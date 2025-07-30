REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blair Gilmore's avatar
Blair Gilmore
2h

Here's some truth. You tell me with a straight face that each & every one of these structures in Gaza were required to be destroyed out of military necessity instead of an extermination pogrom. Being Jewish doesn't give you a free pass to commit atrocities. Time for you to be on the right side of history.

https://x.com/HatsOffff/status/1949907490331910502

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture