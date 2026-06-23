REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Wayne Robinson's avatar
Wayne Robinson
5h

Why hasn't Our Preimer done anything about this??

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Robert's avatar
Robert
5h

This university of Lethbridge must be run by fascists. I have read much of Prof. Widdowson's work which I would describe as high level, academic information. Her mission is to inform. Evidently the universities who refuse to welcome her are promoting an anti-intellectual agenda. What kind of people are running these universities? I have studied at five different universities and have never experienced this kind of prejudice at any of them.

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