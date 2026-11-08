Outstanding thinker Michelle Stirling argues that comparing the Indian Residential School system to the Holocaust constitutes Holocaust denial. In particular, she contends that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s findings, based on recollections rather than sworn evidence, carry less weight than the Nuremberg Trials. Stirling also questions the motivations of those who claim the residential school system was genocidal, suggesting that financial gain and a desire to downplay the Holocaust may be factors.

Should we Charge Leah Gazan and University of Manitoba Scholars for Holocaust Denial? If not now...when?

October 18, 2026

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Leah Gazan likes to proclaim that her private member’s motion of Oct. 22, 2022, that Indian Residential Schools be “described as genocide” which passed in 43 seconds with no debate is tantamount/equivalent to “The first genocide that was recognized within Canadian borders.”

Sean Carleton of the University of Manitoba claims that because the Truth and Reconciliation Commission described Indian Residential Schools as having affected “cultural genocide,” and because a travel weary Pope Francis agreed with a badgering journo that it was “genocide” and because a bunch of parliamentarians complied with Leah Gazan’s motion and voted to “describe Indian Residential Schools as genocide” – then voila! That’s all the proof you need. Genocide.

I see this as Holocaust denial.

These people are comparing the >10-month long, evidence-based Nuremberg Trials of Nazi war criminals, who intentionally exterminated some 6 million Jews and 6 million other ‘undesirable/useless-eaters’ and dissidents, to a 43 second private member’s vote in the House of Commons which was not based on any sworn evidence.

How disgusting!!

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recollections were just that, recollections. While some of the statements may be true, we do not know to what extent claims had been ginned up and manufactured by decades of ambulance chasing lawyers leading the witnesses. After all, under the Independent Assessment Process (IAP), claims of additional harm earned additional points, which resulted in higher compensation for the client and the lawyer.

When you are talking the potential for up to $275,000 per client, and with the promise of absolute confidentiality, who’s to say if people were encouraged to enhance their stories?

This 2006 Maclean’s article shows that lawyers were leading claimants long ago, and it also shows that on reserve, people were actively recruiting others to join in for what appears to have been mostly “free money.”

We know that some 38,276 people applied for compensation under IAP, of which 33,861 claims were accepted which means 4415 claims were rejected. From the final report:

From implementation through to October 1, 2020, a total of 38,276 IAP applications were submitted, of which 33,861 were admitted. Nearly one-quarter of all applications were received in the six-month period prior to the application deadline of September 19, 2012. The number of applications was fairly evenly split between men (50.9%) and women (48.9%). As of October 1, 2020, all applications had been resolved.

Final IAP report

So, this begs the question if a large portion of the disgruntled 4,415 rejected claimants, or perhaps those of successful claimants who did not receive compensation at the scale they thought they should be paid, became the loudest voices of the ~6,500 former students, aka “survivors” at TRC hearings and in the private statements?

Fair question.

Or, if some claimants who did receive compensation under the IAP simply decided to forego confidentiality and blurt their claims out loud to the world at TRC hearings?There was nothing preventing someone who had received compensation under the IAP from telling his/her story to the TRC, either publicly or secretly.

Some claims may be true. But which ones? IAP compensation was decided on the basis of probability, not evidence tested in a court of law.

Certainly, the tone set by the words on the kiosk at the entry to TRC hearings was not one of neutrality; the statements on the kiosk were wildly exaggerated or completely false. Likewise, people who rose to give a positive comment at TRC hearings were shouted down, according to Niezen’s report in his book “Truth and Indignation.”

And the two women hired to interview former priests, nuns, clergy, administrators and staff were told their $100,000 budget would be cut to $10,000 and that none of their interviews would be transcribed. So, there is a lot of valuable missing evidence.

BTW the TRC had a budget of $72 million. It seems there was an intentional desire to downplay the good of Indian Residential Schools, like the fact that thousands of orphans’ lives were saved. These children had nowhere else to go and no one to care for them.

The Nazi genocide and key perpetrators were prosecuted under the Nuremberg Trials which relied primarily on evidence, not witnesses, as Ronald Niezen explains in his book “Truth and Indignation.” Niezen’s book is the only account I know of that tracked the process of the TRC as it happened. Canada’s TRC relied primarily on recollections of former students, not sworn in a court of law and without evidence required. Niezen points out that the “missing children” project, curiously began in secret and was conducted mostly in secret.

Is that how truth is gathered and disseminated?

Acculturation vs Extermination

My point is that comparing an educational system that was set up to facilitate treaty obligations for education under a democratic Canadian government, in concert with missionary orders which had existing, decades-long, friendly relations with Indigenous tribes across Canada, is quite different than a system of gas chambers, work camps and death camps under the Nazi regime designed to exterminate a specific group of people – the Jews – and to get rid of millions of others the regime arbitrarily detested.

Note Bene:

The Canadian Indian Residential School system was intended to provide the skills necessary for Status Indians (specifically) to acculturate and stand on their own two feet.

The Nazi genocide was intended to turn disfavoured people into ashes.

