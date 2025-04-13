In the piece on the other side of the paywall, distinguished scholar Nigel Biggar methodically shows that the narrative surrounding Canada’s Indian Residential Schools has been based on misinterpreted data and selective testimony. While acknowledging some abuses, Lord Biggar contends that the schools were not inherently oppressive and that the number of child deaths attributed to them has been exaggerated. He also points out that the prevailing narrative is driven by sensationalist media and a compensation system that incentivizes negative claims.

Don’t miss reading this terrific piece from Lord Biggar.