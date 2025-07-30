Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine past and present issues if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my take on current conflicts.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, just unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

An insightful discussion of the history of the land claims of the Jews and Arabs to what is today the country of Israel and the annexed territories of the West Bank and Gaza is freely available for your reading below.

Not so easily achieved in a conflict where lies and misinformation have abounded probably more than any other conflict or war.

Judean People’s Front

July 19, 2025

Read more from John on Notes from the Edge

SUBSCRIBE TODAY! The JPF is fighting antisemitism one numbnut at a time!

For more articles by Jewish authors, subscribe to the JPF on Medium (click on the image below).

Seeking the Truth

As the old saying goes,‘The first casualty of war is the truth.’ This is even more the case in the Israel-Palestine conflict, because the accounts of each side are so polarized.

A prime example of this is the initial 1947/48 war. In that, the Palestinians claim that the Jews forced them all out. Israel/the Jews claim that they were ordered out by Arab leaders or left of their own accord. So which account is the more accurate?

With polarized situations like this, I often feel the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, and from 1947/48 war accounts from major historians, in particular Benny Morris, that appears to be the case here. Yes, there were no doubt some examples of Israelis forcing Palestinians out of areas, and Israeli forces have admitted having to do so when securing some areas to prevent their troops being fired at from behind. But this was probably no more than a 10–15% contingent.

Similarly, it seems unlikely that Arab leaders would order them out of the area and they’d all just go. Although because some Arab leaders were quite insistent, including threats of viewing those who didn’t move as ‘collaborating with the enemy’, this was probably a larger contingent, in the 25–30% range.

But following the trend of other wars, the most likely scenario — and therefore largest contingent — is that when the fighting came too close or uncomfortable for their area, that’s when they chose to flee. But we must remember that a number did indeed choose to stay, which combined with the 1967 war-remain populous, now accounts for the 21% Arab population of Israel — three times that of the highest Arab-Muslim quota in Europe, which is France at 7%.

So we see from this that each side has a political agenda with their statements and admissions. Israel doesn’t want to be blamed for expelling the Palestinians any more than Arab leaders do. But what were the intentions on each side heading into the war? David Ben Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, gave a particularly enlightening speech at the UN in advance of the partition vote:

‘I am afraid, sir I cannot agree with that view, because it implies a few things which we think are not the way you put it, Mr. Chairman. We have no conflict with the Arabs on our side. As far as this country and the Arabs are concerned, what we say is that we were dispossessed from our country, although it was a considerable time ago. But we did not give it up. It is our home. We admit that all those who are living in this country have the same right to it, just as we. We do not say, as in the case of other dispossessed people, that the people who are there ought to be removed.

‘There was such a view held by the Labour Party, adopted only two years ago by the British Labour Party, just before the election, that in order to make more room for Jews the Arabs should be encouraged to transfer to other countries. We did not accept it even then; we did not approve of it. We do not claim that any Arab ought to be removed. Therefore, we have no conflict, as far as we are concerned, with the Arabs. They deny our right to be in our home. If you call this a conflict, then there is a conflict, but it is not a conflict on our side.’

So we see from this that there was not an intention from the Israeli side to remove the Arab population from the area. Of particular interest is the view from the British Labour party at the time — in stark contrast to the more recent views from the Labour party, particularly during the Corbyn era — that the Arab population should have been removed.

But then we move to the comments and stated intentions from the Arab side. Azzam Pasha, Head of the Arab League, commented:

‘I personally wish that the Jews do not drive us to this war, as this will be a war of extermination and momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Tartar massacre or the Crusader wars. I believe that the number of volunteers from outside Palestine will be larger than Palestine’s Arab population, for I know that volunteers will be arriving to us from India, Afghanistan, and China to win the honour of martyrdom for the sake of Palestine.’ Then later, in a speech to students in Cairo, he commented: ‘The Arabs conquered the Tartars and the Crusaders and they are now ready to defeat the new enemy.’

So we see from this that there was an initial intention from the Arab side to massacre or drive all the Jews out, though no such intention from the other side, even though that might not have been how things ended up. What is clear though is that if the Arabs-Palestinians had won in 1948, there would likely be no Jews left in the area. The ‘River to Sea’ battle-cry would have been achieved on day one.

Disseminating the truth from lies with fellow Palestinians is not always easy, but is something that Bassem Eid has become an expert in over the years. Palestinian himself and raised in a Jerusalem refugee camp, Bassem Eid has been a leading advocate for Palestinian human rights, whether perpetrated by Israel or the Palestinian Authority, upon discovering that the PA were also often guilty of abuses. It’s estimated that as many as 1,000 people were killed in intra-Palestinian violence in the first intifada, many of them simply for being suspect of collaborating with Israel.

