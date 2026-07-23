REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Grube's avatar
Grube
2h

“Land back.” Already well underway. End of BC and end of Canada. Which seems to be the intent — if not intentional. Oh well….

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People-United Uncensored's avatar
People-United Uncensored
19m

It was all well planned decades ago by the UN...they told us repeatedly what they planned to do to bring their world government into every corner of the world. We slept.

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