Please find below a brief excerpt from a National Post opinion piece critiquing the way the New York Times and other news outlets have published photos of children in Gaza, claiming they were starving due to Israel’s military response. However, these photos were revealed to depict children with chronic diseases, not starvation. This highlights the media’s tendency to uncritically cite Hamas sources and perpetuate a narrative that misleads the public about the causes of suffering in Gaza.

The entire piece — a painful reminder that the first casualty of war is truth -can be read by clicking here.

A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes

J.D. Tuccille

National Post

August 22, 2025

This photo of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq with editor's note published by the New York Times clarifying that the child suffered from pre-existing health problems. Photo by The New York Times/Anadolu via Getty Images

The United States is Israel’s main ally and the largest country where the world’s single majority-Jewish state enjoys the greatest support. But even here, Israel’s popularity is eroding. And no wonder, with prominent news outlets publishing photographic evidence of children starving in Gaza as a result of Israel’s forceful military response to Hamas’s murderous October 7 attack. But those photos don’t stand up to scrutiny, with one after another revealed as depicting kids with chronic diseases. In fact, the media seems to be letting itself be used as a tool for Hamas’s cruel propaganda campaign.