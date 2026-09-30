REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Hilda Cirotto's avatar
Hilda Cirotto
Sep 30

ALL CANADIANS NEED TO HEAR THE TRUTH FROM NINA GREEN'S PEN. THERE CAN BE NO RECONCILIATION WHEN TRUTH IS DENIED. ALL CANADIANS, INCLUDING OUR iNDIGENOUS HAVE BEEN BETRAYED. INDIGENOUS PEOPLE SHOULD BE TREATED THE SAME AS ALL OTHER CANADIANS. FULL INTEGRATION IS TRUE RECONCILIATION. THANK YOU NINA FOR A FULSOME ACCOUNTING OF ACTUAL FACT-BASED RECORDS.

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Beau Loughran's avatar
Beau Loughran
Oct 1

They certainly should retire and withdraw in great shame. What a gross act of fake ethnic theft, stealing the day and colours of a very prominent Northern Irish movement. My Irish, Orangeman ancestry is absolutely appauled by this ignorant grab at our people's history and tradition. It goes back to King William of Orange.

He was king of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1689 to 1702.

Find yourselves a more suitable colour not already dedicated to someone else. I'm sure there are some.

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