REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
1h

No truth, no reconciliation, but oodles and oodles of taxpayer cash, which, after all, is the main purpose of the Indian Industrial Complex.

Reply
Share
Grube's avatar
Grube
2h

Methinks most know that certain indigenous leaders’ comments about the TRC requirements and especially about residential schools are a tad exaggerated. The issue is that most Cdns pay no attention until something silly (or worse) is said or occurs. Up to that point there is a mild consensus that anyone who says anything critical about native policy — govt or indigenous led — is a racist. That consensus is beginning to break up as folks realize there are a few agendas at work here, long in the planning but in many cases poorly executed — agendas to extract funding, recognition, respect, land, (pick one or all of the above) by leaning on the TRC and adding or misinterpreting facts. What bothers me the most is that it appears that indigenous leadership are entirely dependent on how the general population feels about “being constantly accused of genocide and therefore feeling perpetually guilty” as a means of moving the entire indigenous population ahead of their current somewhat poor level of circumstances. This will work for a few more years until there is an even larger portion of the population that have no ties to being descendants of “settlers” and these other newcomers will simply pay no attention to the call for them also to feel guilty and “pay up.”

Indigenous leadership need to plan ahead for that. This might actually make them question their past behaviour and actions as leaders, in some cases entirely authoritarian leaders with little or no democratic aspects to their governance.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture