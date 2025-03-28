Don’t miss reading the outstanding complimentary piece below by Michelle Stirling carefully debunking several interconnected emotion-based and evidence-sparse “knowings” about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

Facts are surprising

Michelle Stirling

Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane'

March 23, 2025

By Michelle Stirling©2025 with files and research assistance from Nina Green

The First Nations Leadership Council of British Columbia is calling for legal protections against what they call ‘residential school denialism.’ They argue that recent on-line interactions of Dallas Brodie constitute denialism, when in fact, Brodie merely tweeted a fact, that zero bodies had been recovered at what Kamloops First Nation had originally called the discovery of ‘remains’ then various bandwagon media and academic commentators claiming ‘mass graves’ that quickly escalated in the international media to a ‘mass grave’ of human remains, in graves dug by children as young as six for classmates as young as three.

That is the media story that Kamloops released to the public on May 27, 2021, beginning with this tweet.

The claim of a ‘mass grave’ and genocide so shocked Canadians, that the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which had been stalled for months by six premiers and several First Nations requesting revisions, suddenly sailed through parliament and received Royal Assent on June 21, 2021, less than a month after the Kamloops Band’s grisly claims.

Thus, it seems clear that this ‘genocide’ narrative is fundamental to the implementation of UNDRIP, which six premiers and several First Nations did not accept as written. It seems clear that UNDRIP was passed under false pretenses.

As Canadians become more and more aware of foreign interference in Canadian politics, it is curious that China jumped on the genocide bandwagon, calling for an international investigation immediately after UNDRIP received Royal Assent.

For Canada’s activist Indigenous network of ambulance-chasing lawyers and ‘land back’ advocates, UNDRIP is their gateway to riches. It’s been about a 60-year gravy train for the Indigenous industry, which would have ended had the Truth and Reconciliation Commission accomplished the goal of providing truth and then assisting Canadians – Indigenous and others – to reconcile over real or perceived wrongs on both sides.

I say ‘both sides’ because the activist Indigenous networks refuse to recognize that their fellow Canadians also have grievances against the exploiters of Canadian taxpayers’ good will and intentions. I’ll deal with those later in this article.

How is UNDRIP related to the ‘denialism issue’? UNDRIP is the gateway to a bounty of Indigenous rights and privileges in Canada, that relies 100% on the claim that some kind of physical genocide occurred here.

But back to the claims of the First Nations Leadership Council.

The essence of the present controversy is really about evidence versus personal testimony.

There is nothing disrespectful about Dallas Brodie pointing out the fact that zero graves have been recovered at the site where the Kamloops Band claims mass murder of children took place.

In the FNLC statement, Hugh Braker refers to ‘dozens of people convicted or pled guilty’ to physically or sexually assaulting children.

According to a 2023 article by retired Manitoba provincial court judge, Brian Giesbrecht, the numbers of priests involved in such abuses at Indian Residential Schools was small.

“So, a total of one priest, one Christian lay brother and two indigenous nuns appear to be the total number of Catholic priests and nuns convicted of criminal offences over the course of well over one hundred years at all of the 143 or so residential schools that operated in Canada.”

According to the TRC, the number of persons found guilty of abusing students is 31 people. That is over the course of 113 years and 139 institutions. We all wish the number was zero.

Braker also refers to the ‘thousands of abusers located by multiple private investigation firms.’

People unfamiliar with the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) for compensating former students who claimed harm, may not understand what Braker is referring to. The IAP preceded the TRC hearings.

In trying to be fair to everyone, the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, which was meant to end the ~11,000 class action law suits against the government and churches, offered two tiers of compensation. There was the Common Experience payment. Any person who had attended an Indian Residential School could claim $10,000 for the first year and then $3,000 for each year thereafter, without any statement of harm.

For those who claimed to have suffered more egregious physical, sexual or psychological abuse, another process was set up, known as the Independent Assessment Process (IAP). An individual could fill out a form, describing the abuse in simple terms, and naming the alleged abuser, and submit the document for a claim which could be up to about $250,000 in compensation. The government collected the names of the alleged perpetrators (Persons of Interest) and then hired 17 private investigation firms to track down the individuals.

