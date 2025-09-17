Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

​The following editorial from the Western Standard argues against the premature recognition of Palestinian statehood, citing the failure to meet the criteria outlined in the Montevideo Convention. It highlights the lack of unified governance, ongoing violence, and governance failures within Palestinian territories. The editorial warns that premature recognition could reward terrorism, destabilize the region, and undermine the Abraham Accords.

Rewarding terrorism and ignoring statehood criteria jeopardizes peace and security.

September 8, 2025

The growing international movement to recognize Palestinian statehood — recently joined by the Canadian government under Prime Minister Mark Carney — represents a dangerous departure from reality-based diplomacy. This push not only ignores fundamental criteria for statehood but risks rewarding terrorist violence and endangering regional security within the Middle East. Before giving the privileges of statehood to any political entity, the international community must honestly assess whether Palestine meets the basic requirements of statehood under international law.

The evidence clearly demonstrates it does not.

The 1933 Montevideo Convention, the foundational document on statehood recognition, outlines four essential criteria. A permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states. Palestine fails multiple of these basic requirements.

The Palestinian territories remain divided between Hamas-controlled Gaza and the Palestinian Authority-administered West Bank, with no unified governance structure. Neither entity has held elections since 2006, and both have been plagued by corruption and ineffective administration.

How can we recognize a state that cannot even govern itself?

The security implications of premature recognition are terrifying. Critics rightly argue that any pre-independence commitments to demilitarization could be quickly abandoned, creating a lawless, armed entity dedicated not to coexistence but to Israel's destruction.

We have already seen this pattern with Hamas, which violently seized control of Gaza in 2007 and has since used the territory to launch thousands of rockets at Israeli civilians. After Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, Hamas exploited the situation to import weapons, manufacture rockets, and build attack tunnels — all leading to the horrific October 7, 2023 massacre that killed 1,200 people.

Why would we expect a different outcome in the West Bank?

Perhaps most disturbingly, awarding statehood now would effectively reward terrorism. The "prize for terror" argument contends that recognizing Palestine after the October 7 massacre would validate violent tactics as a successful path to sovereignty. This approach undermines deterrence and moral standing while sending a dangerous message to terrorist groups worldwide that violence works. Israel's government argues that recognition now would inspire further attacks rather than promote peace — a position supported by decades of painful experience.

The violence from Palestine continues against Israel. Earlier today, two gunmen drove to the Ramot Junction in East Jerusalem and opened fire with automatic weapons on Israelis waiting at a bus stop. Six civilians — one woman and five men — were killed, and ten others wounded in the terrorist attack. A nearby security officer and a civilian fatally shot both attackers at the scene.

Jewish settlers had enough of the Palestinian terrorist attacks and launched an attack on homes in Deir Sharaf, northwest of Nablus, West Bank, for the massacre in East Jerusalem this morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the attack site alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and vowed to escalate Israel’s “war on terror.” Far-right cabinet members immediately called for arming more civilians and imposing harsher measures against Palestinian militants in response to the shooting.

This hardly shows that Palestine is interested in being a peaceful state and shouldn’t be awarded for its continued terrorist attacks on Israel.

The governance failures of Palestinian leadership cannot be overlooked. The Palestinian Authority remains plagued by corruption, pays stipends to convicted terrorists through its "pay-for-slay" program, and tolerates official incitement against Israel. Hamas, which controls Gaza, continues to hold Israeli hostages and refuses to recognize Israel's right to exist. These facts demonstrate a profound lack of political maturity required for independent statehood.

Regional dynamics would also be dangerously destabilized by premature recognition. Unilateral moves could derail the normalization process between Israel and moderate Arab states that was underway through the Abraham Accords. Before October 7, Saudi Arabia was considering normalization with Israel without Palestinian statehood — a significant potential breakthrough that recognized changing regional priorities. A premature Palestinian state could spark further conflict and create a geopolitical disaster for both Israel and its neighbours.

Some argue that the two-state solution remains the only path to peace, but after more than two decades of failed negotiations and recurring violence, this framework has been conclusively discredited. The number of Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has exceeded 650,000, making territorial separation increasingly impractical. Meanwhile, polls have found widespread concerns about corruption in both Palestinian governments.

Rather than pursuing full statehood immediately, the international community should consider conditional models with clear benchmarks for security, governance, and human rights. Alternative arrangements such as confederation models or improved self-rule arrangements might offer more realistic paths to stability. The failed experiments of South Sudan and Kosovo demonstrate that premature recognition without functioning institutions leads to instability and conflict.

Canada and other nations would be wiser to support Palestinian institution-building and economic development rather than empty symbolic gestures. The Palestinian people deserve better leadership and governance structures before they can responsibly exercise the privileges of statehood. True peace requires more than recognition — it requires partners committed to coexistence rather than conquest.

The international community must not allow desperation to override wisdom. Statehood cannot be awarded based on sympathy or political pressure but must be reserved for entities that truly meet the criteria of statehood and can function as responsible international actors. Palestine currently fails this test, and pretending otherwise jeopardizes both Israeli security and Palestinian aspirations for genuine self-determination.