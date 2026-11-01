Outstanding researcher and wordsmith Michelle Stirling carefully critiques “The Secret Path,” a multimedia package about Chanie Wenjack’s death, alleging it misrepresents the facts. She rightly claims the story inaccurately depicts the school as run by priests and nuns, when it was Presbyterian, and that Chanie’s death was due to hypothermia and adult irresponsibility, not abuse. She also correctly questions the integrity of the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which promotes the story and has amassed significant assets doing so.

Stirling could also have critiqued the authenticity of the so-called Seven Grandfather Teachings she mentions in passing.

As my own research has shown, the Seven Grandfather Teachings need to be thoroughly exposed as having no ancient role in indigenous ideology or folklore. Instead, Edward Benton-Banai, an Ojibwe Anishinaabe academic and activist, created them out of whole cloth in his children’s fairy tale titled The Mishomis Book: The Voice of the Ojibway, first published in 1979.

As an anthropologist with more than six decades of interest in indigenous lifeways, I make this claim based on the fact that my search of the relevant literature showed that these so-called sacred teachings were never mentioned, even in passing, in the extensive ethnographic body of writing on indigenous religion, folklore, and belief systems — central areas of ethnographic research across North America, indeed around the world — until at least the 1950s.

What struck me most about Benton-Banai’s fairy tale was not its lack of Biblical allusions, as one might expect after centuries of Western contact, but how much it read like a pseudo-indigenous version of Homer’s Odyssey, a classic Greek epic an educated man of his generation would surely have read.

The decade of deception — behind the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

Michelle Stirling

Western Standard

October 24, 2026

Examining the real facts behind the residential school story that misled a nation.

Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack. Image courtesy of ChatGPT

Gaagaagii

The raven is a part of Chanie’s story, guiding him to the spirit world when he did not make it home. In the Seven Grandfather Teachings, the Raven also represents honesty and is a reminder to live with integrity. We chose the raven as the symbol of Secret Path’s 10th anniversary to honour Chanie’s memory and the responsibility we share to carry this work forward.

The foregoing is a statement from the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund website, from the page celebrating the tenth anniversary of “The Secret Path.” This multimedia package — an animated feature-length video, a collection of Gord Downie songs, and a darkly drawn graphic novel — purports to tell the true story of how 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack died while running away from an Indian residential school after allegedly being abused by a priest.

The statement above about the raven, honesty, and integrity would be a fitting tribute if “The Secret Path” were not so full of lies and deceit.

And sadly, millions of children across North America have been subjected to various Wenjack guilt-fest activities for a decade.

Let’s start with the basics.

There were no priests or nuns at Chanie’s school, Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School, as depicted in “The Secret Path” graphic novel and feature-length video. Cecilia Jeffrey was run by Presbyterians. So that means there’s been a tax-funded and tax-subsidized blood libel against Roman Catholics for a decade via “The Secret Path” and the charitable Downie & Wenjack Fund.

Charlie Wenjack was never called “Chanie,” according to former staff who were interviewed by investigative journalist Robert MacBain, who wrote the book “Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy.” Charlie was always called Charlie by the teachers and staff.

Cecilia Jeffrey was not an Indian residential school, either. At the time Charlie Wenjack attended, Cecilia Jeffrey was a student residence. The children attended public school in Kenora. There were no faceless, heartless nuns shearing off his hair while he was naked in the shower. There were no priests with collars and crucifixes in class, pointing to phrases like “See the boy run,” and Charlie and friends did not make the Great Escape.

Two orphaned boys wanted to visit their uncle, whose cabin was not too far away (so they thought), and Charlie just tagged along. He had no pre-existing plan to run away from school and walk home some 600 kilometres.

The trio spent the night at a trapper’s cabin along the way. The trapper did not bother to send the boys back to school or alert the authorities. When the trio reached the uncle’s cabin, it was clear there was very little food. When another nephew showed up, Charlie became known as the “stranger.” All of the unexpected guests were a burden on the couple, who had little to eat.

Again, the uncle and aunt should have sent the boys back to school. MacBain found out that the school principal, Mr. Wasacase, a Cree graduate of an Indian residential school, had actually driven over to the uncle’s cabin to search for the boys. By that time, three of them had gone with the uncle in a canoe to check the trap lines, leaving Charlie to walk alone to the trapper’s cabin, five kilometres north. The aunt told Mr. Wasacase she had not seen the boys, even though she had just given Charlie some potatoes, strips of bacon, and the famous little jar with seven matches as he left to go north to wait for the others.