When Palestinians would come to him with abuse complaints, he would advise them, ‘If it was one person shot, then don’t say three or five, because when it comes out later that it was only one then the Judge won’t believe anything else you have to say and the case will go against you. Similarly, if there was any provocation prior to the shooting, such as a knife attack, then mention that also. Because if that comes out, it will go against you.’

Though this, Bassem was able to extract the truth from fellow Palestinians and become respected by both sides — though with a degree of resentment from the PA, because they were used to not being criticized and Palestinians toeing the PA line. Something now similarly enjoyed by Hamas in Gaza. Critique of either the PA or Hamas will often get you marked as an ‘Israeli Collaborator’, an automatic death penalty. Such threats tend to keep the people in line and suppress the truth.

But one of Bassem Eid’s first experiences of uncovering the truth came when he was only eight years old in the middle of the Six-days-war. He’d been kept in with his family for days in their house when a knock came on the door. His aunt advised him not to answer it. ‘It’s probably the Israelis.’ Young Bassem asked, ‘Israelis. What will they do to me?’ To which his aunt answered, ‘Probably eat you.’ The view often pushed to Palestinian children that Israelis were all child-killing monsters.

When a second knock came, Bassem eventually opened the door to see a young Israeli soldier, who held one hand out. ‘You’ve probably been locked up here for days. We’ve set a table up just up the road with bread, fresh tomatoes and some water, if you’d like.’

This was Bassem’s first experience of Israelis not fitting the images fed to him. The second lesson came when Bassem’s father, who’d taken a job as a hospital cleaner, one day suddenly went to work in a suit. He then learned from his mother that his father had been taken under the wing of a Jewish professor at the hospital who’d given him a job as a trainee lab technician. A few years later and his father had risen up the ranks to head up that lab department.

But these demonizing and largely incorrect images of Jews abound in Palestinian society, and without the personal experiences that Bassem Eid had to correct this, these labels would have remained and festered. Which is why having completely separate societies and communities, such as with Gaza and Israel, is not a good idea.

Hermetically sealed by Hamas since 2004, the only representation of Jews are those fed through hate-filled school books and propaganda messages, which are then unfortunately reinforced with sporadic rocket and air attacks and the incursion of armed soldiers. There is little or no contact with Israelis in real-life, humane situations to correct those force-fed messages.

But the main long-standing ‘untruths’ spouted by Palestinians about Israel take the form of simple slogans and soundbites — ‘Stole our land’, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, occupation, colonialism — those oft-repeated ‘Buzz-words.’

With land ownership, apart from the dishonesty of claiming in an official document, ‘Palestinian and other’ ownership at 93% and Jewish at 7% — in effect lumping in all the state owned land, which is 72%, with Palestinians; which then would read ‘Jews and other’ ownership at 89% and Palestinian 11%, if the situation was reversed — we have the factor that the incoming Jews paid far more for their land, almost double in most cases. Combined with the fact that Palestinian ownership was from long before, so at a far lesser rate, this meant that Jews paid far more overall for land than Palestinians.

Finally, the fact that a compensation board was set up to repay any Palestinians who had lost their land, at the current going set rate for land, plus 20%. As that ‘going rate’ would have been greatly inflated due to the influx of Jews, we can see from this that all Palestinian landowners were handsomely compensated. No such compensation fund was set up for the 1 million Jews forced to flee Arab lands in that same period, so the main parties at loss were in fact the Jews.

The main area of Palestinian land loss was in fact state owned ‘Miri’ land, leased to farmers at peppercorn rates. However, the same ‘Miri’ land could have easily been leased to exiled Palestinian farmers in neighbouring Egypt, Syria and Jordan, where indeed the lease rates would have been far less than Israel-Palestine. If this had been implemented, there would have been no land losses whatsoever. One ‘Miri’ patch of land would simply have been replaced with another.

Apart from the obvious ‘land-theft’ lie, the picture painted by Palestinians is that incoming Jews generally oppressed and downtrod them — which is far from the truth. There was indeed something of an incoming boom in that period from 1920 to 1947, with Palestinian labourers often paid far more than the rate they’d previously been used to, indeed double that of neighbouring Egypt, Syria and Jordan. While cities like Tel-Aviv were built mainly with Jewish labour, there was a heavy contingent of Arab labour too, as well as on farms and in building the massive 5x road network expansion, with Jews and Arabs working happily side by side.

Apart from building cities from scratch and greatly expanding the road network, Jews also reformed irrigation in the area, turning many dry and arid areas into lush orchards and pastureland. Before their arrival, malaria had reached epidemic proportions in Palestine, with infant mortality at a staggering 92%. A team of Jewish doctors combined with a labour force drained all the swamps and put in fresh water irrigation, cutting that rate swiftly to only 6%. Advanced farming methods brought in from Europe by the Jews also meant that many Arab farms could run far more efficiently. Jews also constructed the first hydro-electric damn on the River Jordan in 1931, bringing much needed electric power to the area.

