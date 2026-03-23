SPECIAL REPORT: Musqueam Band Riches overflowing
The four images below, created by gifted illustrator, “normie,” examine the Musqueam Band’s 2024 financials found at https://www.musqueam.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/MIB_Consolidated-Financial-Statements_FY2024.pdf.
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Most of the narrative is on page 1.
Page 2 examines the $57 million in revenue.
Page 3 lists the 90+ corporate entities the Band owns all or a part of.
Page 4 shows the organizational structure of Musqueam Capital Corporation (MCC), along with my estimates of the market value of each subsidiary. Well, Grok and ChatGPT estimates, with me, normiecat, refereeing.
At $1.5 billion to $2.7 billion in total assets, MCC is one of BC’s real estate giants. Why the feds are giving the band even more money astounds me.
Best.
normie
All commentaries posted to:
and @normiecat101.
Click image to enlarge and “>” for page 2, etc...
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Excellent! This is what we need for more of the "FIrst Nations," most of whom seem anecdotally, at least, to be rolling in money while they stick up the vast majority of Canadians with preposterous allegations about the "residential schools."
In actual fact “reconciliation” appears to mean making the minority of Indian bands that are already rich even richer, while leaving most reserves to exist as human warehouses. Reserves, like those in northern Manitoba do get millions in transfer payments, but quality of life there is poor and chronic. The Musqueam will indeed get fabulously rich, but that doesn’t help most reserves. Tax dollars should not go to the rich reserves at all. But their chiefs will not let that money go, nor will they help the poor reserves