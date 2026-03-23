The four images below, created by gifted illustrator, “normie,” examine the Musqueam Band’s 2024 financials found at https://www.musqueam.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/MIB_Consolidated-Financial-Statements_FY2024.pdf.

Most of the narrative is on page 1.

Page 2 examines the $57 million in revenue.

Page 3 lists the 90+ corporate entities the Band owns all or a part of.

Page 4 shows the organizational structure of Musqueam Capital Corporation (MCC), along with my estimates of the market value of each subsidiary. Well, Grok and ChatGPT estimates, with me, normiecat, refereeing.

At $1.5 billion to $2.7 billion in total assets, MCC is one of BC’s real estate giants. Why the feds are giving the band even more money astounds me.

Best.

normie

All commentaries posted to:

and @normiecat101.

Click image to enlarge and “>” for page 2, etc...

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