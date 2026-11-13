REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
4h

32% of the complaints involved student on student sexual abuse. The TRC did not examine the tragic results of using residential schools as child welfare homes. Badly damaged children taken from homes rendered dysfunctional by alcohol were mixed with children from stable homes. The victims of the sexual abuse that inevitably occurred made their complaints in private expecting that the names of their abusers (often family or community members) would not be revealed. In fact the complaints would not have been made if names were to be made public. It is very wrong to disregard the Supreme Court’s ruling and make public those names now. It is also wrong to publicize names of people, most now dead, who have no chance to defend themselves

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
3hEdited

The TRR has done a great harm to Canada, the Indigenious and to any recognition and reconciliation that the Indigenious want. Studious and good people like Nina Green, Michelle Stirling, Hymie Rubenstein, Brian Giesbrecht, Francis Widdowson, Tom Flanigan, Jim McMurty, C.P. Champion, James Heller, Catherine Kronas and Lynn Beyak will break the ice and when that happens, when the people have woken up and are no longer afraid to think and speak up for themselves, then Canadians will be angry with the deception that they have been fed, and this will turn the tables against the Indigenous. The TRR will go down into the Canadian history books as having little merit and having started an even wider divide between the Indigenous and the Canadians who work, pay taxes and move forward with their life. Thank You.

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