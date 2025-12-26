Immediately following the re-posting of Kevin Klein’s perceptive piece about indigenous land claims and issues, it occurred to me that my introduction omitted some important facts.

Accordingly, please find my new and improved introduction below.

This is my revised and expanded introduction

According to Kevin Klein, the path forward for indigenous people in Canada is not through perpetual transfers of land or money, but through economic independence built on accountability and enterprise. While respecting indigenous cultures and rights, it is vital to base reconciliation on facts and principles, including the recognition of treaties and accountability for spending. The goal should be empowerment and opportunity for all Canadians, indigenous or otherwise, says Klein.

One fact that Klein himself tends to accept, though without evidence, is that there may have been as many as two million indigenous people living in Canada at or just before European contact, a figure four times higher than the widely accepted guesstimate of 500,000.

The 500,000 figure (plus or minus 300,000, depending on other estimates) is vitally important because it means that what is now Canada was a vast and virtually empty land with a tiny scattered population even after the widespread occupation of the land around 12,000 years ago, which in turn suggests that most of its Stone Age inhabitants were enjoying such a precarious hand-to-mouth existence that population growth was severely restricted.

Nearly 500 years later, this 500,000 has grown to a reputed 1.8 million, despite the massive loss of people to European diseases up to the early decades of the 20th century, testimony to the fact that British and French colonialism provided the foundation for large-scale population survival and growth.

The 1.8 million figure and the fact that this number makes up 5 percent of the Canadian population also need questioning because they include Metis and anyone “ self-identifying” as indigenous.

The actual figure, despite high indigenous birth rates, may be 2.5 percent or lower.

Moreover, without the benefits of colonization and its countless Western civilizational attributes, there is no reason to believe that the 500,000 figure — rooted in high infant mortality rates, lethal disease levels, warfare deaths, starvation, and low life expectancy — was anything other than the ceiling on population levels.

What all this means is that it’s time not only to face the facts about land rights in Canada, as Klein carefully does, but also to face the facts about the net benefits of European contact not only in Canada but throughout the Americas.