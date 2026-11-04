REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
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The apartheid and grievance industry is a perverse appendage of the state in that they are paid by taxpayers to maintain the serfdom (communism, if you prefer) and dependency on the reserves thus ensuring relevance and power to tribal nobility and or elected council. They are also paid for all lawfare, "investments" in collective tribal commercial ventures, all theatrics of absurd and outrageous allegations and their equally theatrical responding processes, and all social services. Since no agreement with the Crown actually includes a quid pro quo including the numbered treaties that have all been opened and enhanced over time, the roles of the nobility is to engage in endless negotiation and lawfare. When your best alternative to a negotiated settlement is a comfortable status quo for the nobility, there is no incentive to reach any "reasonable" settlement that is mutually beneficial. Given that cultural Marxism has captured all the institutions, the elected Jacobins and Bolsheviks and gutless conservatives, when they are allowed to temporarily warm the seats of the LPC - fear the institutional acrimony if Canada were to end apartheid and liberate those on the reserves and restore adulthood in the form of equality of rights, including individual ownership of property and law to all indigenous people.

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