In this groundbreaking story, Juno News’ Alex Dhaliwal relates how the B.C. government is negotiating a foundation agreement with B.C.’s Tahltan Indian Band to recognize their aboriginal title over 96,000 square kilometres of territory. Much of this territory, including 70% of the mineral-rich Golden Triangle, is also claimed by other indigenous bands, as shown in the map below. This agreement, based on so-called consent-based decision-making, would grant the Tahltan significant authority over resource development in their territory, potentially mirroring the approach taken with the Haida.

Despite the lack of a finalized agreement, proven title, public consultation, and fierce opposition from other indigenous groups, the province has already provided substantial financial support and delegated decision-making powers to the Tahltan.

Little by little, the supposedly sovereign nation of Canada is being broken into a thousand pieces in near-total secrecy.

Tahltan Nation seeks title over B.C.’s trillion-dollar mineral heartland

The claim covers 70 per cent of the Golden Triangle, one of Canada’s richest mineral regions, with an estimated $1.28 trillion in contained metals.

Juno News

June 6, 2026

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The B.C. government is quietly negotiating one of the largest transfers of Crown authority in provincial history—recognizing legally unproven Aboriginal title over 11 per cent of British Columbia.

The Northern Beat first revealed the negotiations in a weeks-long investigative series, Juno News has learned.

The “foundation agreement” seeks to recognize Tahltan Nation rights and title over its entire legally unproven 96,000-square-kilometre territorial claim, according to public and FOI-obtained documents by the Northern Beat.

“The [foundation agreement] negotiations will be based upon recognition of Tahltan Aboriginal Title and Rights in Tahltan Territory,” states a 2020 “shared prosperity agreement,” defining the territory as “the traditional territory identified by the Tahltan.”

The claim covers a land mass larger than Portugal, including 70 per cent of the Golden Triangle, one of Canada’s richest mineral regions, with an estimated $1.28T in contained metals.

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After meeting with the premier last November, the Tahltan said the agreement would “embed consent-based and shared decision-making” over resource, land, and environmental governance.

Ottawa appears to share that goal. A Jul. 2 agreement commits the federal government to supporting the Tahltan Foundation Agreement through separate agreements or other arrangements.

Although the foundation agreement remains unsigned after six years of negotiations, the BC NDP has already granted the Tahltan unprecedented consent-based authority over approvals for the multi-billion-dollar Eskay Creek and Red Chris mining projects.

Section 7 of DRIPA allows consent-based agreements requiring an Indigenous community’s approval for projects on its claimed territory without first proving the claim in court. Withholding consent can effectively amount to a veto.

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When Opposition critic Scott McInnis asked about the “secret” Tahltan foundation agreement in May, Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert dismissed the question.

“This process has actually been underway for quite a number of years,” said Herbert. “So I would encourage the member to try to use Google more than to use conspiracy theories when it is public.”

The government withheld more than 400 FOI pages on the foundation agreement, including all records on title recognition. Its only public mention is a five-year-old backgrounder.

A Jun. 2021 press release quietly disclosed a “shared prosperity agreement” signed in Mar. 2020, during the COVID shutdown. There was no public announcement or Cabinet Order in Council, and the agreement directs the parties to “avoid the need for Provincial legislative changes.”

A little-publicized Jul. 2021 update replaced “shared” with “joint and consent-based” decision-making under DRIPA, foreshadowing consent agreements for the Eskay Creek mine in 2022 and the Red Chris mine in 2023.

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Premier David Eby and his cabinet appear not to have publicly acknowledged the foundation agreement until FOI documents were released in May.

Asked on Jun. 19 whether his government would recognize Tahltan title across its entire claimed territory, Eby avoided a direct answer, saying the agreement would guide future economic development in Tahltan territory, which includes 11 mines and more than $30B in potential investment.

Eby said he sought federal support because of what he called the Tahltan’s “very strong title claim” and the opportunity for collaboration.

It is unclear what evidence supports that assessment. Tahltan title has neither been proven in court nor settled by treaty. While a strong claim can trigger a duty to consult, asserted territory is not legally recognized as Aboriginal title under Section 35 jurisprudence.

Asked whether the province would follow the same approach it used with the Haida, Eby said the situations were different.

Yet a Jul. 2 agreement between B.C. and Ottawa commits Canada to supporting the Tahltan foundation agreement, potentially through a separate agreement, while engaging First Nations through existing tripartite forums—a process that could mirror the Haida approach. Ottawa also announced $500M to support the Red Chris mine.

Even without a finalized foundation agreement or recognized Aboriginal title, the province has funded the expansion of Tahltan governance, delegated select Crown decision-making powers, and delivered a significant financial windfall.

A $20M provincial grant in 2020 launched foundation agreement negotiations, with additional funding undisclosed. The province also funded Tahltan-led land-use planning. But the biggest prize is Tahltan’s consent for the Eskay Creek and Red Chris mines, worth billions.

A May 22, 2026 Tahltan document says provincial and Newmont funding will begin flowing after the band’s approval of the $3-billion Red Chris mine expansion.

The terms remain secret, but the Tahltan’s Eskay Creek agreement suggests the payments could be substantial.

Approved jointly by the province and Tahltan in January, the Eskay Creek mine is the first project under DRIPA consent-based framework and is expected to deliver about $2B in cash, jobs, and other benefits to Tahltan over its 13-year life.

In 2023, northwest mayors won $250M over five years for regional infrastructure—a fraction of B.C.’s $24B municipal deficit and the far larger sums earmarked for the Tahltan.

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For Tahltan president Kerry Carlick, recognition of title is a matter of when, not if. “We are moving forward [with] rights and [recognition] of title. We do have jurisdiction in our territory,” he said Jun. 19.

The biggest obstacle to recognizing Tahltan title, however, may not be the courts, but overlapping claims by neighbouring Indigenous nations.

“Tahltan Nation continues to affirm Aboriginal title over our vast territory, but we face serious challenges,” Carlick wrote in Jul. 2025. He said overlapping claims with the Kaska Dena and Taku River Tlingit complicate negotiations and authority over the land.

The Tahltan Central Government represents the Tahltan and Iskut Indian bands, comprising 636 on-reserve residents and 2,444 registered members living elsewhere.

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