When the others arrived by canoe at the trapper’s cabin where Charlie waited, the uncle had to go without food that night, divvying up two potatoes for the four boys. The next morning, when Charlie reportedly expressed a desire to go home and be with his father, the uncle showed Charlie a path to the railway tracks and told him he could ask the section hands for food.

Honestly, who would turn a little boy loose in the woods as inclement weather moved in, with no winter jacket and no food? And only seven matches.

Former staff described Charlie as frail and “The least likely to function in the bush.”

Charlie died of hypothermia and adult irresponsibility — not because of Roman Catholic priests and nuns or an Indian residential school. The autopsy revealed that he’d previously had thoracic surgery, likely for tuberculosis, as was the fate of so many indigenous children back then.

The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund has been raising public funds as a federally registered charity while misleading the public, blood-libelling Roman Catholics, distorting history, and getting leading corporations to pay $25,000+ for licensing a “Legacy Space” in Gord and Chanie’s name (as part of their “reconciliACTION” ESG efforts — the companies also get a tax write-off). The organization now has some $14 million in assets.

And think of the impact of this blood libel and dreary, depressing story being embedded in the minds of millions of children for a decade!

According to the website, 11,600 Legacy Schools educators have been equipped to teach about indigenous histories, cultures, and perspectives in their classrooms, while 750,000 students have learned about residential schools and the richness, strength, and diversity of indigenous cultures through the Legacy Schools program. Additionally, 145 Legacy Spaces have been created to foster learning and conversations about our collective journey toward reconciliation, and three million reconciliACTIONs have been taken to move reconciliation forward.

In fact, MacBain was granted access to some 300 letters written by former students and parents to Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School; all of them praised the school; many addressed the principal and his wife as “Mom and Dad” and signed off with “Love…” Hardly the dark and grim torture chamber depicted by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire.

One has to question the integrity of the tax-subsidized CBC, which promoted “The Secret Path” from the get-go, and Simon & Schuster, a book publisher that could not even get a basic fact right — that the school was run by Presbyterians. In failing to do so, they have incited hatred against Roman Catholics and Canadian history in hundreds of thousands of children, parents, teachers, corporate executives, and staff.

What does the Raven do in the Grandfather teachings when one violates the precepts of honesty and integrity in this way? We are told by AI that “In historical tribal structures where these values were essential for collective survival, a person who continuously rejected the moral compass of the Grandfathers — becoming a chronic liar, thief, or malicious actor — faced severe social repercussions. The ultimate community-enforced punishment for completely abandoning these sacred laws was to be cast away or banished from the community, as an untrustworthy person put the survival of the entire group at risk.”

Will Canadian schools, CBC, and Simon & Schuster banish “The Secret Path” for its violations of the Raven’s moral compass and its possible violation of various Canadian laws on its tenth anniversary? If so, that would be something to celebrate and a great step forward towards reconciliation.

For interested readers, a more detailed version of this opinion piece appeared in Michelle Stirling’s Substack newsletter on October 14, 2026. It is reposted below with her permission.

In an important open letter to politicians and clergy, Michelle Stirling urges the Alberta government to stop the “Walk for Wenjack” and remove “The Secret Path” from school curricula due to its historical inaccuracies and false portrayal of Roman Catholics. Her letter claims that the story of Charlie Wenjack is misrepresented, asserting that he was not fleeing abuse but rather visiting friends and later died due to exposure. She also calls for an apology to the Catholic and Christian communities and the destruction of IAP records to protect those involved in Indian Residential Schools.

Stop the “Walk for Wenjack” and remove “The Secret Path” from Alberta School Curricula

Open Letter to Premier Danielle Smith, Honorable Mickey Amery, and Honorable Demetrios Nicolaides

October 15, 2026

Open Letter to Premier Danielle Smith, Honorable Minister Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice, Honorable Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Education

Cc: Canadian Council of Catholic Bishops, Presbyterian Church in Canada

Dear Premier Smith, Minister Amery, and Minister Nicolaides,

RE: Stop the “Walk for Wenjack” and remove “The Secret Path” from Alberta School Curriculums due to its historical inaccuracy and its blood libel of Roman Catholics; Affirm the confidentiality and support the destruction of IAP records and confidential protections for the “Persons of Interest”

Roman Catholics and other Christians in Alberta make up ~48% of the Alberta population, yet our schools are teaching “The Secret Path” by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire, which features powerful visuals in the graphic novel and film, insinuating physical abuse, sexual assault and denigration of 12-year-old Charlie Wenjack by Roman Catholics at Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School.

