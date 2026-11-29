Cory Morgan strongly asserts that the Indian Act is outdated and should be repealed rather than revised, as it perpetuates a system of race-based policies that have led to widespread poverty, crime, and addiction in indigenous communities. While the Act provides rights and status based on bloodline, it has resulted in dysfunctional reserve situations and empowered self-appointed leaders. Morgan also argues that race-based policies are inherently wrong and hinder integration into modern society, citing the success of Japanese and Chinese Canadians who overcame historical injustices without relying on similar policies.

To me, Morgan’s assertions apply equally to the Royal Proclamation of 1763, the treaties signed with indigenous leaders, the Indian Reserve system these treaties produced, and the entrenchment of indigenous rights in our 1982 Constitution.

Brief excerpts from his Western Standard piece appear below.

It is time to dismantle outdated legislation and reject the push for equally damaging replacements.

First Nations Chiefs. Image courtesy of ChatGPT/CBC

Western Standard

October 31, 2026

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew uttered the blasphemous words that must be said. He stated that it’s time to abolish the Indian Act. He can do so of course because he himself is indigenous thus immune from the immediate accusations of racism which would be leveled at anybody else daring to question the act, much less call for its abolition. The problem is though, Kinew likely wants to replace it with something worse.

The act fills the void left with indigenous people not bound by a treaty by conferring rights and status upon them based on bloodline rather than signed agreements. The result has been to create a catastrophic hybrid of people living in dysfunctional reserve situations without having defined reserve boundaries.

This leads to the entitled pap we saw from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’moks who said in Parliament Hill “We are the government on our 22,000 square kilometres of unceded, non-treaty, undefeated lands.” before launching into a tirade and threatening to “declare war” on B.C. if the racist DRIPA was repealed.

If indeed the lands he speaks of were not ceded and aren’t treaty, then what claim does he really have? He can potentially trace his ancestry to the area, but so can a rabbit or an elk for that matter. It doesn’t mean he has a “nation” to speak of nor is there a form of government on those lands beyond the established Canadian governments at different levels. The Indian Act confers a de facto authority upon pretty much anybody who can claim indigenous heritage.

Canada’s indigenous system is a failure on every level. Rampant poverty, high crime, low educational levels, reduced lifespans and addiction are ravaging nearly every indigenous community. Yet fools insist on maintaining this status quo.

Race-based policies once hampered indigenous people through containing them on reserves and blocking them from entering modern society. That was wrong and damaged the entire culture. To try and right that wrong through more race-based policy is only compounding the problem.

Pierre Trudeau and Jean Chretien released the White Paper in 1969. It would have ended all separate status for indigenous people and the preamble written for it was brilliant and well worth a read. Unfortunately, chiefs and activists were horrified that they may lose their ticket to the gravy train and vigorously opposed the changes. Trudeau and Chretien backed off and their lack of will cost Canada its best chance to end the misery of native people across the country.

With discussion opening up about the Indian Act, now is the time for Canadians to have a look at the act. Let citizens learn what is really keeping indigenous people separated from the prosperous modern world and in declining conditions. This is an opportunity to change the country for the better if only enough people would understand how destructive race-based policies are.