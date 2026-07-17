REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
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This is shocking!

“8-year RCMP investigation of 15 BC residential schools, which took place from 1995-2003…found zero evidence of missing or ‘disappeared’ Indian residential school students and zero evidence of nefarious unmarked graves, but also no evidence to substantiate the claim that there was massive and pervasive sexual or physical abuse at BC’s Indian residential schools.”

The RCMP has been a stooge for those lying about graves and abuse.

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