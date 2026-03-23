REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
2h

Excellent! This is what we need for more of the "FIrst Nations," most of whom seem anecdotally, at least, to be rolling in money while they stick up the vast majority of Canadians with preposterous allegations about the "residential schools."

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
1h

In actual fact “reconciliation” appears to mean making the minority of Indian bands that are already rich even richer, while leaving most reserves to exist as human warehouses. Reserves, like those in northern Manitoba do get millions in transfer payments, but quality of life there is poor and chronic. The Musqueam will indeed get fabulously rich, but that doesn’t help most reserves. Tax dollars should not go to the rich reserves at all. But their chiefs will not let that money go, nor will they help the poor reserves

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