1) This is false.

Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School was a Presbyterian school. That’s just one of a number of fundamental falsehoods being taught in our schools about the story of Charlie Wenjack.

October 17-22 is typically a time when the propaganda machine behind this fallacy promotes activities like “Walk for Wenjack” and take the “215 pledge” (demanding allegiance to the as yet unproven claim of the Kamloops Indian Band/Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation that the human remains of 215 children had been found in the old apple orchard near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School).

It was this atrocity propaganda which led to the passage through the Canadian Senate of the contentious United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which is now instrumental in the destruction of property rights in British Columbia.[1]

2) Cancel “The Secret Path” activities and remove it from the school curriculum

I ask you to call upon all schools and educational institutions across Alberta to immediately cancel all activities scheduled around Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund and “The Secret Path” educational activities, remove these materials and all related activities from the Alberta school curriculum, and to stop this blood libel on Roman Catholics and the Christian faith.

3) Issue an apology to the Catholic and Christian Communities

I ask that an official apology be issued to Roman Catholics, to the Roman Catholic Churches and schools, and to the Christian communities of Alberta, that these materials were not properly fact-checked or vetted (albeit the adoption of “The Secret Path” into the Alberta school curriculum was done under the former NDP government).

4) Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School was established and operated by Presbyterians.

https://nctr.ca/residential-schools/ontario/cecilia-jeffrey-shoal-lake/

There was not a Roman Catholic priest or nun on site; nor did the lay principal even wear a collar. Cecilia Jeffrey was not an Indian Residential School at the time Charlie Wenjack attended; it had recently been converted into a hostel, a student residence. The children went to an integrated public school in town in Kenora. Likewise, the hostel’s administrator at the time was a Mr. Colin Wasacase and his wife who served as the matron, who were Cree.

Furthermore, according to research by former top investigative journalist, Robert MacBain, in his book “Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy” Charlie Wenjack was not running away due to abuse, he freely chose to join friends who were going off to visit their uncle who had a trapper’s cabin nearby. The tragedy of his death unfolded as follows.

Amazon: Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy

On the way to the uncle’s cabin, hungry and tired, the boys appealed to a local trapper, Mr. Benson, to stay the night in his cabin. He allowed them to stay and fed them but did not notify the authorities. Charlie and friends proceeded to the Uncle Charles Kelly’s cabin where Charlie stayed with them for several days. But it was awkward as there was little food on hand; then, another nephew from the school showed up, Charlie became known as “the stranger.” He was excluded from going in the canoe to check the trapline with the others (not enough room for five people – a perfectly valid reason, but Charlie was the one left out).

According to MacBain’s book, after playing in the Kelly cabin for a bit, he told Clara Kelly he was going to leave but did not say what destination. He asked for some matches to make a fire to keep warm. She gave him a small jar with matches and some potatoes and strips of bacon. But instead of going back to the school residence, he went five kilometers north to the trapline cabin and waited for the others to return by canoe. When they did, there were only two potatoes that night for the four boys and Uncle Charles Kelly. The next morning is when Charlie reportedly told Uncle Charles Kelly that he was going to go home to be with his father, and the uncle directed him to some nearby railway tracks. The uncle told Charlie could ask the section hands for food. The weather was turning bad, and Charlie did not have a winter coat. Charlie was not originally trying to run away from residential school as in “The Secret Path.” He didn’t have the foggiest idea of where he was going and had no food, water or money.

The idea to walk away seems to have stemmed from his rejection as a “stranger” by the Kelly family. Had the uncle and aunt, or Mr. Benson, notified the school or taken the kids back, all would have been well.

Furthermore, MacBain asserts in his book that Charlie was never known as “Chanie,” according to staff who were at the school at the time who he interviewed.

5) Cecilia Jeffrey Students Loved their School and Staff

In fact, far from a torture chamber, MacBain has dozens of letters in his book (and he has read 300 of them) from former students showing that they loved their Cecilia Jeffrey school. They wrote grateful letters of thanks to the principal and his wife, often addressing them as “Mom and Dad” and expressing gratitude for their education and care.

Excerpt of “Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy” (with permission)

6) A Decade of Incitement to Hate

This means that over the past decade, since the release of “The Secret Path” by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire in Oct. 2016, and their on-going promotion of diverse, depressing, ritualistic, penitential compliance activities in schools across Canada through the tax-funded and tax-subsidized Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, and their related propaganda, purporting to be the “truth” of Indian Residential Schools on 540 radio stations across Canada, including Alberta’s own CKUA, children and the general public have been falsely incited to hate the Roman Catholic Church and Christianity in general.

