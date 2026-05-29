REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Marilyn Spencer's avatar
Marilyn Spencer
3h

It is extremely important that this issue be resolved … now. For all of Canada’s sake. If the band has the bodies or the records they need to present them now …

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