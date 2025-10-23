REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
5h

If indigenous people were held to the same standards as everyone else the “Indian Problem” would sort itself out. More indigenous people would work their way into the middle class, and the Grievance Industry would collapse. Indians Canadians are essentially no different than any other Canadian and all race-specific laws and special perks should be phased out

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KEMOSABE's avatar
KEMOSABE
4h

Let's call out the orange shirt movement for what it is and that is compensatory behavior for personal and racial inadequacies. Relying on a false narrative to boost esteem at the expense of someone else is a vile and cheap form of victim hood easily pursued and catalyzed by the moral and political cowardice of crustacean politicians. This whole boondoggle could be ended in minutes with shovels in the ground at Kamloops.

"Bullies thrive wherever authority is weak" ~ Tim Field

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture