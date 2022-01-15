The following opinion piece I wrote that was published by the Winnipeg Free Press (WFP) on February 21, 2000 is an illustration of the incompatibility between traditional indigenous and Western Enlightenment versions of the truth, a feature that is at the heart of debates about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

Tell treaty tale accurately

Hymie Rubenstein

Winnipeg Free Press

February 21, 2000

Burnt Church lobster crisis demonstration. For background information, please see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burnt_Church_Crisis.

Bob Rae’s mediation in the Burnt Church [Indian reserve lobster] fishing dispute [in Nova Scotia] is bound to fail, based as it is on the specious assumption that the conflict is one between two separate nations. That native bands and other communities are sovereign nations within a larger Canadian sovereign nation is an idea that is less than two decades old. Yet it has been repeated so often with so much conviction by so many native leaders that it is approaching established wisdom even in some non-native circles. Even those who do not accept the assumption of aboriginal political autonomy because they recognize that nations (people with a common way of life living in a given territory) and states (sovereign political communities) are not the same thing are constrained from saying so, rightly fearing that they will be labelled as racist proponents of cultural genocide.

Dennis White Bird, the new head of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, has stated that, “The [Indian] treaties were signed in good faith by our ancestors. We didn’t give up our right to govern ourselves” (“Grand Chief calls for unity,” (Winnipeg Free Press, September 17). That Canada’s native peoples did not surrender their political sovereignty when they signed land treaties with various British colonial and Canadian governments is also asserted by James Ward, the militant policy adviser to the Burnt Church band. Mr. Ward has rejected Bob Rae’s intervention, claiming that the only solution to the crisis is for international negotiation on a “nation-to-nation” basis: “If you have a conflict between two nations, conflict resolution has to take place in an international forum with an objective third-party mediator” (“ Former Ontario premier dips into N.B. fishing dispute,” Winnipeg Free Press, September 15).

Such assertions allow Assembly of First Nations head Matthew Coon Come to proclaim, “I am not a Canadian” and to declare “All of it” when asked how much of Canada belongs to its indigenous inhabitants. These proclamations may make good media sound bites but, like assertions of inherent aboriginal self-government, are contrary to historical fact.

Like all other treaties I am familiar with, the famous Treaty No. 6, signed in 1876 with numerous Cree-speaking bands in Western Canada, says that:

“And the undersigned chiefs on their own behalf and on behalf of all other Indians inhabiting the tract [of land] within ceded, do hereby solemnly promise and engage to strictly observe this treaty, and also to conduct and behave themselves as good and loyal subjects of Her Majesty the Queen [Victoria]. They promise and engage that they will in all respects obey and abide by the law, and they will maintain peace and good order between each other, and also between themselves and other tribes of Indians, and between themselves and others of Her Majesty's subjects, whether Indians or whites, now inhabiting or hereafter to inhabit any part of the said ceded tracts, and that they will not molest the person or property of any inhabitant of such ceded tracts, or the property of Her Majesty the Queen, or interfere with or trouble any person passing or travelling through the said tracts, or any part thereof, and that they will aid and assist the officers of Her Majesty in bringing to justice and punishment any Indian offending against the stipulations of this treaty, or infringing the laws in force in the country so ceded.”

Claiming that native sovereignty and aboriginal lands – and waters – were never surrendered and that native peoples are not Canadians, and hence immune to the laws of Canada, will only serve to inflame the passions of those who do not know otherwise. Canada’s native leaders and advisors owe it to native and non-native peoples alike to accept and obey the laws of a unitary Canadian state, and to fairly and accurately report on the contents of the treaties they argue “were signed in good faith” by their ancestors.

Hymie Rubenstein is a Professor of Anthropology at the University of Manitoba