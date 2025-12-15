Says Privacy Never Came Up
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne testified that he was not consulted on Bill C-8, which would allow cabinet to cancel Canadians’ internet accounts for cybersecurity reasons secretly. The bill, which lacks a warrant requirement, has raised concerns about privacy and democracy, with critics arguing it could be used to target political dissidents, including yours truly, who is undoubtedly a political dissident when it comes to aboriginal issues.
