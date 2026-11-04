Gifted researcher and writer Michelle Stirling questions the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim that it found 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school, pointing to a lack of evidence and the silencing of dissenting voices. She draws a compelling parallel to Maoist China’s “struggle sessions,” where questioning authority led to ostracism or worse. Instead, Stirling argues for open dialogue and critical thinking, suggesting the Kamloops claim might advance the Kamloops Indian Band’s land-rights claims.

Struggle Session Canada-style

Michelle Stirling

October 19, 2026

... those who questioned were called “doubter” or “denier;” anyone exposing the fraud was subject to struggle.

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Note: Many thanks to those of you who have supported my work. I hven’t monetized any of my sites, but now, as I embark on productions and campaigns where I need to contract additional services, I’d appreciate any donations.

etransfers: stirlingmg@yahoo.com

The controversy over the May 27, 2021, Kamloops Indian Band’s claim in which they said they had confirmed finding the human remains of 215 children buried in the old apple orchard by the former Kamloops Indian Residential School shocked and demoralized Canada to the core.

In our shock and sorrow, an effort was made to put things right, and thus, the Senate passed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into law, which coincidentally had just passed in the House of Commons on May 25, 2021. A previous effort to pass UNDRIP had failed at the Senate level where it had been filibustered out to summer break.

Senator Tannas was in tears, deeply moved, and said he was going to go home and read the 94 Calls to Action, which advocate for the implementation of and mention UNDRIP ~28 times.

The shocking Kamloops claim was not publicly questioned by any elected official; Trudeau accepted it at face value with no investigation or evidence.

Imagine that. In a country where presumption of innocence is fundamental to our Charter and rule of law, Canadians accepted the guilt and the heinous crime of genocide based on a tweet and a press release. And now, despite there being no evidence, you must toe the party line, or you will be ostracized from society.

Most of us are still demoralized by the Kamloops shocker, our national peacekeeper image smashed to smithereens, so we are unable to ask thoughtful questions.

People who ask are usually shouted down or fired. In Maoist China, this was known as a struggle session, where people who dared to question the grand accomplishments of the Great Leap Forward were typically encircled by former colleagues who pushed and shoved them around in the circle, forcing them to comply. This was seen as a “struggle against right-deviating conservatism” – those who questioned were called “doubter” or “denier;” anyone exposing the fraud was subject to struggle.

Excerpt of “Tombstone” by Yang Jisheng. He watched his own father starve to death while he himself was supporting the murderous regime and the Great Leap Forward policies. His book was written in part to “expiate his shame.”

Obstinate people who refused to comply were often pushed to the ground and kicked to death. Or, just shot.

But public humiliation was the preferred method, and the preferred tool was usually students or children, the militant Red Guard, rather like the screaming mobs that Frances Widdowson has encountered on university campuses.

While Judeo-Christianity teaches that one must “Honour they father and mother,” and by extension, be respectful to elders, Communist ideology teaches children to disdain and reject their parents and elders; to tear down the Four Olds: old ideas, old culture, old customs, and old habits.

Thus, when Grande Prairie teacher Amy Davidson questioned the shocking claim of the Kamloops Indian Band, by sharing a social media post of Max Bernier, who called the Kamloops claim a hoax, the “Red Guard” youth of St. John Paul II Catholic School immediately sprang into action. They walked out. They protested. They did not debate, and according to this story in the Edmonton Journal, they carried signs saying “The Kamloops mass graves are real”.

Actually, Sean Carleton, settler historian and “denialist-debunker” of the University of Manitoba has been trying desperately for years to claim that no one ever said, “mass graves,” that “mass graves” was just an effort by denialists to discredit the Kamloops Indian Band.

I debunked his work here.

The Grand Prairie “Red Guard” may have been primed for this scenario, perhaps through years of indoctrination of “The Secret Path” by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire. This film and graphic novel document the tragic death of Charlie/Chanie Wenjack, trying to run away from Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School after having been abused by Roman Catholic priests and nuns. The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund promotes this story heavily this time of year to coincide with the memorial date of Chanie’s death on Oct. 22. Their theme?

#DoSomething

So, maybe the young people in Grande Prairie were just following orders.

However, it’s all a lie.

There were no Roman Catholic priests or nuns at Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School. It was run by Presbyterians.

In fact, Cecilia Jeffrey was not a residential school when Charlie attended; it was a student residence. Charlie and friends went to public school in Kenora.

The people in charge of the school were a Cree couple.

And there’s no evidence that Charlie was ever sexually abused nor that he had originally planned to walk home.

These are the findings of investigative journo Robert MacBain, who personally interviewed people involved in the school or their descendants. In fact, he read some 300 letters written by former students to the principal and his wife, many addressing them as “Dear Mom and Dad…” and signed “Love…” In other words, Cecilia Jeffrey was not the torture chambre that the Downie-Lemire story presents.

And MacBain said the staff who supervised Chanie always called him Charlie. He was never called Chanie.

This vile blood libel on Roman Catholics has been taught in schools across Canada for a decade – all because no one questioned it until MacBain did, when he wrote “Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy.”

A decade of demoralizing school children and falsely demonizing Roman Catholics.

We were duped.

And the claim of unmarked/undocumented graves in Kamloops has gone on now for half a decade - 5 years – but if you question it you will be called a “denier.”

What if we are being duped again?

We need to ask a lot of questions – like, where is the list of names of the 215 children said to be missing? Why was the Kamloops claim not reported in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports, wherein Canada spent $72 million over ~7 years? Apparently the Kamloops “Knowledge Keepers” had known about these alleged clandestine burials for years.

Why are the RCMP not investigating? Why is the alleged crime scene in the hands of the alleged victims?

Why did some 300 former students come back to this allegedly genocidal institution for the Kamloops Indian Residential School reunion in 1977, where they had a salmon bar-be-que, dance and slide show? They danced on the graves of children!

Was this atrocity propaganda a means to get UNDRIP pushed through the Senate and into law so that the Kamloops Indian Band could use Article 26 to assert their claim of aboriginal title over the whole city of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort, several regional lakes and the territory between them, as filed in a civil claim in 2015, aka “Land Back”?

We must start asking these questions and we must be sorry no more. Something is terribly wrong and we must not indoctrinate our children to hate our history. We must teach our children to question and debate, not just #DoSomething from a knee jerk reaction and group think.

If you wonder why I chose the Maoist analogy, it is because the day after UNDRIP received Royal Assent, China and other despot nations like Russia, North Korea, Belarus, Venezuela, went to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and accused Canada of human rights crimes and called for an investigation, citing the Kamloops claim as evidence.

It all seems far too coincidental to me. I have many questions about this. I hope I can keep asking them without too much struggle, here in Maoist Canada.

Image licensed from Adobe Stock. Text added.

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