Thus, it seems fair to say that the University of Manitoba scholars like Sean Carleton, Niigaan Sinclair, Andrew Woolford, and NDP MP Leah Gazan, Chief Rosanne Casimir and the Kamloops Indian Band/Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, and various members of the Canadian Senate and the Assembly of First Nations are all engaging in Holocaust denial by downplaying the gravity of the genocide of the Holocaust by comparing it to a residential school system.

Indeed, we do know that some individuals suffered greatly at Indian Residential Schools -most have been financially compensated under IAP– we also know that today, most of the Indigenous population of Canada is literate, numerate, and able to transact freely in society in the international languages of English or French, thanks to the foundational knowledge from Indian Residential Schools and role model graduates like Senator James Gladstone. Many of the historic chiefs and business leaders of the Indigenous communities of Canada are graduates of the Indian Residential School system.

Thrivers, not survivors.

And since the Indian Residential School system was originally established for Status Indian children, of which only one third attended, typically for 3.5-4 years, this cannot be deemed to have been genocidal, nor can residential schools explain the socio-economic issues that plague Indigenous communities today. In fact, of all potential Indigenous students at the time, the Status Indians who attended represent only one sixth of all potential students (if non-status Indians, Inuit and Metis are included).

The claim that the students were “forced to attend,” thus potentially violating part of the Geneva Convention on Genocide is also factually untrue. Like other children across Canada, by the 1920’s all children were required to attend some kind of schooling, whether Indian Residential School or day school on reserve, or nearby public schools (which by the 1960s were integrating Indigenous students as the residential schools gradually closed).

I suspect that the casual tossing around of the term “genocide” to describe a school system has led to the rampant antisemitism we now witness in Canada.

The gravity of the Holocaust of World War II under the totalitarian, fascist Nazi regime, has been downplayed now for a decade in Canada, and compared to nothing more than an educational/child welfare system in democratic Canada, one which chiefs and councils requested and one which major chiefs reviewed prior to accepting its implementation. One wherein parents applied to enroll their children to these schools; in many cases, easing the burden of care for large families of 10 or 12 children, like that of Phil Fontaine (11 siblings), former TRC Commissioner Chief Wilton Littlechild (11 siblings), Irene Couchie of “They Gave Me a Number” (13 siblings).

Indeed, what did Chief Wilton Littlechild say to the Oblates. As I have noted elsewhere:

At the Truth And Reconciliation Commission Of Canada, OMI (Missionary Oblates Of Mary Immaculate) Gathering of May 2-3, 2011, in Saint Albert, Alberta, what did Commissioner Wilton Littlechild have to say?

“So on the call for gratitude, I just want to express my own personal gratitude to all of you for the, what is it? Six hundred and twelve years you’ve dedicated to us. ‘Cause I’ve said many times that for me, I probably would have been found on skid row somewhere dead years ago had it not been for, had it not been for residential school.”… “And we’ve always said at the beginning that we need a balanced story. Sometimes those who have had a good experience in residential school stay back, because they’re intimidated by the level of negative stories.”[10] -Chief Wilton Littlechild, Commissioner, Truth and Reconciliation Commission (bold added)

Littlechild’s statement seems to defy the unending claims of horrific abuse experienced at Indian Residential Schools, which many Indigenous people claim led them to a life of despair on the street. By contrast, Littlechild is stating that his Indian Residential School experience and the dedicated service of the Oblates kept him from skid row and an early death.

Sorry. Does not sound like ‘genocide’ to me.

For other families where the parents went through long Tuberculosis (TB) treatments away from home, Indian Residential Schools provided care that sick or absent parents could not. The mother of Stephen Kakfwi (husband of former TRC Commissioner Marie Wilson) was in and out of TB sanatoriums for six of the first twelve years of his life.

Kakfwi recounts on page 31 of his book “Stoneface:”

I was taken to residential school in January 1960, when I was nine years old. My brother Everett, my sister Cathy, and I were sent there in the middle of the school year, because my mother was in a TB hospital in Edmonton, and my father, my sister Jean, my brother Tommy and both of my grandparents had been sent to another TB hospital in Aklavik. So, it was easy for the authorities to put the three of us younger ones on a plane to Inuvik. That plane took us to a residential school called Grollier Hall. (bold emphasis added)

Kakfwi says it was, “easy for the authorities to put the three of us younger ones on a plane to Inuvik”… what would people have said if the authorities had left these children to their own devices and the hopeful grace of other families, who were also living on the edge of subsistence? Would we now be making pay-outs for NOT having provided care, such as an Indian Residential School, for children orphaned by parents on long-term leave for TB treatments? Would those children have even survived without the option of Indian Residential Schools?

If Canada was intent on causing a genocide of Indigenous people, why did the nation put such effort into healing those who had TB?

Residential schools were where the children (who were not orphans or at risk) went home for festive holidays like Christmas or Easter and for two months in the summer holidays.

No one went home for the holidays from Auschwitz.

The question I have is, when will these Holocaust deniers like NDP MP Leah Gazan, University of Manitoba scholars like Sean Carleton, Niigaan Sinclair, and Andrew Woolford, and various members of the Canadian Senate be charged under Section 319 (2.1) for Holocaust Denial?

When?

2026 Michelle Stirling · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

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