One should note that these persons were tracked down based on allegations, not charges or convictions. The police were not involved.

The IAP office then sent the alleged “Person of Interest” (as they were called) a notice that they had been named and a brief statement of the allegations. The Person of Interest had no formal right to defend themselves in this process, though they could offer a written rebuttal. The claims were adjudicated solely based on the ‘probability’ that whatever abuse described could have happened. No evidence was required to be submitted by the complainant.

The Person of Interest could attend the adjudication, if they desired. The accuser was not required to be present. This is contrary to general principles of justice - that the accused has a right to face the accuser in a court of law. The Person of Interest – who in a normal court of law would have been deemed a ‘defendant’ and would have had legal counsel arguing his/her defence was instead given the title of ‘witness.’ Thus, they were not allowed to defend themselves or argue against the claim.

Taxpayers will be ‘delighted’ to know that the Person of Interest had all their travel, accommodation, and meal expenses paid to attend the adjudication. The Person of Interest also had an allowance of $2,500 to consult with a lawyer – who, none-the-less was unable to argue in their defence. They could also request compensation for a ‘comfort person’ or psychological counselling. Tell me, does Canada typically pay people accused of civil or criminal acts? What kind of circus was this?

When you read some of the allegations of abuse, it’s as if people were sitting around in the bar, one-upping each other, thinking up crazy things to write in their claim. One that I have seen says the ‘victim’ said the Person of Interest “Kicked me in the ass.” When? The time frame of when this happened is a decade and the complainant did not know how old they were. Another complaint alleges that while running laps in the gym, the Person of Interest “grabbed me by the vagina.” There is no explanation as to how this unusual event could have taken place.

People are often offended at the suggestion that there is an Aboriginal Industry in Canada, but it is true. “Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry”, published in 2008, examines “the root causes of aboriginal problems. … Frances Widdowson and Albert Howard expose the industry that has grown up around land claim settlements, showing that aboriginal policy development over the past thirty years has been manipulated by non-aboriginal lawyers and consultants.”

So, what most citizens don’t know, is that for 30 years prior to the IAP process, activist lawyers had been encouraging potential claimants to sign up for compensation, providing a helpful list of potential complaints and body parts involved, and encouraging them to sign up family and friends as well.

https://macleans.ca/news/canada/white-mans-windfall-a-profile-of-tony-merchant/ (Note, this story was filed in 2006. This grooming and leading of witnesses had been going on for decades already.)

Thus, the likelihood that all the claims made represent actual criminal events is extremely low, in my opinion. Yes. I am DIMINISHING the harms claimed, because the evidence I have seen does not support the claim. One set of claims that I have seen from a number of former boy students who are now-grown men look like ‘copy cat’ claims with minor modifications. Like - ‘he hit me on the head, and I fainted’… ‘hit me on the head and I bled,’… ‘hit me on the head and I passed out…and today (at 70 years old) I am deaf because of that.’ Many of these claims that I have seen purport that ‘no one helped me’and that the individual dragged around the school bleeding and sick for weeks with no medical attention. In fact, at that school there was an Indigenous dorm monitor in charge of the boys and an infirmary with a nurse. All of the staff except two people were Indigenous and there was only one priest and one nun on site. Thus, these claimants should rightly have pursued their own Indigenous people for compensation – probably their own family members, for these claims of assault and negligence. But they did not.

One individual, a former teacher, received several dozen accusations, which seem to have stemmed from an individual ‘signing up’ a number of family and friends. None of the claims I have seen would stand up in an evidence-based court process for one minute.

Yet now this individual is on a list of 5,315 other Canadians, who are similarly accused of crimes never proven in court of law with evidence; they are accused based on an adjudication of ‘probabilities’ by people who were not conversant with Canadian history and who did not look for details, people who absolutely ignored the principle of presumed innocence.

Note how other family and friends are drawn into making claims. Would they have made such claims if not promised a relatively easy path to compensation?

https://macleans.ca/news/canada/white-mans-windfall-a-profile-of-tony-merchant/ (Note, this story was filed in 2006)

Ronald Niezen in his book “Truth and Indignation” cites one obvious example of a total miscarriage of justice. A former Indian Residential School student claimed a certain priest had assaulted him. That individual won compensation of $100,000. In fact, the priest was still at theological college far away at the time of the alleged claim, nowhere near that school. But now the falsely accused priest is on a list of Persons of Interest, deemed to be a perpetrator, and the accuser is enjoying $100,000 of taxpayers’ money for telling a lie, that an expensive, complex IAP administration enabled, again at taxpayers’ expense.

Braker also refers to Henry Plint, a former maintenance man at the Alberni Indian Residential School. a convicted offender who spent 11 years in jail. Plint was the school’s maintenance man and was said to be mentally handicapped.

In Celia Haig-Brown’s book, Resistance and Renewal, on page 21, Randy Fred reveals that he and other students learned to use sexuality to the their advantage, trading sexual favours for protection, money, sweets.

Was that the case for Plint, a man described as a simpleton? According to local reports of the time, Plint was a low-paid custodian who worked as one of the school's janitors and also had low-level duties in supervising the boys' dormitories. The question of what Plint actually did in terms of Criminal Code offences was never proved beyond a reasonable doubt because Plint pled guilty. Whether he had the capacity to properly instruct a lawyer is a question that comes to mind.

If the charges were true, then Plint was the perpetrator Braker describes; but a normal, moral, mentally capable adult male would protect children and not sexually abuse them for any reason. Plint pleaded guilty, so there was no trial, and therefore no chance to establish facts like his mental capability. Unlike Indigenous perpetrators in court, who are often given lighter sentences or let off because they claim that they or their ancestors are Indian Residential School survivors, Plint did not receive any leniency for his apparent disability, though ultimately his sentence was reduced from 11 to 8 years in consideration of his age. This CBC article, prior to his release, noted that: “But the panel noted that Plint hadn't participated in any prison programs for sex offenders, and he didn't appear to understand the seriousness of his crimes.” (bold added)

Perhaps Plint was improperly convicted? The very thing that Dallas Brodie is concerned about.

I’m sure the First Nations Leadership Council will be outraged at what I am writing here. How dare I question eye-witness testimony? Well, for example, with respect to the Alberni IRS - where Plint worked - we have the claim of Kevin Annett's one-time friend, later foe, Harriet Nahanee that the principal kicked Maisie Shaw to her death down the stairs at the school. However, Maisie Shaw's death certificate says she died in hospital of acute rheumatic pericarditis.

Braker claims that the federal government has acknowledged that 6,000 children died at Indian Residential Schools is not based on evidence. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission reported that 423 students died AT Indian Residential Schools.

There is no list of names of 6,000 deceased, nor are there any such lists of unresolved missing persons reports. This claim raises the question of why parents or descendants are only now concerned about finding alleged missing family members? Where is the list of names of these thousands alleged to be missing? Why, in the course of 20, 50, 100 years, has no one bothered to look for them, until financial compensation became an issue?

As the Manitoba Chief Medical Examiner told the Senate in hearings related to alleged missing children:

“Not having the names of the children who are suspected to have died in the residential schools, we can’t focus our search to identify these particular files quickly.”

Dr. John K. Younes, Chief Medical Examiner, Province of Manitoba

The First Nation Leadership Council claims that we should believe the testimony of survivors simply because it was difficult for them to come forward and express their truths. But these are ‘truths’ without confirming evidence.

In Canada, there is a presumption of innocence, integral to the law. Thus, Canadians and all those 5,315 Persons of Interest must be presumed innocent of any flippant accusations or claims of ‘genocide’, except for instances where due process of law charged and convicted perpetrators. As per the TRC, those number 31.

If people read Ronald Niezen’s book “Truth and Indignation,” they will find that the TRC intentionally excluded positive and constructive stories.Niezen was the Canada Research Chair in the Comparative Study of Indigenous Rights and Identity, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, McGill University. His research on the TRC was done with a team of students.

