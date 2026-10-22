REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
4d

Either make everyone be Canadian and obey Canadian...or let them have their own justice the same way as they did before us "settlers" came...family of the victim would have vengeance on the family of the guilty. If they want to be 'native', go all the way - back to the tribe wars, slavery, kidnapping, etc.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4d

The structural apartheid in the Constitution and Indian Act means that there is intrinsic chemical determinism (racism) in Canadian society. Race based justice (Lady Justice without the blindfold) builds on that pathology and reinforces it rather than working towards anything resembling the Orwellian corrupted "truth and reconciliation". Even the industrial level throwing of money at the various theatres of grievance, the expectations of title over the entire nation in communist and racial dystopia under the various cultural relic nobilities on the taxpayer dime of lost centuries within a large population increasingly uninterested and more focused on new and imported cultural identity politics - will do nothing to undo the corrosion of the current path.

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