In brief excerpts posted below, National Post reporter Adrian Humphreys reports that the Supreme Court of Canada is divided on how to balance protecting indigenous victims and rehabilitating indigenous offenders. In a case involving a violent assault, the majority — five justices — upheld a reduced sentence, suggesting that the requirement that judges consider Gladue factors can easily translate into privileging them over the perspectives of aboriginal victims. The minority — four justices —however, argued for a harsher sentence, prioritizing denunciation and deterrence for crimes against vulnerable victims.

To remind readers, the Gladue principles are legal guidelines in Canada that require judges to consider the unique systemic, background, and cultural circumstances of Indigenous offenders when making sentencing and bail decisions.

Origin and Law

R. v. Gladue (1999): The Supreme Court of Canada established these principles in a landmark 1999 decision interpreting Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code.

Overincarceration Crisis: The law was created to address the severe and disproportionate overrepresentation of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people in Canadian prisons.

Broad Application: The principles apply to all indigenous people (Status, non-Status, on-reserve, or urban/off-reserve) throughout various stages of the criminal justice process.

Key Gladue Factors

Judges must account for the ongoing impacts of colonization and historical trauma, which include:

The legacy of Indian residential schools and foster care systems

Systemic and individual racism

Loss of land, culture, and traditional languages

Poverty, addiction, and housing insecurity

How They Work in Court

Restorative Justice: Courts must look for reasonable alternatives to jail, such as restorative justice programs, healing plans, and community-based options.

Jail as a Last Resort: Imprisonment remains a sanction of last resort, particularly for non-violent offenses, though serious crimes can still result in custody.

Gladue Reports: Courts may request specialized pre-sentencing or bail reports—known as Gladue reports—that document an individual’s personal history and community-backed support plans, often based on indigenous “sentencing circles” (see below).

A thoughtful reading of these guidelines suggests that many of them easily apply also to non-indigenous people, thereby making them racist in their intent and application based on the hard bigotry of low expectations for indigenous people. For example, countless non-indigenous criminally convicted Canadians have suffered one or more of the following adversities: foster care, racism, loss of traditional land in their overseas homelands (why they migrated to Canada), cultural loss through public school assimilation, gradual loss of their ancestral languages, extreme poverty, addiction to various substances, and homelessness.

Why aren’t Gladue-like principles extended to them in equal measure?

Is it because indigenous people are believed to lack an elementary feature of humanity: self-determination, also called “human agency”?

Human agency is the capacity to make choices, take action, and influence the world around us. It involves intentionality, autonomy, and self-reflection, allowing individuals to act independently despite external influences or the experiences of past generations. Gladue principles deny this human agency, in the process implying that indigenous people are subhuman, a racist assertion if there ever was one.

This is why I take issue with Humphreys’s lack of discussion of the fundamental injustice of race-based exclusionary Gladue sentencing in Canada, now gradually being extended to Black citizens and other so-called oppressed people, ignoring the elementary fact that sexual and other assaults against women occur among all sectors of society, whether rich or poor, regardless of their skin colour.

The verdict and its discussion also overlook what would have happened had the two parties belonged to different racial or ethnic groups.

The Epoch Times’ take on this groundbreaking Supreme Court ruling adds further context, as quoted below from its October 10 discussion of the case and its larger context.

“What is required is that a sentencing judge reasonably engage with the perspectives expressed in the sentencing circle in crafting a fit and appropriate sentence on the facts of each case,” Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin wrote for the majority.

Indigenous sentencing circles include offenders, victims, elders, and other indigenous community members who take part alongside justice officials in determining an appropriate sentence for a crime, including possible alternatives to incarceration, according to the Department of Justice.

‘Braiding’

O’Bonsawin went on to endorse using indigenous traditions in tandem with conventional Canadian sentencing law, in a process the majority calls “braiding.”

She referred to a 2024 Supreme Court decision implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in the fields of indigenous child and family services and stated that “sentencing circles provide an opportunity for this braiding.”

She added that reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous people can be advanced by “braiding together” the two legal traditions to form a “single, strong rope.”

O’Bonsawin stated that “these provisions do not create a parallel regime for Indigenous offenders,” and said judges must still continue with “the fundamental sentencing principle of proportionality” and “the ultimate objective of protecting society.”

