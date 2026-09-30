In yet another outstanding dissection of the operation of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) hearings in Montreal, Nina Green shows how the PPT’s initial focus on reviewing claims about alleged missing and disappeared indigenous children in Quebec was expanded to a nationwide indictment of Canada for genocide and crimes against humanity. She shows that this shift was driven by Kimberly Murray, based on the false claim of 215 children’s remains discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Despite the lack of credible evidence, the PPT proceeded with the hearings, misleading the public about its true purpose.

Following its preliminary declaration on May 29, 2026, of genocide committed against indigenous children, the PPT planned to deliver its final and complete report on September 30, 2026, coinciding with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is why I decided to post Green’s thoughtful analysis today.

Should the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) withdraw from its Montreal hearings and apologise to Canada and Canadians?

Nina Green

September 3, 2026

Expert witness Kimberly Murray at the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal hearing in Montreal on May 25, 2026

Should the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) withdraw from its Montreal hearings and apologise to Canada and Canadians?

It should, for many reasons.

(1) The genesis for the PPT hearings was the false claim by the Kamloops Band

As explained here, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal hearings originated with the false claim by the Kamloops Band that it had discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’. In an article on the David Suzuki Foundation website dated 12 January 2026, Skw’akw’as (Sunshine) Dunstan-Moore (a self-described activist from Lytton, BC, who interned in the office of Senator Mary Coyle and is a junior policy analyst with the Assembly of First Nations), stated that Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, creator of the CBC comedy series North of North, saw the Kamloops Band’s announcement and responded by tweeting on X: ‘When do we get our own Nuremberg trial?

Although Arnaquq-Baril’s tweet has since been taken down, Nakuset (Margaret Murray), Executive Director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal (NWSM), saw it at the time, and said it was like ‘a lightbulb went off’. She began working with Jewish organizations, and in December 2022 approached Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International, at a UN conference in Montreal. The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Amnesty International then sent a request to the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal. The request initially involved Quebec alone (see below). However under the guidance of Kimberly Murray, Special Interlocutor and adviser to the Minister of Justice (see attachments), the scope was expanded to include all of Canada. See Dunstan-Moore’s article on the David Suzuki Foundation website.

Kimberly Murray Appointment 1

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Kimberly Murray Appointment 2

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In a Concordia University article on 9 November 2025, Nakuset again emphasized that the origin of the PPT’s involvement was the Kamloops Band’s false claim:

Na’kuset recalls a pivotal moment in the project’s genesis: “Documentary filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril tweeted about the need for a Nuremberg-style trial for Indigenous children. That resonated deeply and inspired me to dig into how we could create something similar.”

With advice from Amnesty International in Paris and extensive coordination with Indigenous legal advisors and survivors’ groups, the PPT was born. [bolding added]

It is clear that Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Nakuset, Agnes Callamard, and the PPT all swallowed the Kamloops Band’s false claim hook line and sinker, and that the PPT hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026 are a direct result of the false claim that ‘the remains of 215 children‘ were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Since the genesis of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal’s involvement was a false claim, the PPT hearings were fatally tainted from the outset.

(2) The PPT formally committed to holding a review of claims concerning missing and disappeared children and unmarked burials in Quebec, but under Kimberly Murray’s guidance the PPT hearings morphed into an indictment of Canada for genocide and crimes against humanity

In her 1377-page final report as Special Interlocutor and Special Adviser to the Minister of Justice delivered to Justice Minister Arif Virani at a National Gathering held in Gatineau, Quebec, on 29-30 October 2024, Kimberly Murray included a section on the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (see attachment from Upholding Sacred Obligations, Vol. 2, p. 1285).

Kimberly Murray Final Report P 1285

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Murray wrote:

On November 28, 2023, two non-profit organizations - the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal - together with the human rights non-governmental organization Amnesty International, sent a formal request to the Permanent Peoples Tribunal (PPT), asking officials to activate an investigative procedure review regarding the missing and disappeared children and unmarked burials in Canada. [bolding added]

Murray went on to quote directly from the letter sent by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) and Amnesty International to the PPT on 28 November 2023, which she stated in an endnote (see attachment above) was on file at her office as Special Interlocutor:

We urge the Permanent People’s Tribunal to consider conducting a thorough review of the claims related to missing children and unmarked burials of Canadian Indigenous children in Quebec, Canada. [bolding added]

Murray wrote further that the PPT formally accepted the request by letter dated 14 February 2024:

On February 14, 2024, the PPT informed the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, Resilience Montreal, and Amnesty International that their request meets the criteria of its mandate.

There is thus an enormous discrepancy between (i) the letters of 28 November 2023 and 14 February 2024; (ii) what Kimberly Murray wrote about them in her final report to the Minister of Justice; and (iii) what was actually done at the PPT hearings in Montreal in May 2026.

The letters indicate that the PPT formally accepted a very limited request - to conduct ‘a thorough review of the claims related to missing children and unmarked burials of Canadian Indigenous children in Quebec‘.

When she submitted her final report to the Minister of Justice in October 2024, Murray silently broadened the terms of the formal agreement from ‘Quebec’ to ‘Canada’ (see above).

By the time Murray testified as a key witness at the hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026, under her guidance (see above) the formal agreement between the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and the PPT had undergone a drastic transformation. The narrow terms accepted by the PPT in its letter of 14 February 2024 (a review of claims about missing children and unmarked burials in Quebec) had become a criminal indictment of the Canadian government for genocide and crimes against humanity involving allegations spanning the entire country and Canada’s entire history as a country.

Despite the massive disconnect between what the PPT had formally agreed to do and what it was now actually doing, the PPT prominently and continuously told the world it was merely conducting an inquiry into ‘Missing and disappeared Indigenous children and [nefarious] unmarked graves in Canada’. That stated purpose appears everywhere - in news articles, on the PPT’s own Rome-based website, and on the PPT website set up for the hearings in Canada. It also appears at the head of the formal 45-page indictment (see attachment) drawn up by an Indigenous Legal Advisory Committee; law students under the direction of Éloise Ouellet-Décoste; and Erick Sullivan.

20250521 Ppt Indictment Of Canada Missing Indigenous Children And Unmarked Graves Final 1

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The PPT indictment (to which, interestingly, Amnesty International was not a signatory) was read aloud by lead prosecutor Christa Big Canoe at the outset of the PPT hearings in Montreal. The indictment billed itself as a:

Session on Missing Indigenous Children and Unmarked Graves in Canada

However directly beneath that deceptive statement, the indictment set out what the PPT hearings had actually become under Kimberly Murray’s guidance:

An Indictment of Canada for Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity Against Indigenous Children, Families and Communities Brought by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal

In short, despite the enormity of the charges it was levelling against Canada, the PPT deceptively continued to tell the world it was merely conducting an inquiry into ‘Missing and disappeared children and [nefarious] unmarked graves in Canada’.

The PPT has to take ultimate responsibility for this deception. It knew that what it had formally agreed to do was far different from what it was now actually doing, and although Murray wrote in her final report as Special Interlocutor (see attachment) that the PPT does little apart from lending its name to its tribunals, in a recent interview(see attached transcript) PPT General Secretary Gianni Tognoni stated that the PPT constantly monitors the evidence the target country is preparing for the hearings. According to Tognoni:

. . . the Tribunal is the body which is in permanent dialogue with those who are presenting the request in order to assure that the combination of written, visual or oral documentation could produce reliable evidence before the Judgment.[bolding added]

Tognoni Interview Transcript

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The PPT has thus warranted through its General Secretary that it maintains ‘permanent dialogue’ with those preparing the evidence in the target country (in this case, Canada) to ensure that the evidence those persons will eventually present to the PPT judges is reliable. In the case of the Montreal hearings, the PPT would have learned long before the hearings took place that neither Kimberly Murray nor anyone in Canada had ever produced the name of a single missing or disappeared Indian residential school student or identified a single nefarious unmarked grave connected with an Indian residential school, and that therefore there was zero reliable evidence on that topic that Kimberly Murray, or anyone, could place before the Tribunal judges. The claim that there are thousands of missing Indian residential school children buried in unmarked graves across Canada — including the Kamloops claim which initiated the PPT hearings — is a hoax, and the PPT would have become aware of that as preparations for the hearings advanced.

