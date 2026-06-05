James C. McCrae, a former Manitoba cabinet minister, recounts his experiences with indigenous chiefs, highlighting the challenges of achieving meaningful progress in ‘nation-to-nation’ relationships. He criticizes the current approach, correctly arguing that the focus on sovereignty and special status has not alleviated the struggles of ordinary indigenous Canadians. McCrae suggests that a shift towards equality for all, as advocated by Pierre Trudeau, would be more beneficial.

Unfortunately, the very opposite is now happening — the indigenous elites and their supporters are getting richer and more powerful while ordinary indigenous people are treading water or drowning in poverty and hopelessness — reason enough to repost this thoughtful 2019 opinion piece.​

J ames C. McCrae

Winnipeg Free Press

February 6, 2019

It is highly unusual for me to come to the defence of our current prime minister, but having personally experienced the frustration Justin Trudeau felt last September when meeting the chiefs of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) in Saskatchewan, there came to me an overwhelming sensation of déja vu.

Trudeau understood eight chiefs would attend the meeting last September; there were 20 to 30. The meeting was to last an hour. Chief after chief spoke, leaving the prime minister no time to engage, respond, offer solutions, debate, empathize or act as would befit any leader in a reconciliatory nation-to-nation relationship.

On several occasions during my time as a provincial cabinet minister, while meeting with Manitoba chiefs, I experienced the same difficult moments. I remember one meeting as if it were yesterday. I was Manitoba’s constitutional affairs minister at a meeting with a similar agreed-upon time cap to that of our prime minister. Dozens of chiefs attended.

After listening to presentations by many of them (no time allowed for me to say anything at all), it was time for me to move on to my next engagement. (It was not unusual for me, a provincial minister, to have as many as nine meetings in a day; I can only imagine the demands on any prime minister’s time.) However, the door to the meeting room was deliberately blocked so that I could not leave without creating a nasty scene.