Under former Minister of Education, David Eggen, Alberta schools incorporated “The Secret Path” into the Alberta curriculum in Oct. 2017,[2] ironically as part of “Truth” and Reconciliation.

7) Originally funded by TIDES

As a side note, the Gord Downie/Chanie Wenjack project began as a project of the TIDES (now MakeWay) Foundation, an organization associated with the infamous Tar Sands Campaign to landlock Alberta oil. The Fund was subsequently endowed with $5 million from the federal government in 2018.[3] According to Charity Intelligence, the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund has some $14.6 million in reserve funding.[4]

8) Tax-funded CBC did not Fact Check

For years, the great Canadian fact-checking CBC has been a participant in promoting this dreadful perversion of historical fact, broadcasting an hour-long special including the animated film on CBC Television on October 23, 2016.

9) Truth and Reconciliation Commission intentional omissions

You may wonder why nothing like MacBain’s research of the happy stories about Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School appears in the 7-year-long, $70 million Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The answer is that the two women hired by the TRC to interview former priests, nuns, clergy, teachers and staff were told by the TRC that their $100,000 budget would be cut to $10,000, and that their interviews would not be transcribed.

The insights of former staff, administrators and those of various religious orders who operated the schools would have provided the essential adult perspective. Though there are some positive school experiences in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, for the most part the stories are focussed on the sad or terrible recollections of some ~6,500 former students, none of which were sworn statements or proven in court. Some of those participants may have been repeating their stories told to IAP adjudicators, which were supposed to remain confidential.

Many Indian Residential School students were orphans or had been rescued from destitute, neglectful or dangerous homes, something that, as children, they may not have been aware of; they only knew and keenly felt the loss of their loved ones and familiar life at home.

10) Missing Children project began and operated in secret

Indeed, with regard to the claims of missing children, anthropologist and law professor, Ronald Neizen, found that the TRC “missing children” project was started and conducted almost entirely in secret.[5]

As Tomson Highway wrote at the time the Truth and Reconciliation reports were released, “You’ve heard 7,000 sad stories, but not the 7,000 good stories like his.”[6]

Aside from the foregoing issues with this particular “charity” and educational material, I wish to raise another point to protect Albertans who worked at or attended Indian Residential Schools.

11) Please support and affirm the destruction of all IAP records; Stop Colleen Walker, Kimberly Murray and Marie Wilson’s witch hunt of “Persons of Interest”

As part of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) there were two forms of compensation offered to former students to settle all claims against the churches and state.

The first was the Common Experience Payment. Any former student who applied and could verify the school attended was awarded $10,000 for the first year and $3,000 for each subsequent year. No other proof or evidence was required.

The second was a more complex process, well documented in Ronald Neizen’s forementioned book “Truth and Indignation.” This was the Independent Assessment Process (IAP). In this case, a student could apply for significant compensation (some payouts being as high as $250,000 per individual) for allegations of ever more extreme abuse, calculated on a sliding scale by points. People did have to provide substantial personal details and documents that most people would only have provided on condition that these remain absolutely confidential.

For this compensation to settle the claims, no criminal pursuit of alleged perpetrators was part of the IRSSA (nor the TRC). The intention was to end claims forever with the generous financial compensation.

The premise of making an IAP claim was one of absolute confidentiality for the claimant. The requirement to maintain this confidentiality has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada.

However, in the IAP, there was no due process of law. While the approach may have been well-intended, so as not to re-traumatize a former student in an open court proceeding, instead it traumatized and trapped some ~5,315 Canadians in a Kafka-esque situation where they could not defend themselves, present evidence or appeal a decision against them. Many people’s lives were ruined by the IAP process - who must still be presumed innocent as they were denied due process. Instead, they are presumed guilty, because they were named!

Many now live in fear for their lives.

The former student making an IAP claim, their lawyer, perhaps another professional or comfort person, met privately and secretly with an adjudicator to address the alleged crimes of a “Person of Interest.”

That “Person of Interest” had had their name scraped from the torrent of ~12,000 claims filed by former students against the government and churches (those claims are what led to the IRSSA as a means to settle these matters). The “Person of Interest” had never been charged or convicted in any court – they had simply been named in these claims.