However instead of withdrawing from the proceedings when it learned it could not produce any reliable evidence whatever on the topic on which it had formally agreed to hold hearings, the PPT forged ahead, and under Kimberly Murray’s guidance allowed the limited geographic focus and purpose it had agreed to in the correspondence of 28 November 2023 and 14 February 2024 to shift from Quebec to the whole of Canada, and from a review of claims about missing children to a criminal indictment of the Canadian government for genocide and crimes against humanity.

This deliberate shift allowed four days of ‘evidence’ to be placed before the Tribunal judges which was entirely irrelevant to the stated purpose of the inquiry, as explained earlier here , and led to the suppression of evidence which actually was relevant to the stated purpose of the inquiry, as explained earlier here . Highly significant relevant evidence which was suppressed included the 2023 Statistics Canada report which disproved the finding of the 2019 MMIWG Inquiry that Canada had committed a genocide against Indigenous women, and the 2003 RCMP report which established that after an exhaustive eight-year investigation of BC’s 15 Indian residential schools by an RCMP Task Force operating under Indigenous protocols, almost none of the allegations about physical and sexual abuse at the schools could be substantiated to a degree which could result in a criminal conviction. In other words, evidence was deliberately suppressed which established that many of the stories circulating in Canada about the treatment of Indigenous women and children simply aren’t true.

(3) Kimberly Murray was prohibited by her mandate from participating in the PPT hearings

When she appeared before a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples on 21 March 2023, Kimberly Murray stated that one of the things her mandate as Special Interlocutor did not allow her to do was ‘interfere in any criminal or civil matters’.

Murray was thus clearly prohibited from having anything at all to do with the PPT hearings which indicted Canada for genocide and crimes against humanity, yet as noted above, in her final report she already had copies of the correspondence between the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Amnesty International and the PPT in her files as Special Interlocutor, and Dunstan-Moore’s article on the David Suzuki Foundation’s website credits her guidance with changing the specific geographic focus and stated purpose of the Montreal hearings. Moreover Murray appeared as a star witness on the first day of the Montreal hearings.

Murray’s involvement contrary to her mandate cannot be excused on the ground that the PPT is merely an ‘opinion tribunal’ without any legal authority, because when she appeared before a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples on 27 November 2024, Murray clearly envisaged the PPT’s decision as a springboard for prosecution of individuals by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Moreover Obligation 11 in Murray’s final report (see attachment) stipulates that when other organizations request that the ICC investigate, Canada must not stand in the way. Obligation 11 clearly indicates that Murray envisages the PPT decision being forwarded to the United Nations, and referred by the UN to the ICC for prosecution.

Obligation 11

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Without Kimberly Murray’s guidance, the PPT hearings in Montreal would never have happened in the form in which they took place, i.e., a criminal indictment for genocide and crimes against humanity, a process in which, by her own admission to the Senate Committee, Murray was expressly forbidden to interfere by the terms of her employment as a federal civil servant, special adviser to the Minister of Justice, and Special Interlocutor.

(4) The Justice Department’s million-dollar grant to the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal may have funded the PPT

In a CBC article on 25 October 2024, Nakuset, Executive Director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, stated that the PPT hearings would cost a million dollars:

All of this will come at a cost, as it also involves covering the travel and accommodation of the European judges and other expenses. Nakuset specifies that it has raised a quarter of its $1 million budget so far and is therefore appealing to donors who wish to support the initiative.

Nakuset’s $1 million dollar budget figure stands out because, as explained earlier here, the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, described as a not for profit organization or charity, had received a grant of almost exactly that amount from Justice Canada (see attachment). On 28 April 2023, the NWSM had received $997,700 for the following purpose:

This project will support the facilitation of a gathering in Montreal between September 6-8, 2023 which will create a forum of knowledge sharing between survivors, Indigenous community members, experts, academics and Indigenous organizations in the context of the identification of unmarked graves and burial sites of Indigenous children at former Indian residential schools. The project will support communities and survivors to attend the gathering and provide input into the recommendations being developed by the Independent Special Interlocutor for the investigation and protection of unmarked burials and the identification of the missing children of former Indian Residential schools.