The four dissenting justices disagreed with the majority, particularly in the majority’s reliance on legal principles linked to UNDRIP.

Justices Malcolm Rowe and Mahmud Jamal, writing for the dissent, said they don’t agree that indigenous law and legal practices can be “braided” into criminal sentencing law.

They argued that the majority incorrectly relied on a previous Supreme Court ruling about implementing UNDRIP in line with legislation recognizing indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare, even though Parliament has made no comparable changes to Canada’s laws in line with the majority’s decision.

“Parliament has done nothing comparable in the Criminal Code; it has not conferred jurisdiction on Indigenous communities over sentencing decisions, nor has it directed sentencing judges to defer to Indigenous legal traditions,” Rowe and Jamal wrote, adding that the Criminal Code must guide a judge’s authority and that the view of the majority could limit a judge’s discretion.

While the dissenting judges agreed that indigenous sentencing factors could inform judicial decisions, they said such factors should not override Canadian law as established by Parliament.

The four dissenting judges had called for restoring Cope’s original five-year sentence, saying the reduced sentence he’d received by the appeal court didn’t adequately take into account the severity of the violence he committed, the vulnerability of the victim, or the danger Cope posed to the community.

In its 1999 R. v. Gladue decision, the Supreme Court ruled that judges must consider unique systemic and background factors that may have contributed to an indigenous offender being before the courts, and consider alternative sentencing procedures and sanctions appropriate to their circumstances.

In a counter-example where indigenous ancestry did not contribute to a lighter sentence, Justice Paul Bychok of the Nunavut Court of Justice sentenced an indigenous man referred to as T.T. to eight years in prison in June 2025 for sexually and physically assaulting his daughters.

Bychok rejected the defence’s proposed punishment of two to five years, saying Indigenous ancestry should not automatically lead to a lighter sentence and that it risked turning the Gladue principles into a “heritage-based discount.”

Bychok emphasized the courage it takes for victims to come forward, particularly in remote communities.

“Nunavut’s hundreds of victims of domestic and sexual violence are living a nightmare,” Bychok said, adding that it takes “tremendous courage” to testify, often in front of family members of the accused.

I have already dealt with this “braiding” nonsense in an earlier piece about so-called indigneous science found below that has strong relevance in this case as well:

Overall, this decision speaks volumes about the need to reconsider the causes and consequences of the racially and ethnically discriminatory Gladue sentencing principles.

I'll republish my longer take on this issue down the road.

The fact the justices were split five to four in their decision reflects divergent views on how best to protect Indigenous victims while ensuring rehabilitation for Indigenous offenders

Adrian Humphreys

National Post

October 10, 2026

The Supreme Court justices at a ceremony to mark the opening of the judicial year, at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Oct. 5, 2026. PHOTO BY DAVID KAWAI/POSTMEDIA

The Supreme Court of Canada has tried to resolve competing judicial imperatives — addressing Indigenous overincarceration and high rates of violence against Indigenous women — in cases when a male offender and a female victim are both Indigenous.

The fact the nine Supreme Court justices were split five to four in their decision, released Friday, reflects divergent views on how best to protect Indigenous victims while ensuring rehabilitation for Indigenous offenders.

In a bid to reconcile what the court called Canada’s “twin crises,” the majority opinion laid out a framework for judges to follow when confronted by situations like the case of a vicious beating in Nova Scotia.

In 2021, Harry Arthur Cope [an indigenous man] attacked a woman who was his common-law partner [also indigenous] on a sidewalk in Halifax. The victim was repeatedly punched and thrown to the ground. When police found her, her face was swollen and covered in blood. Doctors said she suffered severe injuries to her face and upper torso.

It wasn’t the brutality of the intimate partner violence that pushed the case to Canada’s highest court, it was the demographic complications arising in Canada’s courts when the offender is an Indigenous man and the victim is an Indigenous woman.

The personal narratives of the offender and the victim require balancing of two special judicial imperatives.

“Indigenous people find themselves disproportionately and excessively imprisoned, while Indigenous women and girls suffer from unacceptably high levels of violence and abuse,” the Supreme Court says in its decision.