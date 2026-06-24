REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Terry Sturgeon's avatar
Terry Sturgeon
8m

And yet, the intellectually deficient folk like Justin Trudeau and Dave Eby would tell us that none of this was foreseeable.

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Grube's avatar
Grube
17m

As well, there is a dependency that is bred from seeking ways to move ahead in society without actually being part of that society. For fear of assimilation as they say. Integration vs assimilation. Some First Nations cannot determine the difference. So they take every opportunity to oppose mainstream society — just because — but as well to harass said society to receive privileges provided to those who belong to that society without paying the tolls (real or figurative) that come as a part of being in that society. Not exactly sure what comes next. I have given up on predicting that. It is a constant daily battle between FN leaders at band, regional and national level on a massive scale.

Native culture is all over the map on this. To be blunt it began to be a problem when some of them became lawyers.

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