$997,700 Grant To Nwsm

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The grant seems highly unusual. Kimberly Murray had a budget of $10 million dollarsto finance the National Gatherings she held across the country while she was Special Interlocutor. Why would a women’s shelter charity receive a $1 million dollar grant to ‘facilitate’ Murray’s National Gathering in Montreal? There is no apparent explanation, and the question naturally arises: Was any part of that almost $1 million dollar grant to the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal used to fund the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal hearings in Montreal? It seems obvious that Parliament must demand a complete and fully transparent public accounting of how that $1 million dollar grant from Canadian taxpayers was spent by the NWSM, and whether any Canadian taxpayer money was used to fund the indictment of Canada for genocide and crimes against humanity..

(4) Donors were deceived

Because the PPT silently shifted the scope of its hearings from a review of claims about missing children in Quebec to missing children in Canada, and then to an indictment of the whole of Canada for genocide and crimes against humanity, donors were deceived as to the true purpose of the Montreal hearings they were supporting financially. The PPT lists several of the donors on its Rome-based website here. Others have been listed on the Canada-based PPT website (see attached screenshots).

Donors (fgf, Ndn, Alnoba, Suzuki, Daphne)

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A number of the donors are charities or non-profits whose mandate precludes indicting Canada for genocide. Even the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal is a charity whose mandate precludes it from indicting Canada for genocide.

(5) The PPT process was non-transparent

The PPT hearings were conducted with a shocking lack of transparency. The PPT has never released the request sent to it on 28 November 2023 by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and Amnesty International, or its reply of 14 February 2024. The public and the media have thus been denied access to the terms on which the PPT was asked to hold hearings, and on which it formally agreed to hold hearings, and the degree to which that formal agreement was altered under the guidance of Kimberly Murray.

Nor has the PPT been transparent about the ‘evidence’ it provided behind the scenes to the Tribunal judges. On 6 May 2026, Nakuset announced that the PPT had ‘2000 pieces of evidence‘ which no one could see until the hearings. In fact, the ‘2000 pieces of evidence’ (which the 45-page indictment suggests are largely internet links to journal articles and news articles unearthed by Know History) were not released to the public or media at the hearings. Instead, it appears from various statements made at the hearings that only the Tribunal judges were given the 2000 pieces of evidence. The PPT judges’ final decision will thus be based on documents which were not produced at the public hearings in Montreal, and which the public and media have not seen and will never see.

Moreover after the hearings were over, the PPT Canada-based website posted links to videos of four days of hearings on YouTube, but did not allow YouTube to generate transcripts of several of the videos, and blocked all comments by the public on the videos, thereby preventing Canadians from having any input whatever into the process.

(6) The PPT is seeking to reopen the $5 billion dollar 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement

Although it is not readily apparent on the surface, there are clear indications that the PPT hearings are intended to facilitate the reopening, via a back door, of the untested claims filed by former Indian residential school students which led to the $5 billion dollar Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA).

The Settlement Agreement is too complicated to go into in detail here. For a detailed account see historian J.R. Miller’s Residential Schools and Reconciliation. For present purposes, suffice to say that in the late 1990s and early 2000s thousands of former Indian residential school students filed an avalanche of civil lawsuits which by 2003 had overwhelmed the federal government, and threatened to bankrupt Canada’s churches and the Catholic religious orders which had been involved with Indian residential schools. The statements of claim made by former students in these lawsuits were mere allegations, never tested in court. Many were highly inaccurate and wildly improbable.

This flood of civil lawsuits was settled by the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement negotiated by former Assembly of First Nations Grand ChiefPhil Fontaine. Under the terms of the Agreement, former students were compensated under one of two different programs. They either received (1) the Common Experience Payment (CEP) of $10,000 for the first year of attendance at an Indian residential school and $3000 for each succeeding year of attendance, for which no proof of abuse was required, or (2) they were compensated for physical and sexual abuse on a sliding scale based on the severity of the allegations under the Independent Assessment Process (IAP). Under the Settlement Agreement, $1.6 billion dollars was paid out under the Common Experience Payment, and $3.2 billion under the Independent Assessment Process (see Final Report, pp. 22, 88).

