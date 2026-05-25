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​According to Avi Abraham Benlolo, Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative, a Canadian think-tank that advances freedom and democracy, Joe Kent, former Director of the American National Counterterrorism Center, resigned because he blamed the Iran war on pressure from Israel and its American lobby.

Benlolo argues that Iran, not Israel, is responsible for the conflict, citing Iran’s aggression towards America and its allies over the past four decades, as posited in brief excerpts from his National Post op-ed piece found below.

Belolo also believes that regime change in Iran is necessary to prevent a stronger, more dangerous Iran in the future.

Joe Kent, former National Counterterrorism Center director, resigned protesting the Iran war

Avi Abraham Benlolo

National Post

March 20, 2026

FILE - Joe Kent, Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, speaks during a congressional debate at KATU studios Oct. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The antisemitic delegitimization campaign about the war began in earnest this week with the resignation of Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Expressing that America “started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby” was a blatant lean toward antisemitic tropes — that Jews somehow pull the strings in America. Senator Mitch McConnell accused Kent of spreading “virulent antisemitism” in his resignation letter.

Nothing is further from the truth. Israel did not drag America into war. It was Iran that turned against America in the aftermath of the 1979 revolution. For more than four decades, it was Iran’s parliamentarians who called for “death to America” and referred to America as the “Big Satan.” It was Iran who murdered thousands of American soldiers by using its proxies especially in Lebanon and Iraq. And it was Iran who shirked every American effort to reach a nuclear deal.

There can be brighter days for Iran — but even as it is losing, its fervent Islamic radicalism shows just how relentless this regime is in destroying everything in its path — including its own friends and neighbours.

Avi Abraham Benlolo is the Chairman and CEO of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative, a Canadian think-tank that advances freedom and democracy.