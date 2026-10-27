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Hymie

Today, October 27, 2026, Israelis are going to the polls to elect a new government. Among the many issues that will influence the decision of voters is the status of the West Bank, an area most Jews refer to as Samaria and Judea in acknowledgment of its historical roots as their ancestral homeland.

This is why I chose to repost an important analysis of Israeli “settler violence” against the Arab occupants of that disputed territory.

Dena Tauber questions the accuracy of reports on “settler violence” in the West Bank, citing examples of misreporting and distortion by mainstream media, including the New York Times and the United Nations. She also argues that the UN’s biased reporting, which includes unsupported claims about Palestinian fatalities and the inclusion of non-violent incidents in its database, contributes to a negative perception of Israel. Likewise, she highlights the role of Israeli media and NGOs in perpetuating this narrative, suggesting that their actions are driven by a desire to undermine the current Benjamin Netanyahu government.

When bias is substituted for facts and activism becomes theater.

Dena Tauber

October 26, 2026

Anyone seeking objective reporting about Israel has their work cut out for them. When it comes to Israel, one can never assume anything reported in the mainstream media is true.

So you will have to forgive me for questioning the veracity of the numerous reports, both Israeli and non-Israeli, bemoaning “settler violence” and acts of terrorism allegedly committed by Jews in the West Bank against innocent Palestinian civilians. I am not saying there is no truth to the allegations. Of course there is. But it’s impossible to gauge the accuracy of the reports.

Examples abound of misreporting and distortion of news about Israel especially since the Hamas attack that instigated the most recent war.

Between October 7, 2023, and June 7, 2024, the New York Times admitted 72 errors in its coverage of the Israel/Hamas war, 48 of them about Israel.[1]

Consider the headline that appeared on the Times’ website on October 17, 2023: “Israeli Airstrike Kills 500 at Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say.” The underlying claim soon proved to be a complete fabrication. The explosion was caused by a failed rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) not by an Israeli airstrike. The rocket struck the parking lot of Al-Ahli Hospital, not the hospital itself, and the estimated death toll was 50 to 100, not 500. The Times took five days to correct its error, doing so only after President Biden called the headline “irresponsible” and reportedly railed against the Times in a private White House meeting.”[2]

On November 25, 2023, the Times published a long article by Lauren Leatherby, which claimed that the rate of civilian death in Gaza was almost unprecedented in this century, even when compared to the war between Russia and Ukraine. This claim was patently false, and the article provided no source for it. Blogger David Lisovtsev quickly pointed out that in Mariupol alone Russia killed more civilians than the number attributed to the entire Gaza war by Hamas. With a modicum of due diligence, Leatherby and her editors would have known the claim was false since the Times itself published a report on mass civilian casualties in Mariupol. The Times subsequently deleted the paragraph making the comparison, without disclosing the error or acknowledging the correction. Syndicated versions of the article, including one in the Irish Times, continued to circulate with the original claim intact.

Most recently, a lawsuit filed by New York Times shareholders in September 2026 questions the objectivity of the reporting on the Israel Gaza war and alleges that the paper failed to establish adequate oversight mechanisms to ensure compliance with the company’s own editorial standards.

Perhaps the most egregious purveyor of false information about Israel and the Gaza war has been the venerated United Nations. Key UN agencies and officials have repeatedly distorted the facts in their public statements and reporting, demonstrating a persistent bias against Israel and in favor of Hamas. This information has been used to justify unprecedented political and legal actions against Israel and Israelis, and it is likely to continue serving that purpose.[3]

On November 22, 2023, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, who headed the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) until June 2024, said on CNN that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “the worst ever” as compared to all other conflicts (referring specifically to Cambodia’s 1970s “killing fields” where up to two million people are believed to have been murdered).[4]

Griffiths and other senior U.N. officials repeatedly made wholly unsupported claims that the numbers of Palestinian fatalities, including children, journalists, and medical workers, are greater than in any previous conflict. They never referred to any verified figures or comparative statistics to back those statements. Nor did they ever mention the inclusion of combatants in any fatality count despite the fact that Israel has consistently kept records of those details and the information was readily available.

On August 24, 2025, UNICEF’s Executive Director Catherine Russell during an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation had this to say in response to questions about data quality and methodology:

“To me, it’s kind of obscene that we are having these conversations arguing about whether the methodology works or not. We know children are dying, right? I am tired of a discussion about, well, are we giving the right information or not?”

In other words, worrying about details like truth is “obscene” when it comes to U.N. reporting about alleged Israeli wrongdoing.

Just as the genocide libel and the apartheid libel have been deployed to damage Israel’s standing in the international community, the reporting on “settler violence” has repeated certain messaging about “settlers” and the official Israeli response to their actions, to the point where many people simply accept their claims as settled fact without critically examining the data.

