REAL Indigenous Report

Aug 25, 2022

The probability that this piece wouldn't be published today is a good illustration of just how successful aboriginal activism has been in ideologically capturing the WFP and media in general.

"Claiming that native sovereignty and aboriginal lands – and waters – were never surrendered and that native peoples are not Canadians, and hence immune to the laws of Canada, will only serve to inflame the passions of those who do not know otherwise."

Aboriginal nationalists do know otherwise but they don't care. Their ambitions aren't impeded at all by any government and jurists. Aboriginal nationalists know they can tender any claim, no matter how false or ludicrous, because there is no pushback from any political quarter. They throw it all at the wall and it all sticks.

