REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Greg's avatar
Greg
2h

We have a world where Iranian and Ukrainian people are being killed and mistreated regularly.

And then we have Residential School stories from Canada that are farcical and deserve a loud laughter for this comical assault on Canadians.

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