The following piece, exclusively posted in this newsletter, questioning the key elements of the prevailing narrative about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools, was written by distinguished British Columbia lawyer Barry Kirkham KC, a partner at Owen Bird Law Corporation, who was named “Lawyer of the Year” in Best Lawyers’ 2015 Vancouver Director and Officer Liability Practice.

One quibble I have with Kirkham’s otherwise excellent article is that I have seen no evidence that “Indian bands have received and spent over $350,000,000 to search for bodies” because much of this money seems not to have been allocated let alone already spent.

Barry Kirkham

REAL Indigenous Report

January 4, 2026

Attached at the bottom is a November 12, 2025 front-page image from the National Post. It starts with an obituary [written by Ben Mulroney] that might someday be written for Canada. It muses about a country with much greatness that lost its way and squandered its opportunities.

The obituary flags a real risk. However, the writer’s warnings of what must change to save our nation are entirely misplaced. He is focused on the usual economic issues, which are not nation-threatening.

Were I writing up the root causes of Canada’s potential demise and what must be done to save it, it would read like this:

“We must above all else demand that the truth be spoken about our past and our present. Immeasurable harm has been caused by Murray Sinclair and his two fellow [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] commissioners propagating falsehoods. They announced to the United Nations, before they had even started their work, that for seven generations every Indian child was forced to attend an Indian Residential School (IRS). Sinclair and Co. shouted that the Indian Residential School system was forced onto Indian bands that did not want it.

“These assertions have become so entrenched that legislation has been introduced into Parliament to criminalize any denial of the claims.

“Yet every one of these claims is demonstrably false. First, the Indian bands who signed treaties with the Canadian government insisted that Canada commit to providing their children with a fully paid education system. Canada complied with that treaty commitment by establishing day schools on reserves where the population warranted it. The only way to fulfil the treaty commitment for remote reserves was to create residential schools.

“Second, school attendance was not mandatory when Sir John A. Macdonald introduced these day and boarding schools. Attendance by an Indian child at any school was entirely voluntary until 1920, when the Liberal government made school attendance by Indian children compulsory, just as it was for all other children and had been for many years. Yet this was not enforced. Thirty percent of Indian children after 1920 never attended any school at all, and nothing was done to compel attendance. Only about 30% of Indian children ever attended a residential school, and the average attendance time was about 4.5 years.

“Third, admission into a residential school required a signed application from the parent. Indeed, when the government of Canada started closing the IRSs after 1950, many bands protested. They wanted the schools to be kept open.

In summary, every allegation by Sinclair and Co., that is at the core of their report of 2015, is false.

“Then there is the claim that the IRS system perpetrated genocide by murdering its children and dumping them into mass graves. This hysterical allegation, first made by the Kamloops band in 2021, was widely believed solely because of the climate of opinion created by Murray Sinclair. Similar allegations keep surfacing, such as a recent claim from the Sechelt band that led to the flag being lowered once again.

“Again, there is not a word of truth to this. Not a single name of a child who allegedly went missing has ever been identified. Not one parent ever reported that their child had not returned home. Moreover, meticulous government records were kept about every child enrolled, ensuring no child could have gone missing.

“Most damning of all, Indian bands have received and spent over $350,000,000 to search for bodies and have failed to produce a single body.

“Yet the hysteria produced by these outrageous falsehoods was such that Parliament was induced to pass a unanimous resolution that IRSs engaged in genocide — note not cultural genocide but the Nazi-style physical genocide.

“Without any proof of a single murdered child. Not one.

“These lies have created a grave risk to the continuance of this country. They must be challenged and shown to lack a factual foundation. The truth about Canadian history is that Canada treated the natives better than any other country. In the USA, tens of thousands of Indians were killed as manifest destiny spread westwards, and they were displaced from their reserves, sometimes by thousands of miles. None of this happened in Canada. John A. Macdonald saved the Plains Indians from their own internecine warfare, from American whiskey traders and, after the collapse of the buffalo, from starvation. He cared deeply about the Indian bands and insisted that their treaty rights be respected.

“Restoring the truth is necessary to save our country.”

Such would be my response to prevent an obituary for Canada being written.

Barry Kirkham

West Vancouver

SHOULD WE START WRITING OUR NATION’S OBITUARY, OR SHOULD WE STOP BEING OUR OWN WORST ENEMY?

Ben Mulroney

National Post

12 Nov 2025



I present the following thought exercise to you: if some overeager, industrious journalist were to write an obituary for Canada, how would it read? “Today, the world marked the passing of Canada, younger than most, older than some. Canada, on her best...

