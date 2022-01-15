The following op-ed is the first piece I wrote about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools. It was published by the Globe and Mail on May 22, 2001 while I was still a professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba.

Hymie Rubenstein

According to Joanna Manning, a disgruntled former Roman Catholic nun, her Church "has yet to accept corporate responsibility for crimes committed by its representatives" when they ran many of Canada's native residential schools (To Compensate Is Divine -- May 21). Though heartfelt in sentiment, her call for a just and speedy "compensation for the damages wrought by Canada's residential school system" unfairly conflates the three forms of abuse said to have occurred in these schools: sexual abuse, physical abuse, and cultural genocide.

Arbitrarily lumping the three together and considering them equally heinous while calling for her Church to "reconcile with the victims on their own terms" by unconditionally acceding to claims for financial compensation makes Ms. Manning guilty of three sins of her own: paternalism, obfuscation and support for apartheid.

Her position is paternalistic because it uncritically portrays native peoples as hapless victims of forces totally beyond their control. In fact, the provision of native education was a right requested by aboriginals and entrenched in the treaties they signed.

Her remarks are obfuscatory because she confounds the depraved crime of pedophilia with harsh physical punishment and cultural genocide. The native residential schools had no monopoly on severe corporal punishment because, as alien as its practice may seem by today's standards, it was the order of the day in most residential non-native parochial schools of the time. Shouldn't the "victims" of tough punishment in these schools also be compensated for the distress they suffered?

Finally, the function of education has always been to bring children of different cultures into the mainstream. Millions of immigrants from non-Western countries have suffered "cultural genocide" in both public and religious schools for more than 100 years. Shouldn't these "victims" of Western Christian civilization also be granted compensation for the cultural loss they suffered?

Hymie Rubenstein, professor of anthropology, University of Manitoba