After the federal government hired 17 private investigation firms to hunt down these “Persons of Interest”, letters of accusation were issued to them, offering them the opportunity to appear before the adjudicator, but at such hearings, the “Person of Interest” was denied the right to defend themselves!

They were not called a ‘defendant’ at the hearing – they were termed a ‘witness.’ The accuser was not required to appear at the hearing. This is a normal tenet of law, that the defendant should be able to face one’s accuser in court.

The IAP compensation awards were decided by the adjudicator alone, based on “probability” – NOT evidence evaluated through due process of law.

Why is this important?

A trio of Indigenous activists,[7] Connie Walker, Kimberly Murray, and Marie Wilson have enlisted the court system to provide them with the original filings dating back to ~2006, and they have gathered a collection of law students to scrape the names of “Persons of Interest” who were named in the original ~12,000 statements of claim – to publicize them! Walker et al are demanding that the ~38,000 IAP personal stories that were told in return for compensation and under strict confidentiality, rather than being destroyed in 2027 as confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada, instead Walker et al want them retained as historical records.

They plan to publicize the names of some ~5,315 “Persons of Interest,” even though these people have only ever been named, not charged or convicted of any crime, and one-third were fellow students alleging student-on-student physical and sexual abuse.

Please read: Are Marie Wilson, Kimberly Murray and Connie Walker undermining the Supreme Court of Canada decision on destruction of IAP records?

In the present heightened situation of domestic terrorism, where churches are burned down almost every other month, now over 400 churches vandalized or burned by domestic terrorists since the release of the TRC reports in 2015, (perhaps by angry young adults subjected to a decade of Downie/Wenjack atrocity propaganda), obviously such a release of names to the public would create a danger to their lives and to public safety.

Since Alberta had the largest number of Indian Residential Schools (~26) it is likely we also have the most people at risk.

It should be understood that some 38% of the IAP claims related to student-on-student abuse, thus, within small Indian reserve communities, the release of names could be catastrophic in terms of social order and public safety. Some Indigenous students who applied for IAP compensation ensured that their adjudication hearings were set in locations far from their home communities, across the country, one suspects to preserve their confidentiality and personal safety.

It should also be noted that as historical records (which is the claim that Walker et al are making vis a vis the importance of retaining these confidential IAP files) the content may also not be historically accurate.

One can simply read this Maclean’s article from 2006[8] about the Tony Merchant Law firm, which was planning to make $100 million on handling Indian Residential School claims and the IAP process, to see that law firms had been coaching and leading their witnesses for years prior to the official IAP settlement process. Excerpt:

Those who were already Merchant clients were frequently encouraged to provide names of relatives and friends who had also attended residential schools. Craig Weaselhead received a 2004 letter, in care of his uncle, with an attached questionnaire asking about his residential school experiences. (”Were you hit? What was the effect of being hit? Who hit you? What were you hit with?” asks the form, identified as the Merchant Law Group’s Residential School Initial Interview. Under the heading of sexual abuse, it asks, “Who touched you? What part of their body touched which part of your body?” and provides a helpful example. “His hand touched my genitals. His penis penetrated my anus. Her hand fondled my genitals, or whatever.”) The letter, signed by Matthew Merchant, seems to promise a guaranteed return. “All you need to do is answer the questionnaire and be sure that we know where to find you so that when the case resolves in a year-and-a-half, or two-and-a-half years or three-and-a-half-years we can find you to get to you the compensation to which you are entitled.”

Likewise, there is the case of a lawyer in BC who was disciplined by the Law Society of BC for hiring a convicted, paroled murderer to “help” his 624 clients fill out their IAP forms. This resulted in reports of attempted extortion and threats (not proven in court) and the reincarceration of the individual; none-the-less, the settlements for those clients were reportedly $21,000 higher than the average IAP compensation across Canada.[9] This story was reported by CBC[10] on the same day that the Kamloops Indian Band claimed that the human remains of ‘215’ children had been confirmed in the old apple orchard of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Indigenous psychologist Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson has publicly tweeted this:

It is curious that during the 1977 school reunion of former Kamloops Indian Residential School students, which featured a salmon bar-be-que, dance and slide show, where some 300 former students, priests, nuns, brothers and staff attended, no one talked about these missing children, and no one was arrested.[11] It is curious to have a home coming and party at a site said to be one of “genocide.”

12) The Cost to Alberta

As Albertans are the largest contributors to the federal tax pool, we have also been the unwitting largest contributors to these blood libels against Roman Catholics, Christians and our true Canadian history. Significant sums have been paid to settle these issues with no resolution in sight and no reconciliation. Taxpayers have been forced to fund the denigration of their own history and faith.

