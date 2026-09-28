REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Republic of CANADA's avatar
Republic of CANADA
Oct 1

I noticed how NEGATIVE the Comments below a post on T&R DAY were and decide to check a few more.

.

They were all the same. ... Canadians are really fed-up with this T&R crap.

.

Reply
Share
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
Sep 28

Good work!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture