to our entire country, an allegedly sovereign nation now flirting with the destructive notion of “land back” to indigenous people who were voluntarily conquered centuries ago.