The Independent Assessment Process was governed by Schedule D of the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. It was designed to be a claimant-centred process. Essentially the claimant, his or her lawyer, and the adjudicator were the only participants. Alleged perpetrators (including former Indian residential school staff and former fellow students) were not allowed to defend themselves, but could submit a written statement. To protect the privacy of claimants, records produced at IAP hearings were to be kept strictly confidential, and destroyed after 15 years.

As she triumphantly stated at the PPT hearing in Montreal on 26 May 2026, Connie Walker found a way to circumvent the strict confidentiality which was built into the 2006 Settlement Agreement and the IAP process. The statements of claim which had been filed in the lawsuits settled by the 2006 Settlement Agreement were still available in courthouses across the country, and unlike the claims in the IAP process, they were not subject to the strict confidentiality built into the Settlement Agreement. Walker got hold of the statements of claim which had been filed by former students of St Michael’s Indian Residential School, and used them in her podcast Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s, in which she publicly revealed the names of alleged perpetrators from the statements of claim. This was clearly contrary to the intent of the multi-billion-dollar 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, which was intended to settle the claims, put them to rest, and encourage reconciliation.

In her ‘evidence’ at the 26 May 2026 Tribunal hearing, Walker revealed that she and Kimberly Murray are currently involved in the Indian Residential Schools Records Project which will replicate what Walker did in the case of St Michael’s, i.e., disclose the allegations which were never tested in court, and name names. At the PPT hearing on 26 May 2026, Walker told the Tribunal judges:

Because the IAP records, the 38,000 records that were recorded through the Independent Assessment Process about abuse at residential school are set to be destroyed next year by order of the Supreme Court of Canada. That is, that deadline fills me with a sense of urgency to try to protect as much as we can from survivors about their accounts of what happened in Indian residential schools. So I’m currently working actually in partnership with Kim Murray on the Indian Residential School Records Project, which is essentially trying to replicate what we did in surviving St Michael’s by creating a new archive of survivor accounts from the lawsuits that survivors filed that led to the Residential School Settlement Agreement.

In addition to violating the intent of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement for which Canadian taxpayers paid out $5 billion dollars and which was intended to foster reconciliation, it seems clear that Walker and Murray are also trying to build a consensus to reverse the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision that the IAP records are to be destroyed in September 2027 in accordance with the confidentiality provisions built into the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement negotiated by former AFN Grand Chief Phil Fontaine. It also seems clear that the PPT judges have unwittingly aligned themselves with Walker and Murray, and in opposition to the Supreme Court of Canada decision, since in their preliminary statement they say:

[The Canadian federal government] makes no move to prevent the imminent destruction, on grounds of ‘confidentiality,’ of Survivors’ Independent Assessment Process testimonies, or even warn them of the impending destruction so they can have their documents preserved at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. [bolding added]

In fact, the PPT judges are flat wrong. They have it exactly backwards. In the Supreme Court of Canada case, the federal government tried to prevent the destruction of the IAP records, and Grand Chief Phil Fontaine of the Assembly of First Nations insisted they be destroyed. The Supreme Court of Canada agreed with Chief Fontaine.

Summary

To call the PPT process a fiasco from start to finish would be charitable. It was far worse than a fiasco. The PPT judges were so misinformed by the lead prosecutor, Christa Big Canoe, and by Kimberly Murray, Connie Walker, Tanya Talaga and other ‘witnesses’ that they couldn’t even get a basic fact widely reported in the news media straight — that the federal government tried to prevent the destruction of IAP records.

A book could be written — and perhaps will be — about the flawed PPT hearings. The foregoing only scratches the surface.

Canadians have been betrayed by the PPT. The PPT should withdraw from the process, and publicly apologise to Canadians for besmirching Canada’s reputation without understanding anything about what they were getting themselves into, or that they were being led by the nose by committed Indian activists.∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

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