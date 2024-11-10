The following complimentary piece and accompanying documentary need to be read alongside earlier pieces written by Michelle Stirling and Nina Green reposted here:

They also need to be compared to emotional but empty-vessel rhetoric in Vanity Fair magazine, excerpts of which follow, my embedded responses in CAPITAL LETTERS.

The Oscar nominee on becoming an executive producer of Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie’s award-winning documentary, which focuses on the rampant abuse found in First Nations boarding schools.

Chris Murphy

Vanity Fair

October 17, 2024

Lily Gladstone remembers where she was when she first heard that over 200 unmarked graves had possibly been found at Kamloops Indian Residential School — a segregated boarding school for First Nations youth run by the Catholic Church in Canada. [Hymie Rubenstein: MANY NON-INDIGENOUS CHILDREN ATTENDED THESE SCHOOLS ALONG WITH THE CHILDREN OF ITS MANY INDIGENOUS WORKERS.]

First Nations children in Canada were being separated from their families and sent to boarding schools like Kamloops Indian Residential School, which opened in 1890 and operated until 1978. There, they experienced forced assimilation, abuse, and often worse. [HR: THERE IS A MOUNTAIN OF HISTORICAL EVIDENCE SUGGESTING OTHERWISE FOUND here, here, here, here, and here.]

Chief Willie Sellars digs a grave for communty member Stan Wycotte who took his life on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. (Credit: Emily Kassie/Sugarcane Film LLC)Emily Kassie

Sugarcane, the documentary from filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, dives headfirst into the aftermath of the discovery of these unmarked graves, finding and following First Nation survivors of Canada’s boarding schools and reckoning with the dark legacy of these institutions. [HR: NO QUESTIONABLE, LET ALONE INCRIMINATING, UNMARKED GRAVES HAVE EVER BEEN FOUND.]

“You’re not going to find any Indigenous person in North America, Canada, the US, elsewhere, or really Indigenous people worldwide that didn’t go through some kind of program like this,” Gladstone says. “It’s the second wave of colonization.” [HR: ONE-THIRD OR LESS OF INDIGENOUS CHILDREN ATTENDED SUCH SCHOOLS FOR AN AVERAGE OF 4.5 YEARS, NEARLY ALL EXCEPT ORPHANS OR CHILDREN SEIZED FROM ABUSIVE OR NEGLECTFUL HOUSEHOLD.]

They [THE INDIAN RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS] were “not concentration camps in the sense that you’re used to learning about them, but it was an act of collective genocide and extreme neglect, extreme abuse.” [HR: A HORRIBLY DISTORTED INTERPRETATION OF THE LEGAL TERM “GENOCIDE.”]

Her ties to Sugarcane, however, run deeper than just her passion for activism. “My grandmother, who I lived with from age 11 until she passed away two summers ago—she’s a boarding school survivor … [WHO WAS] a typist who had children very early and spent her career working in public transit for the metro-bus system in Seattle…. One of the things I loved about her: She typed 140 words per minute on a typewriter. She just flew at it …. She could pick up anything…She would collect, what are they, Rubik’s cubes? And just read the instructions, and she would just sit down and crack Rubik’s cubes from having read the instructions.” [HR: ISN’T IT OBVIOUS THAT LILY GLADSTONE’S GRANDMOTHER COULD NEVER HAVE ACHIEVED ALL SHE DID IN LIFE HAD SHE NEVER ATTENDED AN INDIAN RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL WHERE HER INBORN TALENT WAS NOURISHED?]

“My grandma didn’t talk much about her [RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL] experience… [ When I’d asked her when I was younger, I definitely got the edit of ‘Oh, my friends were great. It’s when I became a Catholic, because my friends went to the Catholic service instead of the Presbyterian one, and I wanted to sit with them.’ That’s about all she would say.” [HR: SEEMS LIKE SHE HAD VERY GOOD EXPERIENCES AT HER SCHOOL.]

But in the last years of her life, when her grandmother was suffering from dementia, “some pretty disturbing memories came out,” Gladstone says. [HR: YEAH, RIGHT, AFTER SHE BECAME DEMENTED, THE TRUTH WAS QUICKLY REVEALED.]

“In Canada, there’s a huge pushback of residential school deniers, the same way that you have Holocaust deniers—and they’ve been getting a lot more vocal since Kamloops.” [HR: THIS OUTRAGEOUS BLOOD LIBEL DESECRATES AND TRIVIALIZES THE FATE OF MILLIONS OF VICTIMS OF A TRUE GENOCIDE, THE HOLOCAUST.]

The Bitter Roots of "Sugarcane"

How a Shock-u-mentary Blood Libels Catholics and Canadian History

Michelle’s Substack

October 13, 2024

Courtesy Sundance Institute

Don’t miss watching this complimentary documentary produced by Michelle Stirling in response to the Sugarcane documentary whose trailer, Sugarcane, can be viewed here or by clicking on the following link:

https://films.nationalgeographic.com/sugarcane#watch-the-trailer

In a nutshell, not only do the producers and directors of Sugarcane privilege emotional indigenous “knowings” based on recently invented fairytales and horror stories over objective and verifiable evidence gathered using the scientific method, they expect everyone to blindly accept the former while mindlessly rejecting the latter.

Sugarcane had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024, where it won the Grand Jury award for directing. After its release at other film festivals worldwide, it was theatrically released in limited engagements in the United States and Canada on August 9, 2024, and gradually expanded to other cities starting August 16 by National Geographic Documentary Films.

As recently announced, “Sugarcane” leads with eight nominations in the ninth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations, including best documentary feature. The film’s other nominations are Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie for director and new documentary filmmakers, Christopher LaMarca and Emily Kassie for cinematography, Nathan Punwar and Maya Daisy Hawk for editing, historical documentary, political documentary, and true crime documentary.

The Critics Choice Association honours the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theatres, on TV, and major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members.

The CCA Documentary Awards will be live-streamed on YouTube, X, and Facebook. Viewing links from the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan will be available on the Critics Choice Association website at 7:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 10. Longtime event supporter and actor Erich Bergen will host the ceremony.

The problem with Sugarcane’s awards and nominations is that it isn’t a documentary or a presentation (such as a film or novel) expressing or dealing with factual events. Instead, it is a fictional account from start to finish, as shown here and here.

National Geographic, which is marketing the “documentary,” and Critics Choice, which is honouring it, both needed a fact-check.

Here it is.

“Sugarcane” reviews are all over the press, all positive, and all are super spreaders of more deceptions about Indian Residential School history in Canada. National Geographic picked up this documentary for distribution after its win at the Sundance Film Festival. Carolyn Berstein, Executive Vice President of National Geographic Documentary Films said at the time:

“National Geographic Documentary Films has a long track record of championing epic and important stories that awaken audiences and transcend their moment.”

According to a report in “Deadline” of Feb. 21, 2024, “Deadline understands that the Disney-owned factual brand has struck a deal in the low seven-figures.”

Let’s awaken National Geographic’s factual brand and its audiences with some behind-the-scenes facts. Click here or download the following link to view Michelle Stirling’s explosive video: https://rumble.com/v5i558i-the-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane.html

