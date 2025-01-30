On the other side of the paywall, is a hard-hitting and comprehensive piece written by thoughtful, engaging, and prolific author Brian Giesbrecht debunking many still active indigenous conspiracy theories masquerading as verified claims about murdered Indian Residential School children buried in unmarked graves.

Because it combines many issues that only appear to be unrelated but are intertwined into a single integrated and coherent effort meant to dupe the Canadian people, it needs to be carefully read and widely distributed.

According to data compiled by True North, 112 churches have been vandalized or burned between the May 27, 2021, Kamloops Indian Band announcement of the “discovery” of the remains of 215 missing children besides the long shuttered Kamloops Indian Residential School and September 30, 2024.

Giesbrecht places this tragic figure in its longer historical perspective, thereby rendering it more tragic still.