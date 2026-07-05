The Senate of Canada is reviewing the Liberal anti-hate bill, Bill C-9, which aims to criminalize the promotion of hate against identifiable groups. Groups are calling for the bill to include the criminalization of “residential school denialism.”

Unfortunately, the National Post’s story about this deliberation, brief excerpts from which appear below, includes the following assertions without mentioning how problematic or erroneous they are:

Thousands of Indigenous children were forced to attend the church-run government-funded institutions, where many testified to the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada that they experienced physical and sexual abuse, as well as suffered malnutrition. That commission, which spent seven years investigating the system, released a final report in 2015 that estimated at least between 4,000 to 6,000 children died while they were attending these institutions from multiple causes, including disease and poor treatment.

As faithful readers of this newsletter would know, forced attendance was never used except in the case of orphaned, abandoned, neglected, or abused children; the TRC testimonies or these former students was never subjected to cross examination or independent confirmation; most children who were technically enrolled in these schools died in hospitals or on their home reserves, places where they were sent when they became very ill; poor home treatment was why many of these students were sent to the schools to begin with; former students of elite boarding schools around the world have always complained about poor food and harsh physical treatment, including severe corporal punishment; many children arrived at the schools already suffering from malnutrion or infected with lethal diseases over which they had no immunity; and the deaths of children while still resident at the schools or after they were sent to a hospital for treatment was carefully recorded.

Stephanie Taylor

National Post

May 28, 2026

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa May 26, 2026. PHOTO BY BLAIR GABLE /Postmedia

OTTAWA — With senators set to begin their close study of the Liberals’ anti-hate bill, groups are calling on the Upper Chamber to expand the list of hate symbols and criminalize downplaying harms of residential schools.

Those calls, made by witnesses and briefs submitted to the Senate committee on human rights currently studying Bill C-9, have raised expectations of the amendments senators may be eyeing for the controversial bill.

“Indian residential school denialism is not an academic debate, it’s quite simply hate speech,” Terry Teegee, British Columbia regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, which advocates for more than 600 First Nations, testified on Thursday.

“It re-traumatizes survivors, harms entire communities, disrespects children who have never returned home, denies historical facts, and undermines truth and reconciliation.”

Broadly defined, “residential school denialism” refers to the downplaying or rejection of harms attributed to the Indian residential school system that operated in Canada for decades. Thousands of Indigenous children were forced to attend the church-run government-funded institutions, where many testified to the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada that they experienced physical and sexual abuse, as well as suffered malnutrition.

That commission, which spent seven years investigating the system, released a final report in 2015 that estimated at least between 4,000 to 6,000 children died while they were attending these institutions from multiple causes, including disease and poor treatment.

Teegee said on Thursday that the Liberals’ anti-hate bill fails to deal with what he sees as a rise in anti-Indigenous racism and hate, particularly when it comes to the issue of First Nations searching for and declaring the existence of potential unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools using technologies like ground-penetrating radar.

“I’ve been a chief for 17 years. I’ve never seen it this bad,” he said.

Teegee pointed to a resolution the Assembly of First Nations passed back in December, calling on the federal government to amend C-9 to criminalize residential school denialism.

Sen. Paula Simons expressed concern that criminalizing positions about residential schools could carry unintended consequences.

“I’m worried that if we were to do as some have suggested and criminalize the diminution of residential schools, that we could actually create such a backlash that right-wing people who denied the meaning of residential schools would be empowered,” she said.

“The results would be catastrophic in a way that education would not be,” she added.