Unlike the Nuremberg trials which defined the Holocaust of Jews, enacted by the Nazis, Niezen writes: Nuremberg Trials were “not a truth commission as we know it…the prosecutors explicitly wanted to avoid testimony from victims of the Holocaust and to prosecute Nazi officials solely on the basis of the material evidence, which they had in abundance.” (pg. 167)

It is hateful, hurtful, and disgusting to compare Indian Residential Schools to the Holocaust of 6 million Jews, intentionally murdered, who were worked and starved to death or shot or gassed by the genocidal Nazi regime.

Prisoners’ shoes left in barracks of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration campImage licensed from Adobe Stock. These are the shoes of real people who were turned to ashes by the Nazis, versus the various ‘215’ art installations of purchased children’s shoes that are unrelated to the lives of the alleged victims of Indian Residential Schools. Indeed, many 215 shoe displays featured shoes made by Uyghur slaves, who face a genocide in China…a real genocide.

Indigenous parents enrolled their children in Indian Residential Schools in order to get an education for the ‘Just Transition’ of the day – from hunter-gatherer to an agro-industrial technical world of work. The child’s enrollment was approved or denied by the Department of Indian Affairs in Ottawa. Parents were free to remove their children as they saw fit, and many did. Many children quit after their first year. The average length of time at an Indian Residential School was 3.5 years, with children going home for the summer, and for festive holidays, if the distance was not too remote. By contrast with the Holocaust, no one enrolled their children in Auschwitz, and no one went home for the summer. In most cases, no one ever went home.

Thus, former residential school students do not need Leah Gazan’s criminalization of denialism to protect them from important questions about their claims – particularly those alleging that Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) ‘proves’ that they were forced to dig graves and bury their classmates’ dead bodies in the middle of the night in an old orchard, in an area that happens to contain overall 2,000 feet of trenches dug for a septic field in the 1920’s.

For want of professional expertise on GPR, that should have included first checking the previous land use, instead of pronouncing a judgement of genocide and mass graves, the entire country of Canada has had a stake of rage driven into its heart – rage at the claim of such a heinous crime, and rage at the unproven nature of the accusation.

Advocating for the truth and evidence-based due process of law is the opposite of hateful. It is rational and caring, in that false accusations are illegal and harmful. This is a tenet of the Ten Commandments which were taught in Indian Residential Schools – thou shalt not murder, thou shalt not bear false witness.

Yes, sadly some 423 students did die AT Indian Residential Schools over the course of 113 years across 139 schools, most due to Tuberculosis which was endemic to all of Canada at that time, or from other infectious diseases. Their names are duly recorded, as was the cause of death and in most cases, the death certificate was signed by their parent or guardian and their bodies were returned home for burial on reserve.

The extrapolation from 423 to thousands of deaths comes from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report due to the fact that they expanded the date of death from the time of a student being AT the school, to any time within a year of attendance. This means that deaths which had nothing to do with Indian Residential School are recorded as being due to the student being enrolled – examples include students who died at home on reserve in a house fire, people who were shot, who died of alcohol poisoning and being run over by a train.

As you can see, the First Nations Leadership Council is demanding that a law be made that enshrines the right to deceive the public and that no questions can be asked about things like the terribly flawed IAP process. They are demanding that no one can challenge the IAP claims which have victimized Persons of Interest who were en masse reported in the press as if sexual predators and criminals who escaped justice through the IAP, when likely many were accused of crimes like ‘kicked my ass.’ Some 5,315 Canadian citizens were hunted down by 17 private investigation firms, denied due process of law, and were personally, privately, and sometimes publicly shamed. The Persons of Interest, to this day, are being hunted by people like Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and others like the First Nations Leadership Council, who believe all of the Persons of Interest to have committed criminal acts simply because they were accused! For many Persons of Interest, their ‘crime’ was trying to stop a teenager from consuming a deadly drug or a restricted product like chewing tobacco. Meaning, they were trying to protect or save their youthful charges from harm! The assumption of guilt is absent in the IAP process against the Persons of Interest. Claims against them are based on allegations and complaints provided without evidence or witnesses, that would never have stood up in a court of law. This violates a fundamental principle of Canadian law – Section 11 (d) presumption of innocence. This violates the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Article 11 is especially pertinent to the IAP as many of the claims are related to a former student having been strapped. The use of the strap to discipline students was legal in some Canadian schools until 2004. Under Section 43 of the Canadian Criminal Code, schoolteachers, parents or guardians are permitted to use force by way of correction, as long as it is reasonable vis a vis the circumstances.