The most prominent person to predict all of this and outline the many benefits to Arabs of this Jewish influx was no less than T.E. Lawrence — a great friend and advisor to the Arabs, who had fought alongside Ibn Saud against the Ottoman Turks.

But having highlighted the main benefits of the incoming Jewish population — because that’s an area largely ignored by many Palestinians and their followers — it was by no means all rosy during this period. Yes, most Jews and Arabs worked harmoniously together, but the actions of hardline groups on each side led to a number of clashes, with some escalating into mini massacres.

The most notable of these was the massacre of 67 Jews in Hebron in 1929. But what appeared to have sparked this was the false alarm that Jews intended to take over The Temple Mount in Jerusalem — bringing to mind similar jihadist inflamed false claims which have caused riots and intifadas in the current age. Sadly, this led to the rest of Hebron’s 435 Jews vacating the city, when there had been a Jewish presence there since Biblical times — though a number were to return in 1967. Numerous tit-for-tat incidents followed, though in many the British military were equally responsible for killing Arabs and Jews each side as they struggled to maintain order.

The other ‘big lie’ to be doing the rounds in graphic art form is a series of maps depicting Palestine-Israel from 1947 until today. The first map gets off on the wrong foot by showing ‘Palestine’ covering the entire area when at that time there was no Palestinian state, it was still under British rule; and before that, Ottoman rule for several hundred years. So, if the small white flecks were meant to depict the 650,000 Jews living there, then there should have been a number of green flecks to depict the 1,200,000 Arab population, with the majority then pink, the British Empire colour.

An interim map then fails to show that the West Bank-Judea-Samaria was in fact held by Jordan up until 1967 — so there should have been a reduced Palestinian area at this point, then expanding later. And the final map grossly exaggerates the WB-Judea-Samaria settlement areas and conflates ownership with administration and security. In reality, settlements take up only 1.6% of WB-Judea-Samaria land. Finally, if you were to show the areas where Jews resided in the WB-Judea-Samaria in such a disproportionate way, then — for an even playing field — you would also have to show the 21% Arab population of Israel as representative splodges on the map.

But despite these gross inaccuracies, in 2015, when Mahmoud Abbas met with US Secretary of State, John Kerry, Abbas showed Kerry the most damning settlements map, describing them as a ‘spreading cancer’. Kerry agreed they were ‘unacceptable’, and this became a major sticking point of the Obama-Kerry administration. Kerry never questioned the map.

We can but head scratch at the irony of the PA, constantly bleating about ‘ethnic cleansing’, ‘racism’ and ‘apartheid’ from Israel while themselves pursuing a ‘No Jews in Palestinian territory’ agenda and showing a map describing Jews in the WB-Judea-Samaria as a ‘spreading cancer’; and, in turn, the Obama-Kerry administration never questioning that. When Jeremy Corbyn clumsily commented, ‘British Zionists don’t understand English irony,’ he should have included Palestinians and their supporters, among which latter number he proudly counts himself.

Just imagine if in the UK a political party showed a map depicting immigration, with heavy splodges around Bradford, Leicester and Tower Hamlets, and described it as a ‘spreading cancer’. Or in the USA, the same was shown for Cambodian and Korean immigrants in LA, Puerto Ricans in New York, Muslims in Michigan, Cubans in Miami and Mexicans in Texas, and described them in a similar way. Yet this description was used for Jews in the WB-Judea-Samaria and deemed perfectly acceptable. A startling double-standard.

There were also criticisms at the time of partition as to why the proposed Jewish state had 13% more land than the Palestinian State. The primary reason for this is that Jewish immigration was anticipated to be heavy in the years that followed, so more space would be required to absorb them. But the other factor overlooked is that the Jewish-Israeli part included the Negev desert, which constitutes 55% of Israel’s land area. So in terms of arable land, the Palestinians ended up with by far the bigger portion.

The reason for this allocation was that with the advanced farming methods Jews were bringing in, it was felt they could ‘make a go’ of the Negev desert and could irrigate and cultivate many segments of it, which has indeed been the case.

And while shouting ‘ethnic cleansing’ from the rooftops, one factor Palestinians and their supporters overlook is that in the 1948 war — while the numbers of Jews expelled or killed was far less than Palestinians — there was not a single Jew left in the areas of East Jerusalem, WB-Judea-Samaria or Gaza seized by the Jordanian and Egyptian armies. A sad statistic, when for over 100 years Jews had been the majority population of Jerusalem.

That ‘ethnic cleansing’ was 100%, whereas something like 180,000–190,000 Arabs remained in the new Israel, so more like a 65–70% ratio. Yet another hypocritical irony. And today, the PA yearns for yet another day when all Palestinian territory will be ‘Judenrein’, Jew-free.

Upgrade to paid

© 2025 Reuben Salsa