That includes reporting by Israeli media and NGOs. Jews are some of the most egregious purveyors of falsehoods regarding Israel. From where I sit, it appears the Israeli left is determined to take down the country as long as they take Prime Minister Netanyahu and his “far right” government with it.

According to the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), which is affiliated with Tel-Aviv University, 660 incidents of nationalist crime were recorded in the first half of 2026—a 63% increase compared to the second half of 2025 (405 incidents), and a 50% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

I have no reason to question the data. But some groups have questioned what it means.

The Israeli organization, Regavim, published its report entitled False Flags & Real Agendas: “Settler Violence” — A Modern Blood Libel on June 4, 2025 which analyzed the U.N. database that documents violent incidents in Judea and Samaria. The United Nations produces reports of “settler violence” through the website of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) where it claims to actively document incidents of nationalist violence in Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem. OCHA reported 8,332 “incidents involving Israeli settlers and other Israeli civilians” that occurred in the West Bank or Israel as of April 30, 2023

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports an average of 6 incidents per day—a record number of settler attacks resulting in casualties or property damage[5]. However, as demonstrated above the U.N. is not a reliable source for unbiased information about Israel.

But the Regavim investigation discovered that incidents classified as violence committed by Jews included such behavior as visiting the Temple Mount and state infrastructure work on roads. Equally if not more disturbing is the inclusion in about half the cases of nationalist violence, of incidents of injuries sustained by Palestinians during their commission of terrorist attacks. The entire report can be found here.

The implications of these findings are staggering. A database that lumps peaceful activity, infrastructure work, and injuries sustained during terrorist attacks into a category of “settler violence” cannot credibly be treated as a straightforward measure of Jewish criminality. Yet the resulting numbers are routinely invoked as though they represent a reliable accounting of violent attacks against Palestinians.

Against this backdrop, the INSS blames nationalist crime in the West Bank for a host of problems facing Israel. They actually blame Israel’s failure to control violence against Palestinians for a weakening of the Palestinian Authority potentially forcing Israel to assume responsibility for the needs of approximately three million Palestinians, deepening Israel’s regional and international isolation, and intensifying calls for boycotts.

One would think these problems did not exist before “settler violence” became the cause célèbre of Israel’s critics.

The report goes on to lament that a weakened Palestinian Authority would cease counterterrorism operations, coordination, and cooperation with the IDF and may even turn their weapons against soldiers and Israelis in the area in response to attacks on Palestinians. Yet this analysis ignores the PA’s own record, including its longstanding policy of financially rewarding the families of Palestinians imprisoned for killing Israelis

The report also claims that the governance vacuum encourages the resurgence of armed groups that do not answer to the PA and are liable to organize acts of revenge and violent responses to Jewish attacks on villages. Because this never happened before the advent of “settler violence.”

Whether or not the statistics cited in the report are true, it’s hard to take it seriously with the absurd leaps it makes as to the likely consequences of these activities.

I don’t think too many people dispute the fact that incidents of violence by Jews against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria occurs. The problem is the dishonesty the permeates the reporting which does not provide any context for the confrontations and turns the reporting into anti-Israel propaganda.

The overwhelming majority of Jews living in Judea and Samaria are peaceful law-abiding people. Violence against Jews by Palestinians is infinitely more common and more lethal than Jewish violence against Palestinians. But this fact is completely ignored by those reporting on the issue because objective reporting on the facts is not the end goal. The end goal is to advance the narrative that paints Israeli society as violent criminals who should not be believed when they say they want to live in peace with their Arab neighbors. The goal is to support the narrative advanced by the media and the U.N. – that the Israelis are pursuing genocide and ethnic cleansing and not self-defense as they profess.

This does nothing to help Palestinians who genuinely experience violence at the hands of Jews. If the purpose of reporting is something other than establishing the truth, the reporting itself becomes suspect. Worse, politicizing these incidents can undermine the effort to identify, prosecute, and prevent criminal behavior, regardless of who commits it.

The recent farcical events concerning the olive harvest currently ongoing in Judea and Samaria illustrates the difficulty in evaluating claims of purported violence by Jews against Palestinians.

Confrontations between Arab farmers and Jewish “settlers” do not occur in a vacuum. With funding from foreign NGOs, Palestinians have planted olive trees on state owned land that is adjacent to Jewish settlements. They can do this because of an Ottoman era law that permits one to claim ownership of state owned land by openly cultivating it for at least ten years, somewhat akin to the doctrine of adverse possession in American jurisprudence. These locations are selected strategically so as to prevent settlement expansion by creating “facts on the ground.” Those in Jewish communities abutting the olive trees have expressed security concerns as dense olive groves right up to the fences of Jewish communities provide physical cover for terrorist activities against these communities.

What are we to think when a group of known far-left Israel hating politicians from Europe decide it’s up to them to save the day and enter a village in Judea and Samaria, by remarkable coincidence, in time to encounter a group of “hilltop youth” allegedly up to no good.

I have yet to see a coherent account of what actually happened. We are told that masked settlers confronted the group and that an altercation ensued. At some point, a French diplomat ended up on the ground. The incident was then seized upon by anti-Israel media, with the encouragement of the purported witnesses, as supposed evidence that Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria is unjustified, as though the Israeli government or the IDF were somehow complicit in an incident whose precise circumstances remain unclear.

What were those diplomats doing there at that time? What actual good could they possibly have thought they could do to help Palestinians? The whole story is just a muddle. The only reason for the presence of the diplomats was to provoke a confrontation with the Jews preferably while the cameras were rolling.

A second incident received even more attention, accompanied by an equally murky account of events. A group of activists arrived at a location in Judea and Samaria, apparently where olive harvesting was taking place, accompanied by a film crew. What were they doing there? Did the Palestinian farmers need help harvesting their olives? Did the activists imagine they could protect them from “settler violence”? The reporting does not make this clear.

What we are told is that a group of young Jewish men arrived at the scene. They reportedly set fires and threw stones. Among those injured was a Washington Post reporter who said she had been beaten by Jewish men for ten minutes and had narrowly escaped death. Available footage shows her on the ground being helped to her feet and later receiving medical treatment in a hospital. Reports indicate that she sustained several broken bones. If so, that is a serious assault and should be treated as such.

That’s all we know about what happened. Whatever else people are saying about the incident is pure inference. But when you can splash images of threatening looking men wearing the requisite long payot (sidelocks) and oversized knitted kippah (head covering) descending a hill carrying gas cans, you don’t need more. The story tells itself and that is what the anti-Israel movement is banking on. Because their goal is to eliminate the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.

To be clear, Jews, like everyone else, should be prosecuted for engaging in criminal activity.

All crimes matter.

But how can anyone develop an informed opinion in the midst of all the clowning by outsiders who know perfectly well they are not there to help Palestinians, only to further their own agenda be that a hot news story, political attention or a chance to publicize Jewish misbehavior and further the agenda of delegitimizing Israel’s presence in Judea and Samara.

As suspect as the above incidents (and others) are, they pale in comparison to the antics of Brad Lander, the New York Democratic nominee for Congress and chief clown of this traveling circus.

Even if some activists trekking through the hills of Judea and Samaria genuinely wish to help Palestinians, it is impossible to take them seriously when they are joined by the likes of Lander and his fellow performers. They would like us all to believe that they boarded a plane, flew halfway around the world, and deliberately entered a closed military zone aboard a bus, knowing they would not be permitted to remain, all in order to protect vulnerable Palestinian olive farmers as they harvested their crops.

Well Brad achieved his goal of taking a sad-faced selfie on the volunteer bus announcing his “detainment” by the IDF so I guess all is well.

Unfortunate casualties of this circus are well-meaning Jews who have no desire to excuse misconduct simply because the perpetrators are Jewish. Anxious not to appear biased, they often become among the most vehement critics of “settler violence,” demanding that the Israeli government do more to stop it.

This is understandable, but it’s a mistake to play by the rules set by Israel’s enemies. We do nothing good for Israel when we jump on the bandwagon of condemning settler violence and the Israeli government for its supposed complicity. Israel must confront and punish genuine criminal conduct by Jews. But not in submission to a narrative designed to destroy its legitimacy.

We need to clean up our own house without handing our enemies the ammunition they need to burn it down. And never confuse a demand for justice with a willingness to participate in our own delegitimization.

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[1] Eytan Gilboa and Lilac Sigan, “The New York Times Coverage of the Israel-Hamas War: Errors, Omissions, and Poor Editorial Supervision,” Israel Affairs 30, no. 5 (2024): 939–957, https://doi.org/10.1080/13537121.2024.2394292.

[2] Ibid.

[3] https://govextra.gov.il/un-gaza-bias/#goto_section1

[4] https://govextra.gov.il/un-gaza-bias/#goto_section1the

[5] https://theprint.in/opinion/journalistic-independence-reuters-nyt/2782474/

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Discussion about this post

Sebastian Sullivan

Sebastian Sullivan1h

Dena, you have produced an excellent balanced exposure of false and distorted reporting by the New York Times, the UN, and others on what is happening in Israel, especially in Judea and Samaria. Your training and experience as an attorney are most valuable in bringing out the facts and focusing on the biased method of dealing with performative action by the aforementioned media and institutions.

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