The whole intent of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) which included the Common Experience Payment, the IAP, and the TRC, was to END all claims. It was not intended to create new opportunities for other kinds of claims. It was supposed to present the truth, not lies and exaggerations. It was to be an open process – which begs the question as to why the ‘missing children’ project was never part of the original mandate, and why it began in secret and the entire process is shrouded in secrecy?

The First Nations Leadership Council do not want me to have the right to ask any questions about that. Why?

Though persistent claims have been made that children were ‘forced’ to go to school, historian JR Miller stated that: At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”

Nina Green’s detailed research shows the context and constraints regarding admittance and attendance records of children at Indian Residential Schools.

Children were voluntarily enrolled by their parents, according to the family’s existing Christian denomination, as Nina Green’s compilation of historical records shows.

Further, the attendance records disprove the claim that children were forced to attend. This material evidence was gathered by Prof. Jacques Rouillard from Department of Indian Affairs records and those records of Indian Agents who knew the bands very well.

Source

Effectively, what the First Nations Leadership Council and people like NDP Leah Gazan are saying is that Tomson Highway should go to jail or face other burdensome penalties (including social ostracization) for this article of 2015.

https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/tomson-highway-has-a-surprisingly-positive-take-on-residential-s_n_8787638

The First Nations Leadership Council and associates are saying that even though courts and psychologists recognize that eye witness statements of people about Historical Sexual Abuse, or about events when they were children, are unreliable, they don’t care. The First Nations Leadership Council believes that every word must be accepted as true, no matter how outlandish the claim, no matter the documented historical evidence disputing the claim.

The First Nations Leadership Council are saying that public statements like Chief Teegee’s, that children’s bodies or remains might not be found because the bodies were incinerated, should be believed without question, because he said so.

This is the premise of the Oscar nominated film “Sugarcane” which was easily debunked by evidence presented in the shock-u-mentary by the filmmakers themselves. Ed Archie Noisecat was placed in the incinerator at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School by his own mother, Antoinette Archie, who went to jail for a year for that crime.

The First Nations Leadership Council is saying that blood libel in society is acceptable, and no one should have the right to question or defend themselves or their ancestors because it might make some so-called survivors feel bad. How bad do they think the priests and nuns, the clergy and the Indigenous staff feel being falsely accused of such heinous crimes, and then being silenced and shouted down by activists? I feel bad watching Canada, once a nation proud of its role as a global peacemaker, flipped overnight into an alleged genocidal pariah. I feel terrible about that! But the First Nations Leadership Council doesn’t care about how I feel.

My wallet also feels quite empty because of all these unfounded claims.

This is why residential school factualism must be protected under law. In a free and democratic society, the right to question, demand evidence and due process of law is essential.

As the Kamloops Band and Indigenous activists have accused Canada of genocide, over the claims of an alleged mass grave and human remains in their orchard, that overlies 2000 feet of septic trenches, they must either provide evidence or stand down. Canada and all Canadians must be presumed innocent until proven guilty based on evidence, not on allegations or any unprovable Indigenous ‘Knowing.’

The Kamloops claim of ‘human remains’ ‘mass graves’ and clandestine burials of murdered children punted UNDRIP through the House of Commons and the Senate with no dispute, despite 6 premiers and several First Nations bands arguing for changes for months prior. UNDRIP passed under false pretenses. Of course, the ‘winners’ of that game do not want challengers like me exposing this fraud.

If this means that UNDRIP must be repealed to reset society, so be it.

- 30-

