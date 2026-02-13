My article on the other side of the paywall criticizes the labelling of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools as genocidal institutions, arguing that such accusations are based on moral certainty rooted in emotion rather than in hard empirical evidence.

I also highlight the lack of photographic evidence of unmarked graves and the strong likelihood that missing student records are lost, not the students themselves.

Accusations of ‘genocide’ override evidence and stifle debate.

NDP MP Leah Gazan. Image courtesy of CBC

Hymie Rubenstein

November 4, 2025

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

On October 27, 2022, Leah Gazan, an NDP member of Canada’s federal parliament and the half-indigenous daughter of a Holocaust survivor, succeeded in getting the following motion unanimously passed by the House of Commons without debate and without presenting any evidence to back it up:

“That, in the opinion of the House, the government must recognize what happened in Canada’s Indian residential schools as genocide, as acknowledged by Pope Francis and in accordance with Article II of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”