Recall that Indigenous people in Canada have a population 1.8 million.

Common Experience Payments $1.62 billion

Total Paid Applications: 79,309

Ineligible Applications: 23,927

Average Payment per Student: $20,457

Independent Assessment Process payouts

Total Compensation Awarded: Over $3.23 billion paid in government compensation. Adjudicator Awards: $2.14 billion awarded directly by independent adjudicators to 23,431 claimants. Direct Government Settlements: 4,415 claimants were paid directly by the government. Total Compensated Survivors: Approximately 28,000 victims out of 38,276 total claims received. [1]

Process and Administrative Costs: An additional $411 million was spent on running and administering the IAP process. [1]

Maximum Claim Guidelines: Individual claims could evaluate abuse up to a maximum of $275,000, with potential additional amounts awarded for verified actual income loss. [1, 2]

Truth and Reconciliation Commission (7 years) $72 million

Special Interlocutor (2 ½ years) $10 million

------

The passage of UNDRIP and the Cowichan Ruling have spawned ever more land claims as well, in fact, the Kamloops Indian Band filed a civil claim for all of the City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort, and various lakes and territories between them in 2015.[12] [13] Would people have believed the ‘215’ claim had they known that at the time?

Why I Speak Up.

When I worked on documentaries and docu-dramas in the 1980’s here in Calgary, Dr. Hugh Dempsey was my research supervisor. He was then curator of the Glenbow Museum, son-in-law of Senator James Gladstone, married to the Senator’s daughter Pauline. Both the Senator and daughter Pauline Dempsey were graduates of the Anglican-run, Old Sun Indian Residential School. Here is Pauline’s description of her life at Old Sun, and that of her relative, Elaine Ayoungman Clifton. Senator Gladstone always valued his education highly and was an avid reader. Shouldn’t this be taught in schools?

In Closing

Sadly, rather than truth and reconciliation, we have come to a place of abuse of public funds with no accountability, lies and resentment, historical distortion, rage against rule of law, disdain for higher education, denigration of Roman Catholics and Christians, and rejection of open, civil debate in favor of street theatre, protests, and violence in all manner of learning institutions.

I hope you will take my concerns under consideration. I know I speak for many thousands of people who would offer such comments, but they are afraid of being subjected to a public struggle session, job loss, or worse, for speaking up.

Back in the day, I interviewed many dozens of early Albertans and descendants of people who founded this great province, like Grant McEwan, Peter Lougheed, and more. Thus, I feel I must defend their legacy and honour their witnessing to me.

As the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund likes to say, please #DoSomething about these matters that I have raised.

Sincerely,

Michelle Stirling

Footnotes:

[1] Likewise, the day after UNDRIP received Royal Assent, China and several despot nations accused Canada of human rights crimes at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Since then, various parties like Kimberly Murray have been submitting unvetted reports with lurid claims, unproven in court, about Indian Residential Schools, to a number of UN Human Rights bodies; more recently the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal in Montreal made human rights accusations against Canada – so these matters have larger geopolitical implications that most Canadians are unaware of.

[2] https://www.windspeaker.com/news/windspeaker-news/secret-path-by-gord-downie-becomes-part-of-albertas-education-resource-package

[3] https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/wenjack-fund-2018-budget-1.4554500

[4] https://www.charityintelligence.ca/charity-details/1061-gord-downie-and-chanie-wenjack-fund

[5] See “Truth and Indignation”

[6] https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/tomson-highway-has-a-surprisingly-positive-take-on-residential-s_n_8787638

[7] Colleen Walker, former CBC journo, Kimberly Murray, former Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and former Special Interlocutor on Missing Children and Unmarked Graves Related to Indian Residential Schools, and Marie Wilson, former Truth and Reconciliation Commission

[8] https://macleans.ca/news/canada/white-mans-windfall-a-profile-of-tony-merchant/

[9] https://www.lawsociety.bc.ca/lsbc/apps/hearings/viewreport.cfm?hearing_id=1480

[10] https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/lawyer-residential-parole-penalty-bronstein-1.6044463

[11]

[12] https://www.westernstandard.news/news/revealed-bc-first-nation-filed-civil-claim-to-gain-title-over-entire-city-of-kamloops-sun-peaks-resort/68801

[13] https://miningwatch.ca/sites/default/files/ssn_title_claim_2015_0.pdf

Image licensed from Adobe Stock. Text added.

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