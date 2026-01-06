Outstanding constitutional lawyer John Carpay criticizes the use of “Impact of Race and Culture Assessment” criteria in sentencing guilty parties, arguing it constitutes racism and undermines the rule of law. Carpay cites the case of Omogbolahan Jegede, whose sentence was reduced due to the assessment, and the Mi’kmaw First Nation’s ban on Nova Scotia’s premier, viewing these as examples of racial discrimination and a threat to equality under the law.

The justice statue at the Supreme Court of Canada on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in a file photo. The Canadian Press/Justin Tang

Epoch Times

December 24, 2025

Commentary

“Judge reduces sex criminal’s jail time because of his race,” reads the headline of one news report. “Nova Scotia First Nation bans premier from Indigenous land in wake of cannabis crackdown,” reads another.

Nigerian immigrant Omogbolahan Jegede, 25, a former university football player, was found guilty of assaulting two women in 2022 and 2023. One of the women was choked almost into unconsciousness, another was forced to perform oral sex while her movements were being forcefully controlled by him. He was sentenced to only two years in prison.

“This sentence would have been much higher,” wrote Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge Frank Hoskins, had it not been for the “Impact of Race and Culture Assessment,” which claimed that Jegede “was feeling intense pressure around the time of the assaults and did not have culturally appropriate support to turn to.”