Stop pretending campus mobs are an accident

According to Dr. Marco Navarro-Genie, the University of Lethbridge created a situation where Frances Widdowson, a former professor, was arrested for trespassing during a quiet Saturday visit. The university labelled her a safety risk due to past protests against her presence, effectively creating the disorder they cited. This incident highlights the need for legislation to protect free speech on Alberta campuses, as the university’s actions contradict the Chicago Principles they adopted.

Navarro-Genie’s piece was also published by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, where he is vice-president of research.

Troy Media

May 7, 2026

The University of Lethbridge creates the conditions it later cites to restrict free speech

On the afternoon of April 25, Frances Widdowson, a former Mount Royal University professor, walked into a near-empty cafeteria at the University of Lethbridge (UofL) and sat down with a student for coffee.

She was not holding a rally. She was not disrupting a class. Just a woman of grandmotherly age having a conversation, which is, one might have thought, the foundational act of university life. Lethbridge police arrested her for trespassing.

The trespass order exists because university bureaucrats declared Widdowson a health and safety risk. It is worth pausing on that phrase before accepting it. She threatens no one physically and has no record of violence. The safety risk she is said to pose rests entirely on how the institution responds to her presence.

On each prior occasion Widdowson appeared at the university, administrators sent a mass alert to the student body announcing that a controversial figure was on campus. The protest assembled. The crowd grew loud.

The university then pointed at the crowd it had summoned as evidence that her presence was dangerous and ungovernable. The university was not responding to the disorder. It was creating disorder and then certifying that disorder as grounds for removal. It gave administrators the outcome they wanted while allowing them to present themselves as reluctant custodians of campus safety.

Widdowson’s April 25 visit was different in one respect. It was a Saturday. There was no physical crowd with drums to drown her out. But the machinery ran anyway.

The Faculty Association had already circulated a warning to members, urging caution in their communications due to potential Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIP) requests. Read that carefully. The association was not calling for a defence of open inquiry. It was not asking members to reflect on the potential spectacle of a woman being escorted from a cafeteria by police for the crime of conversation. It was coaching members on document hygiene so that their internal communications would be harder to obtain and scrutinize. That is an institution protecting itself while an arrest happens in its name.

An old dean at the last university I worked taught me that bureaucratic cowardice rarely announces itself directly. It typically arrives dressed as procedural caution.

None of this has anything to do with truth or reconciliation, whatever the university’s invocations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)’s Calls to Action might suggest. The university cancelled Widdowson’s 2023 lecture on exactly those grounds, framing her arguments as harmful to Indigenous students and incompatible with its reconciliation commitments.

But the Calls to Action ask for honest engagement with difficult history. Using them to suppress examination of historical claims is institutional self-protection dressed in borrowed moral authority, not reconciliation. The university has never demonstrated that Widdowson’s claims and arguments are fallacious. It has demonstrated only that they are an inconvenience to the orthodox narrative, and an institution of higher learning willing to arrest a woman rather than argue with her has effectively conceded the debate.

Universities govern themselves. Academic freedom, they remind us, requires insulation from outside interference. That argument has merit when the people making it are committed to free inquiry.

What UofL has demonstrated instead is that academic self-governance can become a protection racket for ideological conformity, complete with trespass orders, police escorts and FOIP warnings to sanitize the paper trail. These are not the instruments of a scholarly community.

The Alberta government has watched this unfold for over two years. Reporting requirements without consequences are suggestions. The Chicago Principles, free expression guidelines first developed at the University of Chicago, without enforcement, are decoration.

Those principles, which Alberta required all 26 publicly funded post-secondary institutions to adopt in 2019, are explicit on the central point: debate may not be suppressed because ideas are thought by some to be offensive, unwise or wrong-headed. Shielding members of a university community from views they find disagreeable is not a legitimate institutional purpose. UofL signed on to exactly that standard. Its conduct since has been a systematic repudiation of it.

Widdowson has been harassed and arrested at universities across the country. She was removed from the University of Victoria under B.C.’s Trespass Act in December 2025 for the offence of attempting to speak to students. The pattern is national.

But Alberta has something the other provinces have so far declined to build: a government with an explicit mandate to act, a province-wide free speech framework already in place and a documented case history that removes any pretence of ambiguity. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has already drafted legislation that would empower the minister to levy fines, mandate viewpoint-neutral enforcement of campus policies and allow funding to be withheld from institutions that use administrative power to silence.

The Widdowson case has produced a cancelled lecture, a manufactured protest, a trespass order, a pre-emptive ban titled like a police alert, a Charter challenge before Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench and an arrest in a cafeteria on a quiet Saturday. It is a complete and documented record of precisely the conduct that legislation should address.

The legislature should write it down, give it a number and pass it without delay.

Dr. Marco Navarro-Genie is vice-president of research at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and co-author, with Barry Cooper, of Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic (2023).