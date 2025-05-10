Don’t miss reading this important piece by Tom Flanagan showing how tens of billions of dollars transferred to Canada’s indigenous people have done little to enhance their life chances while making them more dependent on demeaning and destructive handouts than ever.

The longer piece from which the abbreviated version on the other side of the paywall was taken is titled An Avalanche of Money: The federal Government’s Policies toward First Nations, published by the prestigious Fraser Institute. It can be found here or by clicking on the following link: https://www.fraserinstitute.org/sites/default/files/avalanche-of-money-federal-government-policies-toward-first-nations.pdf

Its summary says: